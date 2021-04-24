The country of almost 1.4 billion inhabitants has its hospitals and funeral homes on the edge: oxygen is scarce in many health centers and dozens of families have chosen to carry out mass cremations in the face of delays. On the other hand, Venezuela received a second shipment of Sputnik V vaccines, this time with 80,000 doses.

The global situation of the pandemic seems to have worsened compared to a few months ago due to the rebound generated in several countries on different continents. Although vaccination continues to advance, its progress has not yet been felt at a general level, as many countries are still in the premature phase of antidote inoculation.

Currently, the great epicenter of the pandemic at a global level is India, where an extreme relaxation of prevention measures, added to a large population density that this Asian state has, could be the main causes of the health crisis that it is going through. Today, many hospitals are on the brink of collapse and in many of them oxygen for patients is in short supply.

In Latin America the situation does not seem to be much better. Several countries in the region, such as Argentina or Colombia, are at the peak of the new wave of infections and deaths, and Brazil continues to present a worrying situation.

Worldwide, 145.8 million people have been infected during the entire pandemic, of which 84 million have already recovered and another 3 million have died from the outbreak.

Here is the most relevant information about the pandemic on April 24, 2021:

• India set new record for cases amid coronavirus outbreak

India remains the current epicenter of the pandemic globally after reporting a new peak of cases in the country, which is also the highest rate of positives recorded in a single day in the world. The spread of the virus has caused 346,786 new cases and 2,634 deaths to be encrypted in the last 24 hours.

A man prepares a funeral pyre to incinerate the body of a person, who died due to Covid-19, in a mass crematorium in New Delhi, India, on April 22, 2021. © Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

This nation has suffered a very severe second wave of the disease after having spent a relatively calm 2020 with the pandemic. The causes of this rebound appear to lie in an excessive relaxation of measures and care by the authorities and the population. Furthermore, India is the second most populous country in the world.

The situation in many of the big capitals has the hospitals on the limit. The Indian healthcare system has never been characterized as one of the best in the world and there has always been an overcrowding of patients. Now, in the midst of the crisis, beds are becoming scarce and many people have died due to lack of oxygen, vital to survive in the event that they need to be intubated.

“Right now the situation is very bad, there is a large crowd demanding oxygen,” said JK Vishwakarma, who works at an oxygen plant in Allahabad, a city in the south of the country.

The shortage forced the government to use special trains – called ‘Oxygen Express’ -, air force planes and trucks to transport oxygen tanks. Given the situation, the Indian authorities recommended their citizens not to go to medical centers unless they are in a very serious situation with the disease.

Only the cases of the Asian country represent more than a third of the global total of infections confirmed yesterday by the World Health Organization, which reported 875,000 new infections of Covid-19.

Deaths are also rampant, to the point that many families in the cities of New Delhi and Allahabad have to wait days to have their loved ones cremated in overloaded crematoriums. Others have chosen to resort to makeshift facilities for funeral rites or have attended mass cremations in the open air.

Venezuela receives a shipment of 80,000 vaccines from Sputnik V

A shipment of 80,000 doses of Sputnik V arrived in Venezuela this Saturday, April 24. This is the second shipment that arrives in the South American country from Russia, after having received 300,000 doses. In addition, 500,000 doses of Sinopharm are added to the total amount of vaccines that Venezuelans have. In total, the country has obtained 880,000 inoculations for a population of about 25 million inhabitants.

Today we receive 80 thousand new doses of Sputnik-V. These are the vaccines, which have the highest effectiveness in the world, 96%. Thanks to the international cooperation alliances with the sister Russian Republic, we will continue the immunization and protection of our people#PreventEsClave pic.twitter.com/wFV5KBJlGX – Carlos Alvarado (@AlvaradoC_Salud) April 24, 2021



Despite these numbers, the Minister of Health, Carlos Alvarado, maintains that “the vaccination process in Venezuela has progressed satisfactorily,” as he said in a transmission on state television from the Maiquetía International Airport upon receiving the plane. carrying the Sputnik V units.

The new shipment comes amid a second wave of the outbreak that forced the government of President Nicolás Maduro to extend the blockade measures. During the entire pandemic, the country has reported almost 190,000 infected people, of which 2,000 died from Covid-19.

The opposition has pressured Maduro to allow more vaccines from the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative. While the Venezuelan president assured this week that he has already paid about 11 million vaccines to the mechanism, although he did not specify what funds he had used and the doses have not yet reached the South American country.

More than 33.5 million Britons have been vaccinated against Covid-19

Official figures assure that of that amount of population, about 12 million Britons already have both doses. This positions the United Kingdom as the second in the world that more percentage of its population has inoculated against the coronavirus. The Our World in Data portal, supported by the University of Oxford, argues that almost half of the UK population have received the vaccine, a statistic that only Israel surpasses, with 62% of its citizens vaccinated.

Despite this, some restrictions remain. In England, for example, indoor gatherings are forbidden until May 17. Although in that country non-essential stores and outdoor venues have already reopened since April 12.

However, this does not seem enough for thousands of protesters who marched in central London on Saturday to protest the measures being taken by the authorities.

The protesters chanted “freedom” and “take off your mask.” In fact, most did not wear masks. Others carried banners that read: “No to vaccine passports.” This refers to the proposal of the Government of Boris Johnson to require the vaccine to citizens to be able to resume massive events, such as football matches or concerts. However, many Britons have rejected the idea because they consider it discriminatory.

Angela Merkel asks the inhabitants of Germany to respect the measures

Discontent against the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is also a protagonist in Germany. Dozens of German celebrities posted videos this week mocking the restrictions. Some have since removed their posts and apologized for echoing far-right narratives about the pandemic. In addition, in the European country there have been multiple marches against the decisions of the Government.

Against this background, Chancellor Angela Merkel asked residents this Saturday to accept the new restrictions. The leader acknowledged that the new rules are “strict”, but insisted that they are necessary to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

In this Thursday, March 25, 2021, file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the German Bundestag parliament ahead of a European Union summit at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany. © Markus Schreiber / AP

And it is that this week Parliament approved the amendments to the so-called Infection Protection Law, which gives the Federal Government the power to apply an “emergency brake” in places where infections increase. For example, national authorities will now be able to impose curfews between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. (local time) in areas where the incidence of the virus exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for three days in a row.

If the incidence exceeds 165 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for three days in a row, schools must be closed. There would also be more limits for private gatherings, sports, and store openings.

Moreover, factories and offices will remain open, although telecommuting will be prioritized and employers are expected to offer frequent coronavirus testing for those unable to work remotely.

“This is something new in our fight against the pandemic. And I am convinced that it is urgently needed, “said Merkel in her weekly video podcast. The chancellor added that other countries such as the United Kingdom, Portugal and Ireland saw a drastic reduction in their infection rates during the strict closures, and that is why she defended Germany’s new measures.

“No country that managed to break the third wave of the pandemic and then loosen restrictions again did so without strict measures such as night curfews,” Merkel said.

With EFE, AP and Reuters