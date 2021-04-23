In New Delhi, the capital of India, one person is dying every five minutes from coronavirus. The advance of the pandemic in the Asian country leaves a hospital and funeral collapse, at a time when more than 300,000 cases are registered daily. For its part, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) once again recommended the use of AstraZeneca and Japan declared a “brief and powerful” state of emergency to contain the spread of the virus.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, its waves have been shown to go in stages. Right now, Latin American countries like Peru and Colombia and powers like Japan and India are experiencing some of their worst moments.

Meanwhile, vaccination begins to pick up pace in the European Union, which is close to closing the world’s largest vaccine procurement agreement.

A vaccination that has the Johnson & Johnson solution in the spotlight, with global health establishments reviewing the possible relationship between inoculation and the appearance of thrombi.

The world registers 144.8 million cases, more than 3 million deaths and 83.2 million recovered.

Here are the main news about Covid-19 this April 23:

India, in the midst of hospital and funeral collapse

New Delhi registers a death by Covid-19 every 5 minutes. Hospitals are saturated, there is a shortage of oxygen and at the doors of health centers patients are dying.

For the second day in a row, the Asian power registered the world record for cases in 24 hours: 332,730 infections, which deplete supplies and available beds, while patients are already being rejected due to lack of space. A situation that is suspected would be related to the appearance of a “double mutant” variant of Covid-19.

The extreme situation led to mass cremations being carried out, with waits for cremation lasting more than two days.

People wait to be able to cremate their loved ones in India, before the funeral collapse that the country is experiencing. © Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

They are the consequences of relaxation. After containing the pandemic until the end of 2020, restrictions were lifted, crowds gathered and politicians congratulated themselves on his management. But the Covid-19 does not give truce and now the regional governments are accused of hoarding supplies.

“The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual conference in Geneva.

In this context, in a suburb of Mumbai, a fire in a hospital to treat Covid-19, left 13 dead.

Meanwhile, the world is beginning to worry about the advance of the virus in India: Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, assured that they are seeing “what they can do” to collaborate with their partners.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) continues to recommend the use of AstraZeneca

This Friday, the European drug regulator again gave its support to the Covid-19 vaccine from the Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca, developed together with the University of Oxford.

For the community medical entity, the benefits outweigh the risks and consider blood clots rare, which according to the report could occur in 1 in 100,000 people inoculated.

They also ensure that the benefits of the vaccine have been shown to be evident in all settings and ages. Although they also affirm that the benefits grow with more age and infections, with an effectiveness of the vaccine of 80% during the first 4 months.

“The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks. The work presented today shows that blood clots are very rare in the context of # COVID19; hospitalizations avoided, intensive care admissions avoided and deaths avoided.” said Peter Arlett, head of the EMA’s data analysis and methods working group.

Peter Arlett, Head of Data Analytics and Methods: “The benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks. The work introduced today puts the very rare blood clots into the context of # COVID19 hospitalizations prevented, intensive-care admissions prevented and deaths prevented. “ – EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) April 23, 2021



The agency also recommended continuing to administer the second dose of the solution 4 to 12 weeks after the first and assured that there is no need to use a vaccine from another company, such as those that use an mRNA preparation.

Japan declares “emergency” in Tokyo three months after the JJ. OO.

From April 25 to May 11, Japan declared a “short and powerful” state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo. The measure will affect a quarter of the Japanese population and will prevent vacation trips during the Japanese “golden week”.

In this emergency, restaurants, bars and karaoke rooms will be closed, while sporting events will be held without spectators. They will also close commercial spaces of more than 1,000 square meters and companies are urged to apply teleworking.

This happens three months before the Tokyo Olympics. An event referred to by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who assured that they will take all measures to guarantee the celebration of the sporting event.

“It is feared that contagion in major cities will spread throughout the country if we do not take action,” Suga said.

Photograph of this Friday in the center of Tokyo, the day on which the state of Emergency was declared. © Kyodo / Reuters

Despite having controlled the pandemic with around 550,000 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, Japan is experiencing an increase in cases, with a shortage of staff and hospital beds, as well as slow vaccination.

However, since the organization of Tokyo 2020, the possibility of canceling the Games is not considered:

“We, as Tokyo 2020, continue to look forward to the speedy return to normalcy and will continue to work closely with relevant parties to ensure that a safe and secure Olympic Games can be held,” Seiko Hashimoto said at a press conference.

With Reuters, EFE and AP