India is pinning its hopes on the arrival of vaccines from abroad to cope with the health crisis while continuing to record more than 4,000 deaths per day. In other news, France included Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay on its list of countries at risk, as Hondurans celebrate the arrival of a batch of vaccines donated by El Salvador.

Stop using the mask on a mandatory basis in a country not only depends on the level of vaccination, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) said, in clear response to the United States, which is considering authorizing vaccinated people to stop using them in some closed spaces. Meanwhile, the pandemic progresses unevenly around the world with a cumulative 160 million cases and 3.3 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the most relevant news about the pandemic this May 14:

India expects 36 million Sputnik V vaccines to alleviate emergency

This was assured this Friday by the laboratory Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd as the country goes through an aggressive second peak of infections that has raised the demand for vaccines to the point of being without reserves, despite being considered the second largest producer of vaccines in the world.

The laboratory said Friday that it expects to receive 36 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in the coming days under its contract with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund. “We are in talks with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to import the vaccine towards the end of May,” commented a senior executive of Dr. Reddy at a press conference and added that “our total commitment contracted with RDIF is 250 million of doses, of which the initial 15% – 20% is expected through imports. “

Until today, India had vaccinated just over 2.9% of its population out of a total of 1.35 billion people, according to government data. This company expects to use the doses to vaccinate 125 million in the next 8 to 12 months.

Two-dose Sputnik V is 91.6% effective in preventing people from developing Covid-19 and has already been administered in Hyderabad as part of a pilot program.

India has yet to recover from the health crisis, which has led to the collapse of hospitals and funeral services while still recording more than 4,000 deaths a day.

France expands list of countries at risk and adds Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay

France announced that Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay are now considered high-risk areas and will impose quarantine on those arriving from those countries as part of biosafety protocols.

The French Prime Minister’s office said today that these quarantine measures will apply to this new list of countries as of May 16, with the aim of stopping the third wave of Covid-19 that is passing through the European country.

France had already included Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and India in this list, which requires travelers from these countries a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival in French territory.

People queue up at the immigration counter at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle International Airport, in France, on February 1, 2021. Christophe ARCHAMBAULT AFP

The new restrictions aim to stop the spread of new variants of the virus and thus prevent the epidemic situation, which has been improving for several days, from going backwards.

One of the reasons France is enjoying a good time is the advance of vaccination. It is estimated that 28.8% of the total population have already received at least one dose of the vaccine and 12.8% are fully immunized.

34,000 doses of vaccines donated by El Salvador arrived in Honduras

Following the request of seven Honduran mayors to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, 34,000 AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19 arrived in Honduras this Friday, reported Ida Berenice Molina, head of the Expanded Immunization Program (PAI).

Molina announced that the drugs entered Honduras in small trucks through the border point of El Poy and that they are transferred to Tegucigalpa to the National Biological Center.

Francisco Alabí, Minister of Health of El Salvador, assured that this lot will be used to vaccinate 17,000 people and that the donation “does not affect the rhythm of El Salvador, much less the strategy” of immunization.

A Honduran woman waits for a convoy with doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the government of El Salvador to Honduras on the border between the two countries. Citala, El Salvador, May 13, 2021. © Jose Cabezas / Reuters

The mayors, who met this week in San Salvador with Bukele, accompanied the caravan of trucks that transported the drugs from the Salvadoran capital.

Since the arrival of Covid-19 in Honduras, in March 2020, the state National Risk Management System (Sinager) has confirmed 222,992 infections and 5,853 fatalities.

With EFE and Reuters