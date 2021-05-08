The situation continues to worsen progressively in India amid the wave of infections and deaths that has been collapsing the country’s health system for weeks. In other news, French President Emmanuel Macron called on the UK and France to start exporting vaccines to third countries.

The pandemic is advancing without rest in the Indian subcontinent, where there are no signs of remission of the health crisis despite the aid that is beginning to arrive in India to alleviate the generalized shortages in hospitals and health care centers.

Meanwhile, in Europe the situation seems to improve progressively and several countries of the EU bloc are about to begin lifting restrictions and states of alarm with the aim of returning to normal before the arrival of summer. The authorities of the European Union have assured, several times, that the main objective is to reach 70% of the adult population vaccinated before July.

So far, almost 157 million infections have been recorded, of which 3.2 million deaths have occurred, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Next, all the news related to the pandemic on this May 8, 2021:

India exceeds 4,000 daily deaths for the first time

The health crisis in India remains far from reaching the peak of the coronavirus wave. In the last 24 hours, another record was broken, this time for daily deaths. For the first time, this country exceeded 4,000 deaths a day, a direct consequence of the also spectacular increase in cases in the last month and a half.

The most affected areas are also the most densely populated. One of the hardest hit states is Uttar Pradesh, which has one of the highest population densities in the world. The lack of containment measures and the development of the Indian variant seem to be the most probable causes of the origin of this extreme situation.

India is the epicenter of the pandemic globally right now and has the ideal context for the virus to roam freely among more than one billion people living in the country. The nationalist government of Narendra Modi is quite skeptical about the seriousness of the situation and has not decreed strict confinement measures or partial closures.

Two people in India mourn the death of a relative from coronavirus. In Ahmedabad, India on May 8, 2021. © Amit Dave / Reuters

In fact, months ago, the country hosted numerous political and religious meetings in which social distance was not observed. To this we must add that the vaccination process is not advancing as fast as it should in such a populated country.

This situation has made up to 40 countries decide to help through donations or sales to India. Medical equipment and oxygen is what is most needed right now to try to save the greatest number of lives, but more doses of vaccines are also necessary.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States and the United Kingdom to export vaccines

Emmanuel Macron called on the United States and the United Kingdom to start exporting from their countries to the rest of the world to accelerate the process of mass immunization and the manufacture of antidotes. These two countries are among those that have immunized the largest number of people in the world, but have not exported any shipments of vaccines abroad.

The French leader recalled that the European Union has exported approximately half of the vaccines produced in its territory. “It is necessary that the Anglo-Saxons put an end to the export bans” of vaccines, said the French head of state.

Macron also referred to the debate that circulates globally regarding whether or not to terminate patents on vaccines. The French president affirmed that it is “a false debate” and that the real objective has to go through increased production and exports.

The image shows a person showing a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, essential in donations to developing countries. © Lim Huey Teng / Reuters

In his speech he agreed with many European leaders who do not consider the elimination of patents a feasible objective and believe in the voluntary transmission of scientific knowledge and alliances between companies to increase production globally.

Belgium enters the third phase of deconfinement

Cafes and restaurants reopened in Belgium after months of restrictions, when the third phase of the gradual lack of refinement proposed was inaugurated this Saturday. Good data has accompanied this country, which is one of the most affected per 100,000 inhabitants of the entire continent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Standards for the sector will remain strict, but will allow some economic relief. Only four people can be seated per table, unless they are from the same household. There will be distances of 1.5 meters between table and table and they may open until ten at night exclusively.

Several people toast on a terrace in Brussels with beer to celebrate the reopening of bars and restaurants this Saturday, May 8, 2021. © Yves Herman / Reuters

This third phase does not contemplate the opening of some sectors, such as the cultural one, and in it, compulsory telework is still considered, whenever possible. This small European country is carrying out the measurement lifting processes more slowly than many of its neighbors.

Cultural workers filed a lawsuit against the State so that events in open and closed spaces can have an audience, with at least a capacity of 50 people per show.

Dozens of protesters gathered this Friday in the center of Brussels to denounce the “dramatic” consequences of the restrictions due to the pandemic.

A third of the nation’s total population has already received at least one dose of the vaccine, a percentage that allows us to begin to see the successful results of vaccination.

With EFE and Reuters