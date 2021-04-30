India continues to set new records for infections and deaths from Covid-19 in this third wave of the pandemic. This Friday, April 30, the country added 380,000 new infections and approached 3,500 deaths in 24 hours. Meanwhile, the aid promised by the international community begins to arrive. For its part, the United States reached the figure of 100 million people fully vaccinated. In Europe, France announced that in June it will open vaccination to all people over 18 years of age.

The world walks between hope and caution. The advance of vaccination in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States or Chile invites us to be excited about the rapid achievement of immunization against the virus, although Chile shows that the application of vaccines does not ensure the decrease in deaths and infections as long as it is not protected most of the population.

In some places, measures began to be relaxed too soon, an error that is costing the health collapse of India, which has been adding records of infections and deaths for days. The appearance, in addition, of a new variant of the virus worries the international community, although the scientific community intends to avoid alarmism due to the lack of certainty about its greater lethality or contagion capacity.

All in all, the world already adds more than 3.1 million deaths, 150 million infections, as well as almost 88 million recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Next, the most outstanding news about Covid-19 this Friday, April 30:

Records of infections and deaths continue in India as international aid arrives

The curve of infections and deaths continues to rise in recent weeks in India, which this Friday has added a total of 380,000 new infections and has approached 3,500 deaths in 24 hours, a figure slightly lower than the previous day, Although experts consulted by the EFE agency affirm that this number could be below the real one since many deaths are not subjected to analysis.

The country currently has a positivity rate close to 21%, when the World Health Organization (WHO) considers that the pandemic is under control with a rate below 5%. These data materialize in a health collapse that has led the country to ask the international community for help.

Artificial respirators as well as oxygen have arrived from the United Kingdom to make up for the lack of this good that is scarce in Indian hospitals. Up to 40 countries such as Australia, Germany, Russia, Singapore or Canada have also sent oxygen and medical supplies.

They are joined by the United States, which on Wednesday announced shipments of medical supplies worth more than $ 100 million. “The first of several shipments of emergency aid from the United States due to Covid-19 has arrived in India!” The US embassy in New Delhi posted on Twitter, accompanying the tweet with images of the shipment.

The United States Reaches 100 Million Fully Vaccinated People

This Friday, the Joe Biden Government’s pandemic response team confirmed that one hundred million Americans have received a full vaccination against Covid-19, which means that almost a third of the total population of the country is fully immunized.

“This supposes one hundred million Americans with a feeling of relief and peace of mind, knowing that after a long and hard year they are protected against the virus,” said Jeff Zients, coordinator of the response against Covid-19 of the White House.

In total, more than 230 million doses of one of the three vaccines available in the country (Moderna and Pfizer and the single dose of Johnson & Johnson) have been supplied. Over the past seven days, about 2.6 million daily doses have been administered, bringing the country closer to Biden’s promise to have vaccines for all Americans by the end of May.

These figures have in turn caused a decrease in infections in the country, although the rapid multiplication of cases and deaths at the beginning of the pandemic means that the United States continues to be the most affected country, with more than 575,000 deaths and more than 32 million cases.

Now, fully vaccinated people will be able to enjoy “time in the park with their family, dining and socializing with their friends outside without the need to wear a mask”, said Jeff Zients, as a result of the gradual measures of return to normality prompted by the new administration.

France will start vaccinating all adults from June 15

In France, the good data arriving from hospitals in recent days is beginning to be confirmed. With 5,675 patients in ICU beds this Friday, there are already four consecutive days in which the figures mark a downward trend. Deaths remained this Friday at 271, also below the more than 300 in recent days.

Added to these data is the announcement made by President Emmanuel Macron on his Twitter account: as of June 15, everyone over 18 years of age will be able to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. Previously, those over 50 will be able to do so from May 15, he added.

Health Minister Olivier Véran also stated on Friday that he is listening to “the desire for vaccination.” In June, July and August, “we will need many French people who want to be vaccinated, although the epidemic seems to have been left behind, (…) we are accelerating as much as we can, depending on the doses that are delivered to us,” he added.

On the other hand, Véran confirmed that three cases of Covid-19 variant B.1.617, originated in India, were detected after a third person tested positive for that mutation after arriving in France from the South Asian nation. The three patients are currently in isolation and the authorities have traced their contacts.

Spain manages to vaccinate more than half a million people in a single day

This Friday, Spain broke a new record by exceeding 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines applied in a single day, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The country is advancing its immunization campaign with drugs from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, the latter of a single dose.

On this day, 504,823 injected doses have been reported, bringing the European country to a total of 16.3 million administered doses. This represents the use of almost 93 percent of the available drug stock.

Thus, almost 25 percent of the Spanish population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 10 percent is already fully immunized.

It should be noted that Spain has a total population of almost 47 million people, of which more than 3.5 million have contracted the virus, more than 3.2 million have recovered and more than 78,000 have died.

It is expected that with efficient and rapid vaccination, infections and, especially, deaths will be reduced. In turn, the European country is close to the summer season, which is very attractive for tourists, on whom many Spanish cities depend economically.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP.