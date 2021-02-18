The executive director of Human Rights Watch accused China of hiding information about the first cases of Covid-19 and of showing “opacity” in the recent WHO expert mission to Wuhan. For its part, Zimbabwe began vaccination against the virus on Thursday, becoming the eighth African country to launch an inoculation campaign. And the Vatican has told its employees that they may risk losing their jobs if they refuse to be vaccinated against the virus.

The world reached this Thursday, February 17, the number of 110,027,369 infected and 2,432,976 deaths from Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. However, the WHO declared that the number of new infections registered worldwide fell for the fifth consecutive week. The organization explained that the number of deaths also decreased by 10% compared to the previous week.

Although the numbers give truce, governments around the world define strategies to accelerate vaccination plans, without forgetting containment measures, the only weapons against the advance of the virus.

These are the main news about the health crisis this February 18:

HRW: “Information suppression” by China is “bad for avoiding a next pandemic”

“China clearly wants to avoid being branded as the place where the pandemic began.” The executive director of the NGO Human Rights Watch, Kenneth Roth, assured this Thursday that China withheld information about the first cases of Covid-19.

“There were 92 hospitalized patients in Wuhan with symptoms similar to Covid-19 in October and November 2019, but China only gave the WHO much later antibody tests, no scans or blood tests, tests that would have shown that the outbreak I was present a month or two earlier than admitted, “he said.

According to Roth, the lack of transparency in the Asian country favored infections: “In three weeks in January 2020, the Chinese government eliminated information on human-to-human transmission, claiming that all cases were related to the Wuhan market,” while millions of people were traveling, many of them abroad, recalled the NGO representative.

“The suppression of information is bad for public health and to let us know what happened, something that is critical to avoid a next pandemic of Covid-22 or Covid-23,” he stressed.

Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth was also critical of the recent WHO expert mission to China. © Johannes Eisele / AFP

The head of HRW also affirms that China showed equal opacity in the recent mission of experts from the World Health Organization to Wuhan, arguing that Beijing “refused to share anonymous information on the first cases.” Roth also stressed that in the mission “no there were no high profile WHO members. “

The veteran US activist admitted however that there is no evidence that Covid-19 was born in a laboratory – a theory that former US President Donald Trump used – but stressed that Chinese opacity fuels this type of suspicion. “The more China hides, the more credibility it gives to these theories, because people wonder what it hides.”

Zimbabwe eighth country in Africa to launch its inoculation campaign

Zimbabwe launched its Covid-19 vaccination program on Thursday after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine earlier in the week.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was the first person in the southern African country to receive the drug. The vaccination of the former Army general seeks to increase confidence in the product in a country where part of the population doubts these drugs and the effectiveness of what is done in China. “My presence here today is to show the government’s confidence in the Sinopharm vaccine,” Chiwenga stressed.

Zimbabwe’s first COVID-19 vaccination 🇿🇼 Thank you to Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga for showing Zimbabwe that this vaccine is safe for all our people. This is a historic moment in our country’s fight against this virus. pic.twitter.com/GVOIk1N5MZ – President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) February 18, 2021

EChiwenga declared Tuesday that the vaccination program, which is free, was targeting at least 10 million people, about 60% of the population.

Zimbabwe intends to launch the campaign with some 60,000 frontline health workers, immigration officers and health personnel from prisons, the Police and the Army. The elderly and people with chronic diseases will follow.

Chiwenga also said that the government was in the process of authorizing another Chinese vaccine, Sinovac’s, for emergency use.

Eight countries in Africa, so far, have started vaccination campaigns against the coronavirus: Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

No vaccine, no work: the Vatican is firm with the ‘anti-vaccines’

The Vatican has warned its employees that refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus can have consequences such as dismissal, by “putting public health at risk.”

The president of the Pontifical Commission of the State of Vatican City, Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, signed a decree with measures to face the public health emergency. The text says that those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons will be able to receive another position, in which they would have contact with fewer people, but they will receive the same salary even if the new position is a decrease.

The decree also explains, and above all, that there will be financial penalties for those who do not comply with these standards, such as vaccination, and that if it persists, it may “end the employment relationship” for those who do not have “proven health reasons.”

Both Pope Francis, 84, and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 93, have already received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. © GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / AFP

Vatican City, the smallest state in the world, has more than 3,000 employees. The City’s Health and Hygiene Directorate has already reserved about 10,000 vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its vaccination program began last month.

Pope Francis, 84, was one of the first to be vaccinated. “I believe that ethically everyone has to be vaccinated. It is an ethical option because it concerns your life, but also that of others,” Francisco said at the time.

With AFP and Reuters