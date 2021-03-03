The director of emergencies of the World Health Organization said this Wednesday, March 3, that the virus can only be fought with simultaneous measures of self-care, public surveillance and vaccination. Along these lines, and in response to a decision made in Texas, the US president said that withdrawing the mandatory use of masks is “Neanderthal thinking.” In addition, Spain exceeded 70,000 deaths from the virus.

Irishman Mike Ryan, director of Health Emergencies at the World Health Organization (WHO), stressed that countries that have started vaccination cannot trust 100% in this strategy to combat the pandemic. The wake-up call comes two days after the world again registered an increase in the number of global infections, the first turn in the curve after seven weeks of decline.

According to the Johns Hopkins University registry, nearly 115 million cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic and at least 2.5 million people have died from the virus.

Here are some of the most important news of this March 3 about the pandemic:

WHO: “We run the risk of having a new wave of cases”

This is the scenario anticipated by the director of Health Emergencies of the World Health Organization (WHO) if people and authorities relax with the virus prevention actions. “It is not the time to relax with the measures, if we do we risk having a new wave of cases,” said Dr. Mike Ryan.

Ryan explained that the fight against the virus has three fundamental pillars: individual prevention measures, public health surveillance and vaccinations. If all three are run simultaneously “we can make lockdowns a thing of the past.” And on the contrary, “failing in one of them, we will return to large-scale social measures.”

WHO Director of Health Emergencies Mike Ryan during a press conference on Covid-19 on May 3, 2020 in Geneva, Switzerland. © Denis Balibouse / Reuters

The recommendation of the WHO expert comes when more than 100 countries in the world have started their vaccination campaigns and before the cautious look of scientists on their effectiveness, taking into account the emergence of new variants.

“What does it mean to go through the emergency phase of the pandemic?” Asks Stefan Baral, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health. Some aim to eradicate the virus through mass vaccination and rigorous lockdowns, but Baral aims for a more modest goal.

“In my mind, that assumes that hospitals are not full, ICUs are not full, and people do not tragically perish,” the researcher told Reuters. Several scientists consulted by the agency have reduced their optimism in recent weeks, they believe that SARS-CoV-2 will remain an endemic virus, will continue to circulate among communities and will surely continue to cause a significant burden of cases and deaths for years to come. .

US: Biden says ‘big mistake’ to lift restrictions

The president of the United States reacted on Wednesday to the decision made at the end of Tuesday by the governors of Texas and Mississippi about lifting the mandatory use of masks. “I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden said, “look, I hope everyone has realized by now that these masks make a difference.”

President Joe Biden speaks to the press before a bipartisan meeting on cancer legislation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, United States. March 3, 2021. © Brendan Smialowski / Pool via Reuters

The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, ordered the removal of the mandatory use of masks in the state and said that by next week most businesses should be open at full capacity. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves also lifted the mandate to wear masks, among other measures to prevent infections.

According to Biden, the increasing availability of vaccines will have an impact, but stressed that it is important to remain vigilant by wearing masks, taking care of distancing and washing hands.

“The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that says ‘in the meantime, all is well, take off your mask, forget about it.’ This still matters,” Biden said.

Spanish government calls for prudence as the country counts more than 70,000 deaths

This Wednesday, the count of deaths from Covid-19 rose to 70,247 deaths in Spain. In this context, the Government appealed to prudence before lifting restrictions next Easter.

The Executive chaired by the socialist Pedro Sánchez considers that the country is on the right track, with a reduction in infections, albeit slow, but prefers to be prudent before relaxing the prohibitions while maintaining worrying indicators in hospital pressure.

Meanwhile, the government spokesman announced that the country will buy 17 million more doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which the European Union had already negotiated.

With EFE and Reuters