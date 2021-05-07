The escalation of infections continues in this Asian country despite the international aid received and the weeks of fighting the health crisis. In other news, the UK will prioritize other vaccines over AstraZeneca in under 40s.

Despite the vaccination processes that are carried out in practically all the countries of the world, the coronavirus pandemic continues to record records in many areas of the planet, such as India, which in the last month has beaten its maximum number of daily infections on several occasions.

The situation seems to be somewhat lighter in Europe, where despite the fact that infection rates remain high, they have experienced significant declines for weeks thanks, among other things, to the rapid application of vaccines. Many of these European countries have started or are about to start their deconfinement programs for the summer and to improve the economy thanks to tourism and leisure.

Now the debate in these countries is around whether or not to eliminate patents on vaccines, an intellectual property that if released could facilitate the mass production of antidotes in various parts of the world. The proposal has been supported by countries such as the United States or India and has the approval of the WHO, although the European Union seems to have doubts about it.

Next, the most important news about the pandemic of this May 7, 2021:

India returns to record a daily record of infections

414,188 is the number of new cases of coronavirus in India, the new daily maximum that this Asian country has presented in the second wave of coronavirus, which has been exceeding the capacities of the Indian health system for weeks.

International aid has been arriving from many parts of the world with medical supplies and vaccines for days, but for the moment the health crisis does not seem to subside and the ceiling of this wave of the virus that has turned the second most populous nation in the world into the current epicenter of the pandemic.

In terms of deaths, the data are somewhat better than the previous day, but they are still worrying. 3,915 people have died in the last day due to the disease, making a total of 234,083 since the start of the pandemic. These are the official data, but many sources point out that the reality could be much worse.

A medical technician injects a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against covid-19, on May 6, 2021 in Leh, India Mohd Arhaan Archer AFP

The slowness in administering vaccines – partly due to the difficulty that the country is having in accessing them despite being one of the largest producers in the world -, together with the extreme relaxation of prevention measures for months, could be the most likely cause of this outbreak. To this must be added the existence of an Indian variant of the virus that appears to be more contagious.

The country has administered 2.3 million vaccines in the last 24 hours, a number on the rise after being slowed down by the lack of doses in several states. India has given 164 million injections since the “world’s largest vaccination program” kicked off last January. An estimated 1.35 billion people live in the Asian power, almost a fifth of the world’s population.

UK to prioritize other vaccines over AstraZeneca for under 40s

The UK will “preferably” use other vaccines instead of AstraZeneca for vaccination of those under 40 years of age. The announcement comes after sporadic cases of blood clots were found in young adults who had been inoculated with these doses.

The announcement is relevant as the UK had been one of the biggest advocates of the doses developed by this company and the University of Oxford. AstraZeneca was the biggest bet of the Boris Johnson government from the beginning and has been the most used in the successful British vaccination process, but doubts about its safety are very wide.

The United Kingdom’s Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee announced that those chosen to immunize people between 39 and 18 years old will be the doses of Pfizer and Moderna, also present in the island country.

Vaccines other than AstraZeneca will be prioritized when vaccinating young people in the UK. In Carmarthen, Wales, UK, on ​​April 7, 2021. © Jacob King / Reuters

The British Medical and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has indicated that after 28.5 million doses of AstraZeneca, only 242 cases of low platelet count thrombi have been detected, but the risk is considered to develop them is higher among the young population.

The risk of these atypical clots forming is estimated to be 1 in 100,000 for people over 40, but 1 in 60,000 for those over 30.

The United Kingdom is in the process of de-escalation and this Thursday registered only 13 deaths from Covid-19 and 2,613 infections, a spectacular decrease compared to a few months ago.

The European Union sees voluntary technology transfer in vaccines more feasible

The debate is still on the air. While countries such as the United States, South Africa or India have leaned with the WHO in favor of the elimination of patents on Covid-19 vaccines, the European Union continues to consider which is the best option, although in Brussels it is more convincing the idea of ​​voluntary technology transfer between pharmaceutical companies to accelerate vaccine production.

In Brussels, it is considered that, in order to increase production capacity, which is understood to be the current problem to supply the entire planet with vaccines against Covid-19, more information on patents and the right to use them is needed.

The European body understands that this method works better in the short term than the direct elimination of vaccine patents, something that all pharmaceutical companies have opposed en bloc after the announcement by US President Joe Biden.

If progress were to be made in this way, in the face of a formal negotiation, the European Commission would need a mandate from the Member States by a qualified majority, that is, the favorable vote of 15 out of 27 countries and that they represent at least 65% of the population. of the European Union.

With EFE and Reuters