As of this May 3, France begins its gradual unconfinement, as announced by Emmanuel Macron in his reopening plan. For example, the restriction of travel more than 10 kilometers from the home is over. In other news, India continues to receive international support to alleviate the serious health emergency and Germany canceled its traditional Oktoberfest for the second year in a row.

Covid-19 infections worldwide exceed 152.9 million, while the death toll exceeds 3.2 million according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, 1.16 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, according to Our World in Data.

Weekly cases of Covid-19 on the planet, which had not stopped rising since mid-February, fell for the first time, announced the World Health Organization (WHO). In the last seven days they stood at 5.69 million, compared to 5.73 million last week.

Next, we update the information about the pandemic this May 3:

France begins its deconfinement gradually

This May 3 marks the first date of the gradual deconfinement plan announced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

As of this Monday, the French can once again move more than 10 kilometers from their homes for no particular reason and without having to fill out a private authorization.

Interregional travel is also possible again, so the influx on roads and trains is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, secondary school students also returned to schools in person, representing some six million children.

France registered 193 new deaths on the last day, two less than the day before. Rates that the country had not known since October last year.

International aid continues to arrive in India

Oxygen plants sent by Paris, respirators from London, international aid continues to flow to India, whose hospitals are overwhelmed by record numbers of infections and deaths.

On Sunday, the country recorded 3,689 more deaths, the largest increase ever recorded in one day, bringing the total death toll to more than 215,000.

International medical aid, promised by more than 40 countries, continued to arrive this Monday and is welcomed when hospitals, clinics and even funeral homes are collapsed.

On Sunday, a French-chartered cargo plane landed in New Delhi with 28 tons of medical supplies on board, including eight high-capacity oxygen generators.

“India helped us last year in French hospitals when the need for drugs was huge. The French people remember that,” Emmanuel Lenain, French ambassador to India, said on Sunday.

A US military plane with medical supplies had landed in New Delhi on Friday, and a German plane followed on Saturday.

The UK has announced that it will send an additional 1,000 respirators to the vast country of 1.3 billion people.

Munich suspends Oktoberfest for the second year

The Bavarian authorities announced the cancellation for the second consecutive year of the ‘Oktoberfest’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The most important beer festival in the world was to be held between September 18 and October 4 in Munich.

Dieter Reiter, Mayor of Munich and Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria, canceled Oktoberfest again © CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP

According to Markus Söder, head of the Bavarian Government, the context is “too uncertain”. To this is added, “the danger of a chaotic situation” in large tents, where it is practically impossible to keep your distance.

“Oktoberfest will be held again, in a big way, but this year it won’t be,” Söder stressed.

The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, lamented the cancellation, which in addition to having an economic impact, is a “tremendous shame” for “the many millions of fans.”

He also recalled that with a turnover of 1.2 million euros the economic factor of the Oktoberfest “is not negligible”.

Already last year at this time the local authorities were forced to announce the suspension of the party for the same reason.

With AFP and EFE