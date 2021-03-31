European countries mostly resort to vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the latter with changes in strategy in recent weeks, after cases of thrombi were detected in people who had been inoculated, although the European Agency for Medicamento (EMA) has endorsed it. In other news, Pfizer / BioNTech announced that its injection is 100% effective in adolescents and the WHO expects to issue its concept on Chinese vaccines in the coming days.

All the countries of the world seek to adapt their vaccination campaign according to their own health emergencies. In Europe, the AstraZeneca vaccine opens the debate about its inoculation or not to those under 65 years of age. Meanwhile, Pfizer / BioNTech claims that its vaccine is 100% effective on young people. On the other hand, the WHO analyzes the results of the Chinese vaccination proposals.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the world has recorded 128.3 million infections and 2.8 million fatalities, deaths mostly concentrated in the United States, Brazil and India.

Next, the most outstanding news about the pandemic this Wednesday, March 31:

AstraZeneca, between doubts in Europe

After being temporarily suspended, the AstraZeneca vaccine is used differently by European countries.

Germany is preparing to reschedule its vaccination campaign after the government of Angela Merkel and the regional powers suspended the administration of AstraZeneca, in a general way, to those under 60 years of age.

In the United Kingdom, the main doses administered, of the more than 30 million so far, correspond to that of AstraZeneca; This has allowed the most vulnerable groups and those over 50 to be vaccinated. In the country there are no restrictions with this vaccine.

In Italy, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical vaccine has also been allowed to inoculate those over 65 years of age without serious pathologies. In fact, the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, 73, and his wife were vaccinated on Tuesday with the first dose of this compound.

France, where three vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies are currently inoculated, limited AstraZeneca’s to people over 55 years of age, after the thrombus episode.

Europeans are waiting for the Janssen single-dose vaccines from the US laboratory Johnson & Johnson to arrive in April to contribute to a generalization before the summer of vaccination in the adult population.

Pfizer / BioNTech announces that its vaccine is 100% effective in adolescents

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine has a proven 100% effectiveness in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15, based on the results of a phase 3 trial of 2,260 individuals, both companies reported Wednesday.

The trial demonstrated “100% efficacy and robust antibody responses, superior to those previously reported with participants aged 16 to 25, and was well tolerated,” according to a statement from BioNTech, the German pharmaceutical partner of the US Pfizer. .

The trial was carried out with adolescents in the United States between the ages of 12 and 15 and in it, 18 cases of coronavirus were detected in the placebo group compared to none in the vaccinated group.

The BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine was the first formulation against coronavirus authorized in the European Union, at the end of last December, and has shown more than 95% effectiveness.

WHO expects to issue its concept on Chinese vaccines in the coming days

The World Health Organization (WHO) group of experts studying Covid-19 vaccines is finishing its analysis of the Chinese vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm. In the coming days, it could confirm whether or not it authorizes its use, as reported this Wednesday.

“The information that the two companies have shared publicly clearly indicates that the vaccines have levels of efficacy compatible with the requirements of the WHO,” stressed Mexican Alejandro Cravioto, president of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE).

The SAGE president did not indicate when the recommendation could arrive, although it could be made public in early April.

Macron examines new restrictions to curb infections

French President Emmanuel Macron, criticized for his strategy against the pandemic, met with his Health Defense Council this Wednesday, March 31. Pressure on hospitals could force further action.

The total number of patients in intensive care amounted to 5,072, above normal capacity, and the peak of the second wave last November. The incidence rate also increased. Including cases for Covid-19 and other patients, almost nine out of 10 intensive care beds are occupied.

Close schools and bring school holidays forward? Extend the confinement measures to other departments? Or “push the walls” of hospitals while waiting for the effect of vaccines? At 20:00 local time, the French president will make a public address.

A Belgian court gives the state 30 days to remove sanitary restrictions

A court of first instance ordered the country’s federal government on Wednesday to end all exceptional measures taken against the coronavirus pandemic within a maximum period of 30 days. For each day of delay, the state will be exposed to a fine of 5,000 euros.

In this way, the Court of First Instance of Brussels agrees with a demand for precautionary measures presented by the League for Human Rights (LDH) three weeks ago on behalf of all Belgians, according to the newspaper ‘Le Soir’.

The plaintiffs questioned the responsibility of the Belgian State for having committed an offense in adopting measures, by means of regulations, that violate fundamental freedoms.

Ukraine closes its schools

The Ukrainian capital, Kiev, which has the highest rate of Covid-19 infection in the country, will close all schools and kindergartens and restrict public transport from Monday, April 5, Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared on Wednesday, March 31. .

“We have no choice. Otherwise, there will be hundreds of deaths every day,” he said on the Telegram messaging service.

