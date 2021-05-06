The European institution claims to be willing to consider defending the same measures announced by Joe Biden in the United States, which imply exemption from the protection of the intellectual property of vaccines, something that would lower their cost and facilitate distribution. In other news, India surpassed record cases and deaths and France will open vaccination to people over 50.

The world continues to be affected by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in Asian countries, such as India, or the Latin American region that continue to see extremely high levels of infections and deaths despite having started vaccination. The situation in many of these developing countries is that the process is being slow and the number of doses is not as large as in other nations.

Where the vaccination process seems to be giving visible results is in Europe and the United States, here the percentage of immunized people is much higher and it is beginning to be noticed especially in the older populations. The European Union’s goal is to have 70% of the population over 18 vaccinated by July, something that could greatly ease restrictions.

In all this context, there is the debate on the release of patents for vaccines. The United States has already supported this action and now the European Union is considering it, something that has been widely celebrated by the World Health Organization since it will allow the production of vaccines to be freed around the world and would reduce costs.

The European Union considers the suspension of patents on vaccines

Just one day after the US announcement of support for the withdrawal of patents on Covid-19 vaccines, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that she is willing to “debate any proposal that addresses the crisis in a effective and pragmatic “during the State of the Union debate.

Von der Leyen also assured that shortly there will be an appeal “to all vaccine-producing countries to allow exports and avoid measures that interrupt supply chains.” This issue has caused that in the last hours the shares of the main pharmaceutical companies in charge of producing these doses have fallen on the stock exchanges.

The European leader also spoke of the success of vaccination in Europe, compared to other countries such as Russia or China and highlighted the sense of cooperation and coordination that there is with the new US administration of Joe Biden. Both the European Union and the United States have a goal of immunizing 70% of their adult population by July.

Von der Leyen assured that to date more than 200 million doses have been distributed throughout the European territory, which implies that at least half of the adult population of the block has been able to receive at least one dose of the vaccine. This has been especially noted in the death rates of the elderly population, which have dropped dramatically.

“Right now, as I speak, we are vaccinating 30 Europeans per second. This means that, since the beginning of this speech, more than 12,000 Europeans have received one dose … and about three million Europeans a day,” the German emphasized in her appearance.

The president of the Commission also warned of the need for Europe and the rest of the world to distribute more doses among the most affected countries in the world, such as India or Brazil, to avoid reproducing more variants amid the maelstrom of reported cases . In addition, he assured that the vaccination program in Europe will not work if new variants resistant to vaccines are born.

India exceeds 21 million infections after daily record of cases and deaths

The epidemiological situation in India remains, by far, the worst in the world after registering a new record of infections and deaths in the last day. During the last month this has been the usual trend in the Asian country, which has already exceeded 21 million confirmed cases and does not seem to see the peak of this second wave of the virus.

The data is alarming, since 412,262 cases and 3,980 deaths were reported in one day. Numbers that reflect the generalized collapse suffered by health institutions in much of this populated country. International aid continues to try to curb the seriousness of the situation with donations of medical supplies, oxygen and even more doses.

A man cries as he sits next to the burning pyre of a relative, who died from the coronavirus, during his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, on May 5, 2021. © Adnan Abidi / Reuters

The vaccination program, recently opened to the entire population over 18 years of age, is seen as the best way to curb the virus, although the rate of inoculations is far from being expected due to the lack of vaccines. This is despite the fact that India is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world.

The Indian Government recognized yesterday, for the first time, the seriousness of the new wave, caused by several factors. Among them are the birth of the Indian variant, much more contagious, and the extreme relaxation of prevention measures in the previous months due to the success that the country had during the first wave in 2020.

France will open vaccination to people over 50

France will open vaccination for all adults over 50 years from next May 10, five days earlier than expected. This announcement was made by President Emmanuel Macron through his social networks and is one more step to have the maximum percentage of the population vaccinated before July.

Already this May 1st the vaccination processes were opened to all adults who present some type of chronic disease or comorbidity and it has been well received by the citizens.

So far, the French country has applied at least one dose to 16.7 million French people, which means that just over 30% of the population is partially or fully immunized.

