The French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, confirmed Monday, May 10, that the sanitary conditions are in place to reopen the terraces of bars and restaurants next week throughout the country. In other news, Spain would be one hundred days away from “group immunity,” according to the President of the Government, and China will produce 1,000 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Thus, the total infections exceed 158.4 million, while the death toll is close to 3.3 million according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, 1.3 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data.

Next, the most relevant information about the pandemic on this May 10:

France confirms reopening of terraces on May 19

“Sanitary conditions are in place,” announced Olivier Véran, the French Health Minister, in an interview with the ‘LCI’ television channel. This confirms that the terraces of bars and restaurants throughout France will be able to reopen from Wednesday, May 19.

Currently, all the departments are below the incidence rate of 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a goal set as a goal by President Emmanuel Macron.

In addition, new daily cases fell significantly, from 40,000 six weeks ago to 18,000 today. Regarding hospital tension, France is below 5,000 ICU patients, for the first time since March.

“The prospects look pretty good, but we must not lower our guard,” Véran recalled.

The official pointed out that the improvement is also due to the successful vaccination campaign that the country is achieving. Last week, more than 3.2 million doses were inoculated in France.

Spain, one hundred days away from group immunity

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured this Monday that Spain is one hundred days away from achieving group immunity. The key date could be August 18.

“We are only one hundred days away from achieving group immunity, that is to say, achieving that 70% of the Spanish population is vaccinated and, therefore, immunized,” Sánchez stressed.

The chief executive has indicated that thanks to the vaccination “the worst calamity of humanity in a hundred years” is beginning to be overcome.

In Spain, a third of the adult population already has at least one dose of vaccine administered and half of that third has two.

This Monday it has advanced that the six million Spaniards who have this complete vaccination schedule and, therefore, will already have a high degree of immunity, will be reached.

1 billion doses of Pfizer to be produced in China

The Chinese pharmaceutical company Fosun Pharma and the German BioNTech have reached an agreement that will allow the production of 1 billion annual doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in China.

The investment, which could reach 100 million dollars, would include the patent and the technological know-how to industrially produce the drug.

BioNTech also announced its project to move its Asia headquarters to Singapore and create a factory there.

Dosage of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech © Reuters

Hong Kong and Macao have approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech for emergency situations.

And although it has not yet done so on the mainland, the Chinese government could, according to various sources, also approve it next July, which would make it the first foreign approved.

With EFE and local media