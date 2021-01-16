Start one of the largest vaccination campaigns in the world. More than 3,000 centers have been set up to administer doses of the drug in India. Meanwhile, hospitals in Portugal are under pressure as the country hits a daily record for infections and Argentina received the second batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to complete the first round of vaccination.

More than 2,012,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the world and about 93 million people have been infected in the framework of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University. While Europe faces a third wave of infections, in different parts of the world expectations are increasing as vaccination campaigns begin or the distribution of doses advances.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched one of the largest vaccination campaigns in the world. Meanwhile, Argentina registered the first case of the British strain of the virus, while the second batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in the country.

Here are some of the most relevant news about the pandemic this Saturday, January 16, 2021:

India’s massive vaccination campaign begins

Manish Kumar, a cleaning worker at a New Delhi hospital, became the first person in the country to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Kumar received the dose at the All-Indian Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one of 3,006 care centers where the vaccine will be administered in India.

Manish Kumar, a healthcare worker at a New Delhi hospital, was the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in India, according to the country’s authorities. January 16, 2021. © Adnan Abidi / Reuters

“The vaccine gave me the strength and motivation to serve my hospital, which has been at the forefront of caring for coronavirus patients,” said Kumar upon receiving the dose and assured that, as he felt “relieved” to receive the vaccine, “Everyone should go for it.”

Only on this day, in the country they aspire to vaccinate about 300,600 people, the first step towards the goal of managing the two doses to 300 million people in the first six or eight months of this year.

India is using the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in conjunction with AstraZeneca, in addition to a government-backed vaccine developed by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, the effectiveness of which is not yet known. Both are produced in Indian territory and people will not be able to choose which one will be supplied to them.

Argentina detects a case of the British variant of Covid-19

The Argentine Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Roberto Salvarezza, reported that based on technical studies, “the variant of SARS-CoV-2 from the United Kingdom was detected in a traveler from abroad.” According to the extension, the individual is an Argentine who resides in the United Kingdom and who in recent months had traveled to Austria and Germany “for work reasons.” The person tested positive for antigens in saliva upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport in December from Frankfurt, Germany. The Argentine government suspended flights to and from the UK on December 20 to prevent the new strain from entering the country.

The news comes amid a rebound in cases in Argentina, with 12,332 new infections in the last 24 hours before the arrival of the second batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Workers at the Ezeiza International Airport receive the second batch of the Sputnik V vaccine that arrived on an Aerolineas Argentinas flight from Russia on Saturday, January 16, 2021. © Agustin Marcarian / Reuters

The plane of the state Aerolineas Argentinas, which had left last Thursday for Russia, returned with 300,000 units of the second component of the vaccine against covid-19, to complete the first phase that began on December 29. As of Friday, January 14, the country had applied 200,759 of the 300,000 doses distributed of the Sputnik V vaccine, which it received on December 24.

In this first stage, the vaccine is intended for health personnel between 18 and 59 years of age, from intensive care units and microbiology laboratories of health institutions located in large urban agglomerates.

Argentina approved the Sputnik, Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZéneca vaccines. But it has only acquired the Russian vaccine while continuing negotiations with Pfizer, Moderna, SinoPharm. In addition, it is advancing with the production in the country of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZéneca.

In Portugal, hospitals are under pressure from the third wave

This Saturday, the country registered 10,947 new infections in the last day, the highest number in Portugal since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, 166 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours. The country’s health system is in one of the most difficult moments of the last year.

On Friday a strict national lockdown began, but the Portuguese Association of Hospital Administrators estimates that the number of patients in need of hospitalization will increase in the coming weeks.

Before the pandemic, the Portuguese healthcare system had the lowest number of critically ill beds per 100,000 inhabitants in Europe. According to information from the Ministry of Health, the country has 672 intensive care beds available for patients with Covid-19 and there are currently 638 occupied.

In this context, it was confirmed on Saturday that Finance Minister Joao Leao tested positive for Covid-19, a day after meeting in person with senior officials of the European Union in Lisbon, including the President of the Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen. .

FILE PHOTO: Joao Leao, Portugal’s finance minister, during an interview with Reuters in Lisbon, Jan. 6, 2021. © Pedro Nunes / Reuters

Also at the meeting was Prime Minister António Costa, who in December isolated himself for two weeks after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the virus after their meeting. Minister Leao reported that he is asymptomatic and will continue working from his residence.

With EFE and Reuters