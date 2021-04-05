In the midst of the rebound in infections, India became the third state in the world to exceed 100,000 cases of coronavirus detected in one day, after the United States and Brazil. In other news, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing a plan to reopen the country’s economy and international borders. The measures include a classification of foreign territories according to their epidemiological situation. In addition, the purchase of Russian and Chinese vaccines by Slovakia and Hungary is causing unrest among community partners.

While dozens of countries in the world are struggling to contain a third wave of infections of the new coronavirus with new packages of restrictions that do not affect economies as much and that free up hospital systems, others accelerate their vaccination plans with the existing doses to try to reach a balance. And others, such as the United Kingdom, present their letters for the de-escalation of restrictive measures.

The world registers 131.4 million infections and 2.8 million deaths due to the virus as of Monday. With anti-Covid-19 vaccines as the only way out of the pandemic, Our World in Data records that 664.64 million doses of the drug have been administered worldwide, a still minuscule figure for the world population.

These are the most relevant news of the pandemic this April 5:

India registers more than 100,000 cases of Covid-19 in one day

India breaks a new record for daily infections. The Ministry of Health has registered 103,558 infected with coronavirus in one day and 478 new deaths. The country of 1.39 billion inhabitants becomes the third in the world, after the United States and Brazil, to exceed 100,000 cases of Covid-19 detected in 24 hours.

More than half of the new cases were registered in the Maharashtra area, where the country’s economic capital, Mumbai, is located. Therefore, from this Monday, April 5, the region will live under new restrictions. The member of the regional government, Nawab Malik, has announced the entry into force of a curfew from eight at night to seven in the morning, as well as a general lockdown on weekends, as reported by ‘Voice of America’ .

Outside curfew hours and on weekends, only meetings of a maximum of five people are allowed. At the same time, entertainment venues and restaurants are temporarily closed. According to ‘The Times of India’, the Minister of Health, Harsh Vardhan, will preside on Tuesday, April 6, a meeting with those responsible for health in each region to address the emergency situation.

The strong increase in infections represents an increase of up to 10 times compared to the figures that were registered at the beginning of 2021, when the measures were relaxed. However, Rajib Dasgupta, head of the Center for Social Medicine and Community Health at Nehru University in New Delhi, attributes the upward trend to virus mutations, rather than social behavior.

India is the third country in the world to accumulate more cases of Covid-19. Since the beginning of the count, the country adds 12,589,067 people who have been infected by coronavirus. Only behind the United States, which has accounted for 30.7 million and Brazil, with about 13 million (12,984,956).

On the other hand, India, with a figure close to that of Brazil in terms of infections, has registered half the deaths from Covid-19 than the South American country. According to John Hopkins University, Brasilia has reported 331,433 deaths, while Delhi has confirmed 165,101 deaths from the same cause.

Apart from the temporary restrictions, the authorities continue the campaign to intensify vaccination, in a country that has already applied 80 million doses.

Johnson’s plan to reopen the UK

Some of the lines of Boris Johnson’s plan to reopen the country are already known when the vaccination protocol, one of the fastest in the world, is consolidated. The measures include a classification from green to red of foreign destinations and a primer with personal data of immunity against the coronavirus, according to AFP. However, the prime minister will provide details of the plan later.

Johnson wants to relaunch the UK economy and international flights. To do this, it has a package of measures that it wants to establish over the next few months, once the vaccination plan begins to take effect.

The British country has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, which has left almost 127,000 deaths on its territory. Initially, Johnson maintained a position similar to that of Trump and Bolsonaro and tried to prioritize the economic functioning of the country, over the stricter closure of activity measures. However, the figures rectified the president who ended up applying a harsh confinement. The economic stagnation led to a 9.8% contraction of GDP in 2020, according to Reuters.

The country is now experiencing a slow but progressive recovery in activity. Schools reopened in March and so far no strong increase in infections has been reported as a result. On the other hand, the United Kingdom plans to reopen essential shops and food terraces on April 12.

One of the measures adopted by the Executive has been to offer two antigen tests per week to each citizen to cut transmission by asymptomatic people. In addition, the country has become one of the most effective states in the world in the application of its vaccination protocol. Almost half of the adult population has already received one dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, and 5.4 million people have already received both doses.

The London Government proposes an indexing of the countries following a classification with the symbolism of a traffic light: green, orange or red, depending on the vaccination rates or the presence of new strains in each territory, among other factors.

Traveling to the countries marked in green would not require quarantining back on British soil. However, it would be necessary to confine yourself if you return from orange or red territory.

On the other hand, in any case a PCR test will be required every time the country’s borders are crossed, in whatever sense.

The Downing Street Government has clarified that it is still early to draw up a list of countries and advises the English to wait before making any reservations abroad. The reopening of international borders for travelers with tourist purposes is not scheduled for before May 17.

The most controversial point of Johnson’s plan is the one that refers to a type of “health passport” to prevent the transmission of the virus in mass events, such as soccer games or events in closed places.

