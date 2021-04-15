France passed the barrier of 100,000 fatalities due to the coronavirus. The country is the third in Europe, after the United Kingdom and Italy, to exceed this figure. In other news, Argentina will impose new restrictions in Buenos Aires starting Friday and Denmark could offer the AstraZeneca vaccines, which it will no longer apply to its population, to low-income countries.

The advance of Covid-19 does not stop in the world, nor its most contagious variants. As governments implement ever tougher restrictions, health authorities are trying to speed up vaccination campaigns with the available doses that laboratories send in forced marches.

In the world, total infections exceed 138.4 million and fatalities already close to three million. Additionally, 840.94 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, according to Our World in Data.

Next, we update all the information about the pandemic on this April 15:

France exceeds 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

While Europe has just passed one million deaths from coronavirus, France reached the figure of 100,000 victims this Thursday, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health.

With 300 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country ranks as the third in Europe and the eighth in the world to pass this barrier, although experts believe that it already exceeded it several weeks ago.

The death rate from the disease has now nearly doubled, with just over 52,000 victims at the end of the second lockdown in late November 2020.

In the last 30 days, France has registered an average of just over 300 new deaths from coronavirus; 19 a day or 9,000 a month.

But the pace of coronavirus deaths slowed slightly in France thanks, in part, to the vaccination campaign for the most vulnerable people. From 11,000 in January, it went to 9,000 in March.

The presence of more contagious variants disrupted the efforts made thanks to vaccination and the restrictions of freedoms that France is experiencing again.

In addition, health authorities highlight that 5,924 patients are admitted to intensive care units, a figure that illustrates the increasing pressure on the hospital system.

La semaine dernière, nous avons franchi le cap des 10 millions de Français vaccinés contre la # COVID19 et nous devrions depasser les 12 millions dès ce soir ou demain au late.

C'est une performance scientifique, industrielle, logistique et humaine.



The optimistic data came from French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who announced that France will have vaccinated 12 million people with a first injection of the vaccine by Thursday night.

New restrictions in Argentina from Friday

Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced on Wednesday a tightening of measures to curb Covid-19 while infections are skyrocketing.

As of Friday, Buenos Aires and its outskirts will have a curfew between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Shops will only be able to open ten hours from 9:00 a.m. On the other hand, students will return to the virtuality starting Monday and for at least two weeks.

Argentina registers almost five times more new daily cases than a month ago, when the average was 6,000 compared to 25,000 in recent days.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández on Wednesday April 14 while announcing the new restrictions in Buenos Aires © ESTEBAN COLLAZO / Argentinian Presidency / AFP

“Let’s be strict, let’s be careful (…) All efforts seem insufficient in light of the contagions,” said Fernández.

These measures “I am going to enforce them with the federal forces,” the president warned and affirmed that he summoned the Armed Forces to “collaborate in health care” in the Argentine capital, whose authorities have been reluctant to further restrictions.

Denmark could share its AstraZeneca vaccines

The Nordic country is studying options to share AstraZeneca vaccines with less developed countries after it suspended its use, the head of the World Health Organization for Europe, Hans Kluge, said on Thursday.

“Yesterday I had a conversation with Dr. Soren Brostrom, Director General of the Danish Health Authority, and I understand that the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is willing to share AstraZeneca vaccines with the poorest countries,” said the representative of the international body.

WHO has urged countries not to stockpile vaccines they are not using. An opinion shared by World Bank President David Malpass, who also asked countries on Thursday to contribute their “leftover” doses to low-income nations through the COVAX program.

Denmark this week became the first country to abandon the use of AstraZeneca for good.

With AFP, Reuters and local media