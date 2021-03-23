Several countries on both sides of the Atlantic began to tighten restrictions due to the general increase in Covid-19 cases, the arrival of the holiday and the potential increase in mobility. In other news, the European Medicines Agency did not “definitively” rule out that the AstraZeneca vaccine did not produce clots.

The global vaccination process continues to advance despite the halt in recent weeks in Europe with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to suspicions that it caused blood clots. Although vaccination is progressing, the numbers recorded by most countries are still a long way from achieving the long-awaited herd immunity.

With the arrival of the Easter holiday, many countries in Europe and America are beginning to implement restrictions on their citizens to prevent the massive spread of the coronavirus. During the last weeks, there have been generalized increases in cases in the two continents due, among other things, to the advance of the variants against the original virus.

To date, almost 124.8 million people have been infected with the virus globally, of which 2.7 million have died and more than 70 million have recovered.

Next, the most outstanding news of this March 23, 2021:

Germany closes for Easter and puts a stop to its de-escalation

The increase in infections in German territory and Easter have put the Government on alert to declare a total confinement during these holidays to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the country and outside of it.

The data that has encouraged the authorities to make this decision is that the incidence of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was exceeded throughout the country, a limit set from Berlin that could increase in the coming weeks.

The Government of Angela Merkel already warned from the beginning that in case there were any sign of massive increase in infections that it would stop the de-escalation process that the country has been experiencing since the third wave.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bavarian State Prime Minister Markus Soeder, and Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller attend a press conference after meeting with state leaders. In Berlin, Germany, on March 23, 2021. © Michael Kappeler / Reuters

The meeting between the chancellor and the prime ministers of the federal regions of Germany was tense due to the opposition of many to closing so prematurely. Many of these governors complain that another shutdown will further sink the local economy. The division was especially marked between the northern states, reluctant to close, and those of the south.

The German objective is to lock up the population during these spring months to have low infection data in summer, which, added to the vaccination process, could ensure that millions of Germans can travel for those dates without so much fear of massive outbreaks.

During the days of Easter, rest at home will be encouraged and the opening of any establishment that is not considered “basic” will be prohibited.

To this decision is also added the obligation to present a PCR test to all citizens who come from another country, regardless of whether it is considered risky or not.

The situation in France does not improve despite the confinement

France recorded a record number of patients admitted to intensive care units since the pandemic began in the country. The bad news comes at a time when a part of the Gallic regions are in soft confinement to alleviate the saturation of the hospitals. Paris and its metropolitan area is the area most affected in the country by this circumstance.

In total, there are 4,548 patients with Covid-19 in these units, 142 more than in the last day. In addition, an estimated 26,000 people are admitted to medical centers because of the disease.

The data recorded during the last week surpasses those of the second wave, which until now had been the worst. To this must be added that more than 340 deaths were registered, for a total of more than 92,600.

The image shows the beach of Nice completely empty due to the restrictions that affect this municipality. March 19, 2021. © Eric Gaillard / Reuters

Three-quarters of Chile goes into lockdown

The Chilean authorities announced that the vast majority of Chileans will have to remain in mandatory quarantine to reduce the number of daily cases registered in recent weeks. The increase in cases has been especially due to the fact that during these past months the summer holidays have been enjoyed.

In total, 42 communes will be confined, which means that more than 13 million inhabitants of the 19 that the country has will have to abide by all the restrictions. This number increases on weekends, since there will be sectors that only have restrictions during those days.

The authorities warned that to control the pandemic, the mobility of people must be reduced. The occupation of ICUs in the country is around 95%, the highest figure in a pandemic.

These data are given despite the fact that Chile is one of the most advanced countries with vaccination at the global level. More than 5.6 million people have been inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccines.

March 23 | Daily balance # COVID_19

🔸 4,948 new cases

🔸 3,532 cases with symptoms

🔸 1,133 asymptomatic cases

🔸 283 not notified

🔸 942,958 total cases

🔸 37,304 assets

🔸 882,772 recovered

🔸 25 deceased (22,384 in total) pic.twitter.com/Yh3RYKDbpN – Ministry of Health (@ministeriosalud) March 23, 2021

These measures have unleashed doubts about the security of the numerous elections that will take place in the country in April, including the election of those who will draft the new constitutional charter.

The country adds 938,094 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, of the more than 38,000 remain active at this time and can infect. To date there are 22,359 deaths due to the disease in the country.

The EMA does not “definitively” rule out the relationship between AstraZeneca and clotting cases

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not definitively rule out that the “strange cases” of blood clots in people who had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Europe have nothing to do with the vaccine.

Last week this organization assured after a series of investigations that apparently there is no relationship between the cases of clotting and the doses, however, they assure that this assertion is not definitive and that they will continue investigating.

The Agency recalled that it has been forced to cite in the package leaflet the possible symptoms of side effects when receiving the vaccine to help health professionals to monitor and evaluate patients who present symptoms after receiving the dose.

The EMA continues to defend that the cases are very few for the number of doses that have already been applied in Europe and that the benefits of applying these doses are much greater than the damages. Failure to dose this company could significantly delay the immunization goal in Europe.

UK marks one year since first confinement and remembers victims

The United Kingdom observed a minute of silence in honor of the more than 126,000 victims of Covid-19 on the one-year anniversary of the country’s first nationwide lockdown.

At noon, respect was paid to the deceased in all public institutions, hospitals and churches in the country and they were invited to pay tribute from their homes starting at eight in the afternoon.

Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country’s history. pic.twitter.com/Y7yt8OoRMW – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 23, 2021

Boris Johnson opened his cabinet meeting with a reflection on the difficult year the country has experienced. The prime minister was initially reluctant to take confinement measures, being one of the last countries in Europe to close, but finally he was forced to do so due to the saturation of hospitals.

The main British monuments will be lit yellow tonight as a symbol of respect for the victims.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries in the world that is making the most progress in vaccinating its citizens. In addition, for weeks, Johnson announced that the country is in a process of opening the economy without turning back.

With EFE and Reuters