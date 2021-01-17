The application designed by the Indian government to quote people who must receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has failed. In Jalisco, Mexico, hospital and funeral services are collapsing while in Tunisia there are protests over restrictions in the framework of the pandemic.

This Sunday, January 17, 2021, the world registers around 94.6 million infections of Covid-19, while deaths are counted in at least 2,024,526 people. Data from Johns Hopkins University show that the United States is the country with the most infections (almost 23.8 million) and is also at the top of the list with the most deaths, there at least 395,800 people have died from the virus.

India is also among the worst affected countries. The record indicates 10.5 million infections (second highest in the world) and 152,274 deaths (third on the list behind Brazil). The Government of Narendra Modi hopes to start controlling the pandemic now that one of the most ambitious vaccination campaigns in the world began this Saturday, January 16. But a day after the doses started, some obstacles are known to have arisen in different Indian districts.

Here are some of the most relevant news of this January 17, 2021 around the Covid-19 pandemic:

India faces hurdles with app tasked with citing people for vaccination

The first day of vaccination in India was not without its setbacks. According to official data, the government expected to vaccinate at least 300,000 people on Saturday, but only 191,181 received the first dose. Officials in at least four states reported problems with the Co-Win app, developed by the government and tasked with sending the summons to healthcare workers to receive the injection. Many of those who were on the list for Saturday did not receive any messages.

A group of health sector workers wait their turn to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Koraput district, Odisha state, India, on January 16, 2021. © Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

A Maharashtra state official told Reuters that they planned to vaccinate 28,500 people on Saturday. “We were only able to make 18,328 due to glitches in the Co-Win app,” the officer said on condition of anonymity. Maharashtra, where the financial district of Mumbai is located, has been the state hardest hit by the pandemic in India.

In the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal, officials reported that they even had to work in a similar way. In West Bengal the obstacles continued this Sunday. “The problem has yet to be resolved and we are facing serious impediments,” Dr. Ajoy Chakraborty, director of health services in the state, told Reuters.

The Indian government did not reply to Reuters requests for comment on this matter.

In Jalisco, Mexico, health and funeral services are collapsed

“We are in the maximum risk stage, we have resisted for 10 months, but this is the most critical moment, if we do not understand it, we are putting our lives and the lives of the people we love at risk,” Enrique said last Friday. Alfaro, governor of the state with eight million inhabitants and the second most important in Mexico.

Hospitals, funeral homes and crematorium services are overwhelmed amid the wave of infections and deaths that has intensified in the last four weeks. According to data from the Jalisco government, as of Friday four of the largest hospitals in the state had an occupancy of 90%, while another three registered between 70 and 89% occupancy.

A funeral vehicle arrives at a pantheon with a person who died from covid-19, on January 15, 2021, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. © Francisco Guasco / EFE

Since March 2020, Jalisco was one of the first states to implement total confinement for about two months and its contagion indicators remained down until June when businesses reopened under strong sanitary measures.

The state will be at the maximum level of emergency for the next 14 days. Face-to-face classes were suspended, any type of recreational activity and official offices will restrict face-to-face meetings to the maximum.

Two consecutive nights of riots in Tunisia over restrictions

Dozens of people were detained by the police in Tunisia after a night of protests and riots following the tightening of measures against Covid-19. The most impoverished neighborhoods of the capital were the protagonists of the night, with scenes of barricades, some fires and Molotov cocktails.

The police even opened fire on some of the protesters. Saturday night was the second for protests, as riots had already occurred on Friday and at least 16 people were arrested.

The Tunisian government extended the curfew, which lasts from 4pm to 6am, and which came into effect last Thursday, January 14.

The measure came precisely during the celebrations of the tenth anniversary of the dictatorship of Zinedin el Abedin Ben Ali, a date that is usually used to protest against the precariousness and economic crisis that the country still suffers.

