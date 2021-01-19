The authorities of the European country made a call not to use masks that do not have a filtration of more than 90% due to the higher viral load that the new variants of coronavirus have, which have been shown to be up to 70% more contagious.

The coronavirus continues to hit several continents with force during this 2021, since despite the fact that the start of vaccinations is being carried out, it is still a long way from reaching a collective immunity.

The WHO spoke precisely about this vaccination process and assured that the great inequality between rich and poor countries was assuming a “moral failure” for humanity, something that, according to the organization, is still in time to be reversed.

To date, more than 95,600,000 people have been infected by Covid-19 according to the records and 2,042,000 have died from the disease.

Let’s see the most outstanding news of the pandemic on this January 19, 2021:

France advises against the use of homemade masks due to the expansion of the new variants

The French authorities seem to be the first to position themselves against the use of masks that do not have at least 90% air filtration because they could be useless in the face of the expansion of the new variants, which according to the latest studies have a higher load virus and have up to 70% more contagion capacity than the original coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, justified the new slogan on Tuesday because what was observed in the United Kingdom seems to indicate this. In an interview with the France Inter station, the minister explained that those that do not offer guarantees against this threat are those made by hand and also those made with category 2 fabric, which only ensure the filtering of 70% of the 3 particles. micrometers.

Those that should continue to function are category 1 surgical and textile fabrics, which offer a filtering of more than 90%.

Véran said that, according to the tests carried out in the country and the approximate calculations, the new British strain accounts for around 1.4% of the cases. That means there are currently about 2,000 confirmed cases.

200 à 300 nouveaux cas de # Covid19 par jour seraient porteurs du variant dit britannique. Or ce variant est plus contagieux. The regional agencies of health and assurance are mobilized for the removal of contamination chains. # le79inter pic.twitter.com/MUBdrjfeQ3 – Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) January 19, 2021

Véran has not ruled out that there will be a new confinement in the country because this new variant is of great concern to the authorities. Although the cases are very small, its contagion capacity has already been observed in a home for the elderly, where 36 people tested positive for the virus.

If so, this would be the third strict lockdown. For now, what has been done is to tighten the night curfew that governs the country. Since last Saturday, it came into force at six in the afternoon and not at eight at night, as it had been happening.

“The virus circulates a lot to lift the restrictions, but less than for our neighbors,” he stressed after noting that every day about 20,000 infections are declared on average, figures that have not increased in the last week.

Brussels will try better transparency in vaccine contracts

The European Union is working to make public the purchase contracts with the pharmaceutical companies that are distributing doses of vaccines against the coronavirus in the continent, which so far are only Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, with the aim of providing greater transparency regarding the conditions.

“We are subject to confidentiality clauses in the contracts, but I welcome that the first of our vaccine suppliers has made the texts available,” said European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

The response was given to the claims of the European Parliament and a part of civil society, but according to the European official indicated, the best way to provide the information was being studied due to the confidentiality clauses that pharmaceutical companies have regarding their products.

The CureVac company has been the only one to give permission for the deputies to consult, under confidentiality contracts and with the most sensitive parties still censored, the contract it has signed with the Commission to distribute the immunizations, but no other laboratory has followed the same steps.

The commissioner was satisfied with the vaccination process that is being carried out in the organization’s countries, but warned that the pandemic in the continent is still far from being subdued.

Germany touches a thousand deaths in one day

The situation in Germany remains one of the most complicated in Europe regarding the coronavirus pandemic as the country is registering very worrying figures. In the last 24 hours the authorities registered 989 deaths due to the disease.

The maximum number of infections was registered on December 18 with 33,777 new infections, the death, last Thursday, with 1,244 in 24 hours. Around 1,716,200 people are recorded as healed and the number of active cases stands at about 302,326, according to estimates by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology.

A man is vaccinated in Germany against the coronavirus at the height of the epidemic in the country. In Darmstadt, Germany, on January 19, 2021. © Frank Rumpenhorst / Reuters

The number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units rose to 5,003 on Monday, of which 2,869 need assisted respiration, according to data from the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI).

In one day, 547 new admissions of patients with Covid-19 were registered in the ICU and 515 left intensive care, of which 39% correspond to deaths.

Since December 26, the number of people who have already received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Germany stands at 1,139,297, which corresponds to 1.4% of the population, while 6,581 people have already have been vaccinated a second time.

With Reuters and EFE