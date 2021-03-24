German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a shower of criticism from members of her Government and public opinion for the reinforcement measures for Easter, which she finally had to cancel. Additionally, 29 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, destined for the UK, were found at a plant in Italy. Meanwhile, India detected a “double mutant variant” of Covid-19, among other imported strains.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of weekly deaths from coronavirus in the world has increased by 3 percent after a month and a half of decreases, while the number of infections also continues to grow, with a total of 3.3 million in the last week.

Next, the most relevant news this Wednesday, March 24:

Germany cancels the restrictions planned for Easter

After a barrage of criticism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided on Wednesday to halt the measures to reinforce the confinement planned for Easter.

The measure that will be eliminated is the so-called “Easter break”, which added Holy Thursday as a day of rest, with the closure of shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, and on Holy Saturday, with the closure of shops, except supermarkets and pharmacies .

“I apologize to the citizens,” said the Chancellor during a session in the Bundestag and acknowledged her “mistake” for having contributed to increasing uncertainty among Germans.

Merkel acknowledges “error” due to Easter restrictions Chancellor Angela #Merkel he reversed the tightening of restrictions planned for Easter and apologized to German citizens. The near-total shutdown from April 1 to 5 sparked strong criticism. / ft pic.twitter.com/ridPaU0ssv – DW Spanish (@dw_espanol) March 24, 2021

According to local media, the idea of ​​a five-day tightening of the measures during Holy Week was thought by Merkel “with the best of intentions” in order to “slow down and reverse the third wave of the pandemic.” However, the German leader realized that it could not be done “in a short time.”

After the cancellation of the measure, many more criticisms emerged on social networks regarding Merkel’s management of the pandemic. “The chancellor can no longer be sure of the unanimous support of her coalition. The question of confidence would be advisable in order to evaluate the capacity of action of the Government of Mrs. Merkel ”, said the leader of the liberals Christian Lindner through his Twitter account.

For their part, several unions and professional organizations criticized the closings of businesses with the latent economic crisis that has deteriorated several sectors, since about 120,000 stores in the country are already threatened to close permanently.

29 million AstraZeneca doses, blocked in Italy

In a publication of the Italian newspaper ‘La Stampa’ it is assured that 29 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 developed by the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca are blocked at the Catalent company’s plant in Anagni, near Rome.

An investigation by the European Union (EU) reported that a part of said batch had to be sent to the United Kingdom, according to the newspaper, but assured that this amount was going to be destined for Belgium and not the United Kingdom, according to government sources. Italian.

‘La Stampa’ specifies that it is an amount for which both countries would be competing, since for the EU it is a supply equivalent to twice the doses received so far from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company (16.6 million).

In a first report from the European bloc sent to Brussels, it is ensured that in the refrigerators of the warehouses of this Italian town there are 29 million doses of the vaccine. Then EU sources explained that apparently not all were produced in Halix, the Netherlands (one of the two plants AstraZeneca uses to produce the drug in the EU), but they are ready to be injected. In addition, the pharmaceutical company intended to send them to the United Kingdom and not to the countries of the European Union.

India detected a “double mutant variant” of SARS-CoV-2

The Indian Consortium on SARS-CoV-2 Genomics (INSACOG), confirmed on Wednesday that the new coronavirus mutation, in addition to other imported strains, was detected in the western state of Maharashtra after several tests in the sequencing of the virus genome.

In a report by the organization they say that “analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that, compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations”, adding that “these mutations are they have been found in approximately 15-20 percent of the samples and they do not coincide with any previously cataloged VOC ”.

In the report they also assure that, “although several worrisome strains and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, they have not been detected in sufficient quantities to establish or relate the rapid increase in cases in some states.”

The announcement of the new variant occurs in the middle of the second wave of infections in the Asian country, with 47,262 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

Total infections in India exceed 11.7 million and coronavirus deaths amount to 160,441.

Cuba plans to start vaccinating its population in June

The Cuban Ministry of Health reported that the mass immunization of its population against Covid-19 will begin in June with one of the vaccines produced by the island and the first conceived and developed in Latin America.

The Government expects to inoculate six million Cubans by the month of August, in a country of 11.2 million inhabitants.

Dreaming and continuing a country: This year we will advance in immunization with our vaccines! Between clinical trials and controlled intervention study, thousands are joining immunization with # Sovereign02 Y #Abdala, on the way to mass vaccination. #CubaViva pic.twitter.com/Ipz3F7ykPc – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 24, 2021

Cuba expects the clinical trials of Soberana 2 (phase 3) and Abdala (phase 3), the two candidate vaccines, to be concluded in June. The other vaccines that scientists develop are: Sovereign 1 (currently in phase 2) and Mambisa (phase 1).

Currently, the Caribbean island faces an outbreak of Covid-19, however, it maintains a low death rate since the pandemic began in March, with 401 deaths and 68,250 infections.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP