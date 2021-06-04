The Gallic country made the entry of European tourists more flexible, who will not have to have negative tests upon arrival, the measures for other countries will be stricter. In other news, Spain managed to vaccinate 20% of its population and Argentina and Serbia will produce doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

As developed countries complete their vaccination campaigns, they are expected to share their doses with low- and middle-income nations. In this sense, the health ministers of the G7 nations emphasized their support for the exchange of vaccines when national circumstances allow it.

The European Union submitted to the World Trade Organization a plan that the bloc says will be more effective in delivering respiratory disease vaccines than the US-backed suspension of patents.

Meanwhile, today the world registers 172,315,808 accumulated cases of the new coronavirus and 3,705,200 deaths. Worldwide, 2,041,236,524 injections have been given to citizens on the way to immunization. Data are from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the most important news of the day on the spectrum of the pandemic:

France will reopen to international tourism, but with conditions

As of June 9, France will reopen its doors to international visitors. In the case of vaccinated European citizens, the decision was to withdraw the requirement for coronavirus tests, while immunized travelers from other parts of the world, including the United States, may enter, but still with a negative test in hand and meeting specific conditions depending on the impact on their territories of origin.

La France has not lost its energy. She is there, who battles the heart of celles et ceux who font vivre nos territoires. Dans the weeks to come, redécouvrons les atouts de notre pays, la beauté de notre patrimoine et de nos paysages! pic.twitter.com/QZRotunNmR – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 3, 2021



To that end, the Government of Emmanuel Macron published this Friday, June 4, a “Travel Book” with a color classification: for example, those who arrive from territories with strong waves of the pandemic or with new variants will have to argue a compelling reason for entering France. In the guide they appear on the red list, which currently includes 16 countries such as India, South Africa and Brazil.

Outside the EU, most of the rest of the world is classified as orange. Tourists cradled from orange countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, will no longer need to self-quarantine upon arrival and will no longer have to justify the reasons for their trip.

Visitors from Europe and those from seven countries classified as green – Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand and Singapore – will not need to be tested if they are vaccinated.

Spain exceeded ten million vaccinated

Spain has already fully immunized 21.6% of its citizens. There are more than 10 million people who confirm compliance with the Government’s forecast, which had predicted this level in the first week of June.

Meanwhile, 8.78 million people have already received the first dose for a total of 40% who have already had access to the long-awaited drugs against Covid-19. In this context, infections are slowly decreasing in the nation of 47.3 million inhabitants.

The occupation of intensive care units by patients with Covid-19 is already at a favorable figure of 12.1% of the available beds, although in the Madrid region that figure doubles with 25.85%.

We have reached a new milestone: more than 10 million people already have a full list in Spain. We are approaching the target of 70% of the immunized population before the end of summer. Thanks to those of you who make success in humanity’s greatest vaccination campaign possible every day. pic.twitter.com/i0q9d1tehs – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 4, 2021



The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, said on Twitter that, “We are approaching the target of 70% of the immunized population before the end of summer.”

Argentina and Serbia will manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine

Argentina and Serbia officially started industrial production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, as confirmed by the Russian state television channel Rossiya 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin virtually attended the launch of the production chain in both countries that will first use the doses to meet their local needs and then begin to export the preparation. The commercialization will be in charge of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Together with the President of the Russian Federation, I announced the start of the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in our country. We were the first in the region to approve this vaccine that has preserved the lives of millions of Argentines. It is a pride that we can start its manufacture. pic.twitter.com/igeWCH8vak – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) June 4, 2021



The production of Sputnik V gives new breath to Argentines, overwhelmed by the second wave of the pandemic, which began in mid-February and which has the hospital system once again on the brink of capacity.

This Friday the South American country confirmed a cumulative 80,411 deaths among its 45 million citizens from the disease, with a total of 3.9 million cases. It is the third territory with the most positive daily average, despite having endured one of the most extensive blockades on the planet.

With EFE and Reuters