Infections of the disease in India decreased slightly this Sunday, with almost 400,000 new cases. But deaths reached the highest national figure for the pandemic so far, with 3,689 losses. Meanwhile, in Europe, the United Kingdom plans to administer a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to children over 12 years of age to normalize the next school year. Date in which France wishes to have all the teachers inoculated with a first dose, to also resume classes.

The officially registered Covid-19 infections worldwide exceed 152 million, while the death toll exceeds 3.1 million, according to the tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Although, the focus of this pandemic continues to be India, which is struggling to contain one of the worst outbreaks of the disease on the planet, with almost 400,000 new infections this Sunday alone.

New outbreaks and waves are also shaking many countries in America. The increase in infections in Brazil and Canada show the threat that continues to arise on the continent, where the virus has already caused almost 3.2 million deaths, according to a balance by the French agency AFP.

Next, the most outstanding news about the disease, this Sunday, May 2:

New record in India, with more than 3,600 deaths in 24 hours

In the coronavirus pandemic, India still does not see the end of a trend that has become used to breaking records. With 3,689 new deaths in one day, the country reported this Sunday the highest figure so far, which maintains it as the fourth nation with the most deaths in absolute terms (215,000), only behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

Authorities also reported 392,488 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 19.56 million. Figures that are being translated into overflowing hospitals, morgues and crematoriums. Similarly, many families have been forced to search for drugs and oxygen on their own, when dozens of people have died in the last week due to a shortage of this resource in hospitals in New Delhi.

The large increase in cases has also caused a shortage of health personnel and, according to the media, the government is planning to incentivize medical and nursing students to help in the facilities planned for the virus.

A new variant of the highly virulent Covid-19 is leaving health centers without oxygen, and causing great despair among citizens. © Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

Against this background, international aid is multiplying. In recent days, new consignments of medical supplies have arrived from Germany, Uzbekistan, the United States and Belgium. Similarly, a plane with 28 tons of medical equipment chartered by France arrived in New Delhi today. For its part, the UK announced that it would send more respirators to India “very soon”.

On the other side of the coin, a growing list of countries suspended or limited flights with this country. Following Australia, Nigeria banned non-Nigerian travelers who have been to India in the past two weeks.

UK plans to vaccinate children before next school year

With a face-to-face education in mind, the British government is considering administering a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to children over 12 years of age in September. A date planned for the following school year, as reported this Sunday by The Sunday Times newspaper.

“We need to be prepared to immunize children, particularly adolescents, quickly and effectively,” Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, told the newspaper. The pediatrician stressed that “it is extremely important that education is not interrupted next academic year.”

Linda Bauld, Professor of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, also found that UK health plans are moving “in that direction.” “The reason for vaccinating children is really to improve herd immunity,” he said in an interview with Times Radio.

The Sunday Times also reported that Pfizer’s formula could be offered to students under this plan, since its partner BioNTech has been testing the vaccine in children under 16 years of age. However, Moderna’s formula is not ruled out.

The measure, which could be replicated by other countries with advanced vaccination campaigns, would affect the efforts of low-income nations in the race for doses. Indeed, adolescents may be receiving vaccinations, while other states have not yet completed immunization of front-line personnel or older adults.

So far, nearly 34 million first doses have been administered in the UK, and a quarter of the adult population has received a second dose, according to official figures. “15 million people have received two doses of the vaccine. Thanks to all who have made it possible. Please continue to go to get vaccinated to obtain maximum protection against the virus,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated on Sunday in Twitter

France: “All teachers will receive a first dose of the vaccine before the summer”

A first dose of the vaccine for all teachers “before the summer holidays”. This is the promise made by the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer, in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

The politician said that, for the moment, “it is normal for a 45-year-old overweight person to be vaccinated before a 30-year-old teacher.” But he promised that for these summer holidays “all staff (in reference to teachers) will receive the first injection.”

For his part, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, recalled that currently around 20% of teachers over 55 have received a first dose since mid-April, that is, more than 35,000 people. In the next few days, it will be the turn of teachers and caregivers over 50 years of age.

While schools and institutes will reopen their doors starting this Monday, May 3, the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, has ensured that all teachers will receive a first dose of the vaccine before the summer holidays. © François Lo Presti / AFP

On January 4, the French Minister of Education had indicated that he wanted to vaccinate all French teachers “no later than March”.

With AFP, Reuters, EFE and local media