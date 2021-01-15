The European continent is the second worst hit by the pandemic after America. This Friday, Europe exceeded 30 million cases, with Russia as the country with the highest number of infections (3,483,531) and the United Kingdom as the nation that has confirmed the most fatalities: 86,163. Meanwhile, India is preparing to begin on Saturday “the largest vaccination campaign in the world” and in Brazil there are concerns about the extreme situation in Manaus.

The world exceeded 90 million cases on January 11 and only four days later Europe passed the threshold of 30 million infections since the pandemic began, making it the second most affected continent on the globe after the American continent. The symbolic barrier is overcome when different governments around the world fight to speed up the vaccination process while infections continue to rise after the Christmas holidays.

The planet registers a total of 93,227,334 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University and global deaths are about to reach two million, with a total of 1,996,948.

Next, the most outstanding news of this January 15 about the Covid-19 pandemic:

Europe exceeds 30 million infections and several countries consider tightening restrictions

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Russia is the country with the most cases on the continent, with a total of 3,483,531, which also ranks it as the fourth country with the most infections worldwide. For its part, the United Kingdom is located just behind Russia in number of infections and ranks as the first country on the continent in number of total deaths with 86,163.

Europe exceeds 30 million cases of Covid-19. January 15, 2021. © France24

Germany, for its part, exceeded this Friday, January 15, the figure of two million infections by Covid-19 (2,015,235). But the figure that most worries Angela Merkel’s government are the 1,113 deaths in a single day reported by the Robert Koch Institute. Faced with this situation, Merkel demanded that the members of her party take “very quick action” to control the situation.

This Friday it was also known that the German Chancellor will meet on January 19 with the heads of Government of the 16 federal states of the country for the review and eventual extension and tightening of the current sanitary measures.

France is in a similar situation. Although the death toll is not that high, the authorities have already tightened the measures, which this Saturday will establish a curfew from 6:00 p.m. “It is the measure that we have considered the most effective,” said Government spokesman Gabriel Attal, in an interview with the station ‘France Info’.

The French government also put on the table the possibility of a third confinement: “It is an option that is on the table if the situation worsens,” Attal said.

The Brazilian Government admits the health “collapse” in the Amazon

The northern state of Amazonas, especially its capital Manaus, is in a health “collapse”, as acknowledged on Thursday, January 14, by the Brazilian Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello. The situation is summarized in hospitals on the edge, overflowing cemeteries and oxygen shortages for the most serious patients of Covid-19.

“Everybody looks at us when there is a problem like ‘the lungs of the Earth,'” said Wilson Lima, the state governor, alluding to a common description of the Amazon. “Now we are asking for help. Our people need this oxygen,” he added. On Thursday night a plane of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) took off from Sao Paulo to Manaus with 18 tons of oxygen cylinders on board.

The FAB also announced this Friday that the transfer of patients to other areas of the country has already begun to alleviate the health pressure on hospitals, which are currently collapsed. In a note sent to ‘CNN Brasil’, the Ministry of Health reported that several governors offered to receive patients and that “149 beds are already guaranteed.”

File- A patient is transferred to the entrance of the Vinte Oito de Agosto Public Hospital, a treatment unit for people infected with Covid-19, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, on January 4, 2021. © AFP / Michael Dantas

“I believe that there is a collapse in health care in Manaus, the line for beds (in intensive care units) grows a lot. We are today with 480 people in line,” said Minister Pazuello and highlighted the difficult logistical conditions of the metropolis embedded in the middle of the Amazon.

In this region of the country, about 6,000 people have already died from Covid-19 and researchers indicate that the new mutation of the virus could be contributing to the sharp increase in cases in the region.

India begins this Saturday “the largest vaccination campaign in the world”

“The largest vaccination campaign in the world.” In this way, the Indian authorities have baptized the huge vaccination process that they must carry out in order to inoculate the doses of the vaccine to the 1.35 billion inhabitants of the country. This will be the largest sanitary operation carried out in India since the campaign against polio in 1995.

We have successful experience in the polio vaccination campaign in 1995, the same experience that we will use in this campaign, with the only difference that being a new vaccine (…) it is difficult to say with certainty how everything will develop “, Dr. Ajay Ghai, a member of the state immunization office of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, explained to Efe.

India is the second country in the world most affected by Covid-19. Punit PARANJPE AFP

The authorities plan to vaccinate, initially, 300 million people in a period of six months. This process will take place in three phases. The first is expected to vaccinate 30 million people – health workers and people on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic -, followed by 270 million adults over 50 years of age or with serious chronic diseases.

India continues to be the second country – after the US – most affected in the world by the pandemic, with a total of 10,527,683 infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, although in the last week figures below the 20,000 cases, well below the 100,000 that were recorded at the peak of the pandemic.

China, at March levels after new outbreaks

The outbreaks of the Hebei and Heliongjiang regions are worrying in China because it places the country in numbers of infections that they did not register since last March. The total number of cases amounts to 114, which, although it is very low compared to the main foci of the pandemic, is a figure for a country that boasts of having managed to control the pandemic.

Of the total cases, the authorities reported that 90 of them come from Hebei province, which currently has several cities and millions of people in quarantine. CCTV state television broadcast today images of the construction of a mega-center for “medical observation” in Shijiazhuang, the capital of the region.

A health technician takes a saliva sample from a person for a coronavirus test on January 14, 2021 in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province . AFP

Meanwhile, the Asian country continues to advance its campaign to vaccinate “people at high risk of contracting covid” before the lunar New Year begins, which this year is celebrated between February 11 and 17. So far, more than 10 million people have been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine, according to its president, Liu Jingzhen. The government hopes to vaccinate 50 million citizens before the celebrations of the new year.

