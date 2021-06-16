France begins to clear the way to “normality”, after this Wednesday the authorities announced the relief of some of the biosecurity measures imposed to face the Covid-19 pandemic. In other news, Japan tightened the rules for athletes ahead of the Olympics and in Latin America, the situation remains far from improving: Colombia reported almost 600 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

While the number of global infections by Covid-19 fell by 12% in the last week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cases are still overwhelmed in countries that are experiencing their third peak such as Colombia, Argentina or several Central American nations. Although global positives are on the decline, in Africa the pandemic is now entering its third wave of infections, with an increase of 44% in the last seven days and a 20% increase in the number of deaths.

For its part, India continues to be the epicenter of the disease and the second country with the highest number of infections, only behind the United States. The Indian authorities announced on Wednesday the reopening of the iconic Taj Mahal to tourists, after two months of closure at the height of the second epidemic wave.

The nations that are now engulfed in a new wave of the disease are also the slower pacemakers in vaccination due in part to unequal access to precious serum. For this reason, while in South America various rulers are imposing new restrictions, in Europe the accelerated rate of vaccination has allowed a greater reactivation of activities.

In the world, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 176.7 million confirmed cases, 3,824,115 people have died from the pandemic and 2,434,125,035 vaccines have been administered.

Here are some of the most outstanding news this June 16 regarding the impact of Covid-19 on the planet:

Masks will no longer be mandatory in France

One step closer to the “new normal”. In France, from Thursday June 17, the use of the mask in outdoor spaces will not be mandatory, except in certain circumstances such as mass meetings, stadiums or very crowded places.

This was announced this Wednesday by French Prime Minister Jean Castex through his Twitter account: “We are going to withdraw the general obligation to wear a mask outdoors. It will not be mandatory, except in some circumstances. The decrees will be modified from tomorrow. “.

The French official also announced the lifting of the curfew starting this Sunday. “The curfew of 11 at night, which as you know should continue until June 30, will cease to function as of this Sunday, ten days before the scheduled date. If this curfew measure corresponded to a real need to accompany the end of the third wave, the good results recorded no longer justify it, “explained Castex at a press conference.

After demain, the port du masque in extérieur and will be the most obligatory sauf dans certaines circonstances (regroupements, lieux bondés, files d’attente, marchés …). pic.twitter.com/piXl0tgTkG – Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) June 16, 2021



The relief of these measures against the coronavirus responds to the epidemiological situation in France, where both deaths and infections have fallen and the incidence of the virus, according to the authorities, is at lower levels than in August 2020.

“The prefectural decrees that govern the use of outdoor masks will therefore be amended as of tomorrow to translate this new common sense rule regarding the evolution of the epidemic situation,” said the head of government.

France has reported 3,235 new positives for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, down from the 35,000 daily recorded during the third peak in March.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country has registered more than 5.6 million Covid-19 infections and more than 109,000 deaths. France has vaccinated more than 58% of its population with at least one dose of the serum against the pathogen and on Tuesday began vaccinating young people between 12 and 18 years old, while the authorities progressively lift the restrictions.

Colombia breaks a new record for deaths from Covid-19

The South American nation is immersed in its worst prolonged peak since the start of the pandemic. On Tuesday, health authorities recorded the fourth consecutive record for deaths from coronavirus, with 599 deaths. Of them, 500 would belong to previous days, but all of them to the catastrophic month of June.

“The increase in deaths already shows a plateau trend and even the moving averages continue to increase; a downward trend is not yet observed and that is also because we have one of the highest positivity,” the epidemiologist and analyst explained to EFE. of Silvana Zapata.

Colombia is rapidly approaching 100,000 deaths from the pandemic and close to four million infections, with 24,452 in the last 24 hours. A situation that worsens as the days go by, while the intensive care units (ICU) have already collapsed in several cities of the country.

Bogotá, the capital, continues to lead the list of regions with the highest number of new coronavirus patients in their hospitals, followed by the department of Antioquia.

Despite the dramatic figures, the government of Iván Duque remains firm with the economic reactivation of almost all sectors to face the financial crisis derived from the pandemic. In addition, the massive social mobilizations called since last April 28 with the National Strike – now suspended after almost 50 days – and the serious rights violations committed during the protests have clouded the situation and the magnitude of the coronavirus in the Andean nation.

According to medical experts, the situation in Colombia does not respond only to mobilizations or reopening, but to the variants of the virus that circulate in the country and the slow rate of vaccination.

Regarding vaccination, Colombia has barely administered 13 million doses of the serum against Covid-19 and less than 4 million have completed the vaccination scheme. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced the opening of Phase 2 of the National Vaccination Plan, which includes the inoculations of people deprived of liberty, a population over 45 years of age.

Japan tightens biosecurity rules for athletes ahead of the Olympics

There is little left until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start, postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic. This Wednesday, the Organizing Committee announced that athletes who violate the rules against the coronavirus could be disqualified from competitions and even expelled from the country.

Japan is tightening biosecurity measures to prevent a resurgence of infections, in the face of an atypical Olympic Games. The measures go through a strict restriction of the movement of the athletes and their companions or the close monitoring of their state of health during their stay.

Among others: the coronavirus tests upon entering the country, the mandatory daily saliva tests, the mandatory use of a mask or social distancing within the Olympic “bubble” – the space limited for competitions – since athletes will not be able to travel freely anywhere in the country.

Over 80% of residents at the Olympic & Paralympic Village, and a high percentage of other Games participants coming to Japan, are expected to be vaccinated. Between 70 to 80% of broadcasters and accredited press will be vaccinated. #Playbooks # Tokyo2020 – Christian Klaue (@ChKlaue) June 15, 2021



According to the manual of the Olympic authorities, “it could be subject to strict administrative measures including procedures for the revocation of the permit to stay in Japan” as well as disciplinary measures that imply the temporary or permanent withdrawal from participation in the games, or even disqualification. .

Some 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes will compete in Tokyo 2020, where almost 80,000 people from the committees, workers and companions of the athletes also attend.

However, despite these restrictions to control the pandemic and avoid a massive contagion among athletes, the IOC sports director said that athletes who test positive during the Games will not be disqualified and will receive the minimum prize they would have won if they had. went ahead, with the aim of “maintaining the integrity of the competition.”

For example, “a team that could not participate in the semifinals would be replaced, if possible, by the team they faced in the quarterfinals”, but the retiree would receive the silver medal.

This Tuesday, Japan also announced a new maximum of 10,000 spectators in sports facilities, regardless of the pandemic situation at the time of the games in July. The new rule is stricter than the previous decision, which allowed the entry of 50% of the total capacity of sports facilities.

With EFE and Reuters