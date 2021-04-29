The virus continues to spread rapidly in the Asian country, where hospitals and funeral homes remain collapsed due to the avalanche of infected and deceased. On the other hand, Colombia also set its own death record and did so for the third time in just five days. Meanwhile, Brazil is close to 400,000 deaths.

More than 577 million doses against Covid-19 they have so far been applied around the world, as counted by Our World in Data, a portal endorsed by the University of Oxford. Despite this, dozens of countries face a new rebound in the pandemic that, in many cases, has left more people infected and more dead than in previous waves.

This occurs for example in countries such as India, Brazil, Turkey and Colombia, where in recent weeks there have been records of positive cases of coronavirus and deaths due to the outbreak.

These realities contrast with those of nations where more than 40% of the population is vaccinated. For example, in Israel, the country that has inoculated the highest percentage of its inhabitants, the obligation to wear a mask in public places has already been lifted. While the United States and the United Kingdom have overcome the third wave of the virus since January, which was their worst moment during the entire pandemic.

Next, the most relevant news about Covid-19 this Thursday, April 29:

India has new records of infections and deaths amid a health crisis that does not stop

The pandemic does not give truce in India, a country that once again breaks its own record and that of the whole world by confirming more than 379,000 new infections in a single day. With that figure, the Asian country exceeds 18 million cases during the entire pandemic, which makes this nation the second with the most infected people. It should be noted that it is also one of the most populated, with about 1,400 million inhabitants.

But beyond the numbers, India’s health situation remains critical. Every day, thousands desperately search for a hospital bed and oxygen to save their sick relatives. They even started looking for pipettes through social media and personal contacts.

The crisis has reached the point where hotels and railroad cars have been turned into intensive care facilities to make up for a shortage of hospital beds.

“The ferocity of the second wave took everyone by surprise,” K. VijayRaghavan, the government’s chief scientific adviser, told the local newspaper ‘The Indian Express’. VijayRaghavan adds that while they knew that a rebound in outbreaks was coming in other countries, “no indication from the modeling exercises (in India) suggested the magnitude of the increase” that the country would experience.

A child reacts next to the body of his father, who died of Covid-19 disease, in a crematorium in New Delhi, India, on April 24, 2021. © Adnan Abidi / Reuters

The increase in infections has been accompanied by an escalation in deaths from Covid-19. The gravediggers work day and night to bury all the people who lose their lives due to the disease. And it is that just this Thursday, 3,645 deaths were reported due to the outbreak, which marked another new record in the country. The number of deaths has forced dozens of people to choose to incinerate their loved ones on makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots.

Experts in India say that the best hope to get out of this point of the pandemic is vaccination. In fact, the country is the world’s largest producer of vaccines, but even so its production does not reach the 800 million people estimated to be eligible to receive the inoculation against Covid-19. So far, only 9% of the population has received a dose since the massive plan began in January.

India hopes to change this trend by allowing everyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated starting next Saturday, thus eliminating the prioritization stages. The intention is to be able to cope with the second wave of the outbreak that is spreading faster than ever.

Colombia breaks its own death record

This week has been the deadliest in Colombia during the entire pandemic: in less than five days, the country has registered its three highest daily death toll from Covid-19. The new record was broken last Wednesday, when the Ministry of Health confirmed the death of 490 people.

However, the official statistics on deaths from coronavirus include those who lost their lives in previous days. That is, of the 490 deaths that were reported on Wednesday, 426 did not occur in the last 24 hours but in previous days.

Even so, the confirmation of 490 deaths is higher than the 440 that were reported on Saturday, April 24 and the 465 on Sunday. Both figures were national records at the time.

The worst hit department is Atlántico, on the Colombian Caribbean coast. There alone occurred 115 deaths of those confirmed on Thursday. It is followed by Antioquia with 109 and Bogotá, the capital, with 70 deaths.

The third wave of the pandemic began just after the Easter holidays, when the country’s beaches and different tourist spots were crowded by local travelers.

Now, the Government of President Iván Duque assures that in the next two weeks there will be a greater increase due to the massive protests against him. The demonstration against the tax reform proposed by the Executive was held last Wednesday, April 28, and will be repeated this Thursday and also on May 1.

Brazil, ad portas of the 400,000 killed by Covid-19

During this week, the South American giant has reported more than 3,000 deaths each day due to the outbreak. If this trend continues this Thursday afternoon, the country will exceed 400,000 deaths from coronavirus so far in the pandemic.

This figure will come at a time when Brazil is going through what has been the worst wave of the outbreak so far. Since mid-March, deaths from Covid-19 have steadily increased, far exceeding the deaths that were recorded during the second half of 2020.

Cemetery workers, wearing protective gear, dump dirt on the coffin containing the remains of a woman who died of complications related to Covid-19. Picture taken at Inahuma in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 28, 2021. © Bruna Prado / AP

For example, on April 8, Brazil broke its own record by confirming more than 4,200 deaths from the virus in a single day, according to the Ministry of Health. Neither before nor after that moment have so many deaths been recorded.

Although Brazil is the second country where more people have died from Covid-19, after the United States; the figures change when compared to the number of inhabitants. According to Johns Hopkins University, Brazil is in the third place of deaths in relation to the population, since on average 188 people have died per 100,000 inhabitants. If compared with the number of infected people, the figure is lower since 2.7% of every 100 infected have died. This positions the country below Mexico, Hungary, Peru, Italy and Iran.

Turkey prepares for longest lockdown in pandemic

This Thursday begins the strongest and most durable restriction that has been in the country: a “total confinement”, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. The measure will apply until May 17, which means the first national closure of about three weeks.

The only exceptions to leaving home are for shopping, essential services, or intercity travel. For the latter, the inhabitants will need a special permit.

What will remain open and working are restaurants, which will only be able to do home delivery, and some companies such as factories, agricultural stores, health centers and everything related to the supply chain and logistics. Among the exceptions, there are tourists, who do not have the obligation to stay at home.

Until now, Turkey had opted for localized lockdowns in certain cities or for curfews on weekends. However, the increase in infections and deaths led to a stricter confinement.

And it is that in the worst week of April, the country registered an average of 60,000 new infections a day and reached a new record of deaths on April 21, when 362 deaths were confirmed in a single day.

Last Wednesday, in Turkey 40,444 new cases and 341 deaths were reported. While these are slightly lower than last week’s statistics, they are still a high number compared to what has occurred during the rest of the pandemic in the country.

With Reuters, AP and EFE