This Sunday, February 28, the Government of Angela Merkel announced new measures for travelers from France, such as the suspension of public transport trips from the French department of Moselle. In Brazil, for the fifth consecutive day they register more than 1,300 daily deaths. New Zealand begins the second lockdown in the last month to stop an outbreak of the British variant.

In Brussels, the authorities of the European Union hope that “within two, three weeks, everything will work normally” regarding the production and distribution of vaccines. The message of relief for the bloc comes as the world registers more than 113.8 million cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and deaths amount to 2.5 million. The counter from Johns Hopkins University in the United States indicates that 64.3 million people have recovered and with vaccination going on in different parts of the world, the global contagion curve draws a certain decline.

But the crisis continues. In Brazil they complete five days registering more than 1,300 deaths from the disease and despite the fact that vaccination advances accidentally in Europe, countries continue to impose restrictions. In Berlin, the government ordered special handling for travelers from the north-eastern French department of Moselle. And many do not rule out a total closure of the border.

These are some of the outstanding news of this Sunday, February 28, 2021, around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Germany imposes restrictions on its border with France

The Robert Koch Institute, in charge of epidemiological information in Germany, declared this Sunday the French department of Moselle as a risk area due to the spread of a variant of coronavirus initially detected in South Africa. The announcement prompted the German government to announce a series of measures to contain the infections.

The authorities announced that the passage of public transport from the north-eastern French department to the German states of Rhineland-Palatinate (Rheinland-Pfalz) and Saarland (Saarland) will be suspended. Those traveling in a private vehicle must have a negative test for Covid-19 and, although there will be no strict border control, the police will be able to carry out random checks.

Germany has already imposed restrictions on its borders with Austria and the Czech Republic, but had so far avoided similar measures with France.

A sign reads “Here you can briefly speak to the doctor” at a nursing school in Bremen, Germany, where vaccination against Covid-19 with AstraZeneca doses is carried out. February 26, 2021. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich / Pool via Reuters

In Paris, the French government’s minister for Europe, Clement Beaune, regretted the decision and said they were starting talks with Germany to avoid stricter measures. “That implies the eventual closure of the border, that is what we want to avoid for the 16,000 workers (who cross the border) in Moselle,” Beaune said, “we are trying to ease the measures as much as possible.

The minister for European affairs said he was talking to the German government so that the requirement to show negative tests for Covid-19 allows these to be from the last two or three days, and not in the last 24 hours. Beaune said things were moving in the right direction.

Brazil: more than 1,300 daily deaths in the last 5 days

This Saturday, the South American giant registered 1,386 deaths from Covid-19 and 61,602 new cases, according to information from the Ministry of Health. For the fifth day in a row, Brazil has more than 1,300 deaths and 60,000 infections a day amid a second wave that has been spreading relentlessly in the country since November.

So far, Brazil has more than 10.5 million cases of the disease and at least 254,221 deaths. In this context, President Jair Bolsonaro once again minimized the magnitude of the crisis.

“What happened in March 2015? Health in Brazil always had its problems. The lack of ICU was one of them and certainly one of the worst,” Bolsonaro wrote on social networks, after publishing a story five years ago that refers to the lack of places in the country’s intensive care units (ICU).

– OR WHAT HAPPENED IN MARÇO / 2015? – A saúde no Brasil always had serious problems. In the absence of ICUs, he was one of them and certainly one of two superiors. – LEAVE, year DATE OR COMMERCE and again require you to FICAR EM CASA, see or UNEMPREGO EM MASSA with disastrous consequences for the country. pic.twitter.com/JbAOIRfIfV – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) February 28, 2021

Brasilia, the capital of the country and where the president resides, is one of the most affected by the shortage of intensive care beds. There the ICU occupancy is at 98% of its capacity.

To reduce mobility, avoid crowds and reduce infections, the city closed shops and services for 15 days as of today.

“Today by closing the trade again and forcing people to stay at home, there is mass unemployment with disastrous consequences for all of Brazil,” said the president.

New Zealand: second lockdown in less than a month

Exactly one year ago, the country registered its first case of Covid-19. Now, this Sunday, February 28, the capital Auckland begins the second lockdown of this month to try to stop an outbreak of the British variant of the virus.

The seven-day lockdown for the city of about two million people comes after identifying a person who had been infected for a week without isolation. “It is more than likely that there will be more additional cases in the community,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a televised message announcing the new lockdown on Saturday night.

In mid-February there were three days of confinement after identifying three infections of the British variant in a family. About 14 cases are linked to this point. The opponent Judith Collins called for stricter punishments for those who do not follow the isolation recommendations after testing positive or feeling symptoms.

Israel agrees to vaccinate Palestinians with work permits

The Government of Israel will vaccinate the Palestinian population that works in Israeli territory or in its settlements in the occupied territory of the West Bank, reported this Sunday, February 28, the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), attached to the Ministry of Defense . According to COGAT, the vaccination will benefit 130,000 Palestinians and will begin in a few days.

File image showing a group of Palestinian workers who were denied entry to work in an Israeli-controlled area due to fears of a Covid-19 outbreak. Near Hebron, in Israeli-occupied areas of the West Bank, on June 29, 2020. © Mussa Qawasma / Reuters

Saher Saad, general secretary of the Palestinian Workers’ Union, said that thousands of Palestinians working in the Israeli service or in industrial sectors have already been privately vaccinated by their employers in Israel. According to him, Palestinian medical teams will be located at the entry points to administer the vaccines, in agreement with the Israeli authorities.

In the country, more than half of the 9.3 million inhabitants have already received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, including Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

With EFE and Reuters