Following Austria’s first warning about possible thrombi caused by a batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, several European Union countries have decided to temporarily suspend vaccination with this drug. The EMA spoke out and said that “the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks.” In other news, Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine received the green light for use on European soil.

From when China first notified the appearance of Covid-19 until a vaccine against this new virus was inoculated for the first time, 11 months passed. The pharmaceutical company Pfizer was the first to achieve this milestone and there are currently a dozen vaccines against the new coronavirus.

As if that weren’t enough, there are another 300 vaccine candidates, 20 of which are in their final stages of development. But in many countries, vaccines are lacking to achieve the vaccination targets set by governments and the unequal distribution between rich and poor countries means that more than a hundred of them have not yet begun to vaccinate.

Meanwhile, in Europe the hypothesis has emerged that the AstraZeneca vaccine could be related to the development of thrombi in some vaccinated patients, although the EMA has already recommended continuing to use it.

Here are the main world news about the pandemic this Thursday, March 11:

Several EU countries temporarily suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday that it ruled out a “specific problem with the batch” of AstraZeneca that Austria had withdrawn on a precautionary basis after the death of one person and the illness of others after their vaccination.

The deceased person was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis – blood clots – and died ten days later. The other patient, already recovered, was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism days after being vaccinated.

“The information available so far indicates that the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is not greater than that observed in the general population,” indicated the EMA, which this Thursday recommended its use again after analyzing all the data received to date .

The EMA Safety Committee (PRAC) concluded that at the moment “there is no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects of this vaccine.”

The EMA assured that research will continue on the cause of thrombi, although for the moment “the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is not greater than the number observed in the general population.”

Other European countries had joined the concern in Austria this Thursday. Denmark suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca for 14 days after registering “serious cases of thrombi”, according to the Danish Directorate General of Health (SST), which added that the measure responds to “a principle of prudence.”

“We are in the largest and most important vaccination campaign in the history of Denmark, we need all the vaccines we can get. That is why it is not an easy decision to suspend one. But we must react carefully when there is evidence of possible serious effects,” he said the director of the SST, Søren Brostrøm.

A staff member handles AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines stored at the Hovedstaden Region Vaccine Center in Copenhagen, Denmark on February 11, 2021. © Ritzau Scanpix / Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters

The Netherlands also recorded one case of thrombosis after vaccination. After knowing these cases, Norway also decided to vaccinate with this vaccine for 14 days as a “precaution”. Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy and Luxembourg also suspended immunization with the doses from that batch.

For its part, the British Government defended that the vaccine is “safe and effective.” “We have been clear that (the AstraZeneca preparation) is both safe and effective and when citizens are asked to come and wear it, they should do so with confidence,” said an official spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also assured that in the United Kingdom the effective results of vaccination with this antidote can already be seen.

The European Commission authorizes the commercialization of the J&J Janssen vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Thursday its scientific support for the Janssen vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the first of those developed so far that requires a dose.

After that, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, confirmed on her Twitter profile that the Commission had authorized the use of the vaccine following the recommendation of the EMA.

More safe and effective vaccines are coming to the market. We have just authorized the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in the EU, following @EMA_News‘positive review. With the number of doses we ordered, we could vaccinate up to 200 million people in the EU. pic.twitter.com/YsrcfF9ZE8 – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 11, 2021

“With this last positive opinion, the authorities of the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the life and health of its citizens,” said Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, considering that the vaccine has proven to be safe, quality and effective against Covid-19.

The EMA’s decision was made by consensus of all members of the Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP). This agency concluded that “the data on the vaccine were robust and met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality”, based on data from a clinical trial in volunteers over 18 years of age.

With this, there are already four vaccines authorized by the European Commission: Pfizer / BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. This body is currently studying the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which some EU countries have already begun to supply after passing decrees to avoid needing the approval of the European Commission.

Uruguay receives 50,000 doses from Pfizer; will start vaccination of health workers

Uruguay received 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this Thursday with which it will be able to begin vaccinating health personnel at a time that is “worrying” due to the increase in cases. So far 152,000 people have received the first dose of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine.

With these new doses, workers in intensive care centers, outpatient care, emergencies and emergencies, hospital inpatient units and surgical blocks, as well as those who carry out coronavirus detection tests, will be vaccinated.

View of medical personnel in Montevideo (Uruguay). © EFE / Raúl Martínez

“At this moment it is clear that the epidemiological situation is complicated and, in order not to always be on that roller coaster in which we are now, with a tendency towards high values, we must vaccinate as many of the population as we can,” he told EFE the virologist Juan Cristina, graduated in Biological Sciences from the University of the Republic and doctor in Molecular Biology from the Autonomous University of Madrid.

With EFE