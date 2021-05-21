France will bestow a special honor on healthcare workers who die from Covid-19 while fighting the pandemic, President Emmanuel Macron reported. Meanwhile, Spain begins to relax measures and announced that it will allow the entry of some vaccinated tourists from June 7. In other news, India is reeling from a massive wave of infections and faces shortages of some drugs.

Several months after Covid-19 vaccines began to be approved, some nations with advanced stages of immunization are slowly beginning to return to life as it was before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in other countries with less access to antidotes, such as Latin America and India, the virus hits harder. They face a new massive wave of infections and fight against new variants of Covid-19.

In the world a total of 165,705,287 people have contracted the disease and 3,434,082 have lost their lives due to the virus.

Here are the main news about the pandemic this May 21:

France will grant special status to health workers killed by Covid-19 in the exercise of their work

This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, who explained that a status called “dead in the service of the Republic” will be created to honor doctors and nurses who lose their lives “in exceptional circumstances.”

“I want us to give our gratitude a solid legal foundation,” the president said in a video post on Twitter.

«Morts pour la France. »

«Morts pour le service de la Nation. »

«Morts pour la France. »

«Morts pour le service de la Nation. »

«Morts pour le service de la République. »



Beyond “an act of justice and fraternity”, the qualification implies obligations on the part of the Government. Mainly, with this status, the children of the deceased will come under the guardianship of the State with the right to receive material and moral support, Macron explained.

So far, France has boasted a similar “killed in the service of the nation” status for members of the Police and Army. Another called “killed by France” is reserved for soldiers and civilians killed in battle.

Since the virus arrived in this country, France has registered 5,979,366 infections and 108,343 deaths.

Spain reopens borders for vaccinated tourists and eliminates health controls for ten countries

From next June 7 “all vaccinated people (…) regardless of their place of origin” will be able to enter Spain, announced this May 21 the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the International Tourism Fair of Madrid (Fitur).

Travelers must show a certificate stating that they have been vaccinated with one of the antidotes approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). That is, the drugs of Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen, a subsidiary of the Johnson & Johnson company.

As of Monday, travelers from safe non-EU countries, including the United Kingdom, will be allowed to enter. In addition, from June 7, tourists from countries with which there is not full freedom of movement will be able to come to Spain if they have a complete vaccination schedule.



Those who have received vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), which in addition to those mentioned, also include those of the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

Likewise, the Spanish Government reported that as of Monday, May 24, it has withdrawn all health controls for flights from a list of ten countries: United Kingdom, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Thailand. .

“All of them become on the list of safe countries and, therefore, they will be able to enter our country and will not have to face health checks upon arrival,” said the head of the Spanish Government.

The measures are announced at a time when Spain is advancing in the immunization process of its population. Pedro Sánchez has advanced that in the month of June there will be a massive vaccination for those under 50 years of age.

Currently the country registers a cumulative 3,636,453 positive diagnoses and 79,620 deaths from the virus, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

India, hit by a new wave of the outbreak, accumulates more than 26 million infections

In general, the count of Covid-19 cases in India amounts to 26,031,991 and a total of 291,331 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health released this Friday.

But experts have pointed out that infections and deaths could be between 5 and 10 times higher than official estimates as the virus spreads throughout the territory with a population of 1.366 million people.

India is dealing with an increase in potentially fatal black fungal infections among Covid-19 patients © AFP / Uma Shankar MISHRA

India has the second highest count of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the entire planet and has been reporting an average of 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths every day.

The United States ranks first globally in the number of infections, but these are accumulated diagnoses and in recent weeks it has shown a notable slowdown in the spread of the pandemic, after having accelerated the vaccination process and being one of the countries that leads the immunization in the world.

In addition, in India, health authorities reported that they are facing a shortage of a drug to treat an unusual fungal disease, that is, caused by fungi, which affects patients with the new coronavirus.

Cases of mucormycosis or “black fungus,” a potentially serious condition, present with blurred or double vision, chest pain, and breathing difficulties.

With Reuters and EFE