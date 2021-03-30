In France, the Ministry of Health reported that 98 people were admitted to intensive care units (ICU) to receive treatment for Covid-19, raising the occupancy figure to 5,072 patients, the highest number since April 2020. The news spread presents prior to the Health Defense Council that President Emmanuel Macron will preside over on Wednesday and in which the announcement of new measures is not ruled out.

While the mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to investigate the origin of the virus, infections in much of the world are on the rise and many nations are working to tackle the third wave of infections.

Since the end of 2020, the presence of new, more contagious variants of the virus has complicated control of the pandemic. The emergence of new cases occurs in the midst of vaccination plans arranged by almost all countries, although these have been carried out unevenly.

Here are the most important news about the pandemic this March 30:

France: intensive care units at full capacity after increased infections

The French Ministry of Health announced that the intensive care units (ICU) register the presence of 5,072 patients, the highest figure since April 2020, when the nation was facing the first wave of the pandemic and counted 7,148 people in those units.

According to official data, in the last 24 hours 98 people were admitted to the ICU. The number of patients represents a significant jump from July 31 of last year, when the nation managed to partially control the outbreak and the number of care in these units decreased to 344.

“We will not let hospitals become saturated, we will not allow doctors to find themselves in a situation where they have to choose between patients,” Health Minister Olivier Véran said during an appearance before Parliament.

[À LA UNE À 18H] Des services de reanimation qui ont dépassé le pic de la 2e vague, a #virus qui ne freine pas sa course, unites #vaccination trop lens pour modifier la donne: tel est le tableau qui se dresse devant l’exécutif, à la veille d’un enième conseil de défense #AFP 1/5 pic.twitter.com/LZBXg3kkfW – Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) March 30, 2021



The Ile de France region is the one with the highest number of patients in intensive care units with 1,525 people.

Likewise, in the last 24 hours the European nation registered a total of 30,702 new infections and 381 deaths associated with the disease.

The health crisis in France comes after the nation made the decision to confine 16 departments, including the Ile de France region (where Paris is located), to control the increase in infections.

“The measures taken ten days ago could begin to show effects in the next few days, or not, we will see it within 24 or 48 hours probably,” said Véran.

President Macron, questioned by the opposition for not taking action last January, will lead the Health Defense Council on March 31. This meeting has generated expectations in the population regarding the announcement of new measures to control the outbreak.

Germany to limit the use of AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60

The German government announced Wednesday that it would restrict the use of the vaccine made by AstraZeneca to people over 60 and high-priority groups after receiving reports of a rare brain blood disorder.

In that country, the Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko for its acronym in German) had previously recommended that people under the age of 60 should not receive doses of the drug developed by Oxford / AstraZeneca.

Faced with the announcement, the German government indicated that those under the age of 60 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca solution have the option of receiving a second injection according to the schedule or waiting for the commission to issue its recommendation, which could come at the end of April.

A package containing the AstraZeneca vaccine is displayed in Berlin, Germany on March 16, 2021. © Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters

In the midst of the situation, which represents a blow to the German vaccination program questioned for its slowness, Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated that “we have to be able to trust vaccines and transparency is the best way to deal with such a situation,” a which added: “I have said that when it is my turn, I will also get vaccinated with AstraZeneca.”

The United States increases efforts to curb the increase in infections

The sudden increase in infections in recent weeks, and the words of the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, indicating that she feels fear “for an imminent catastrophe”, led the United States Government to accelerate the response to control the pandemic.

“Seeing the threat accelerating, we have also accelerated the response: we moved forward the universal vaccine date for most Americans by two weeks, increased the supply of vaccines to states, doubled the number of pharmacies and opened more vaccination centers,” he said this Tuesday White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

In the next three weeks, we will more than double the number of pharmacies where you can get vaccinated and increase the number of federally-run mass vaccination sites. We’re going to make sure that 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a vaccination site by April 19. – President Biden (@POTUS) March 30, 2021



According to the independent count of the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’, quoted by the EFE news agency, in the last week the number of infections in the United States exceeded 63,000 in almost a month. The American Union is the nation most affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, registering a total of 30.3 million infections and 550,727 deaths associated with the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

In the midst of the health crisis, President Biden asked citizens to continue using the mask as a preventive measure until a large part of the population is vaccinated. However, the measure has been lifted by a number of Republican governors according to the AP.

With EFE, Reuters, AFP and AP