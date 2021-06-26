While in Europe several countries are beginning to return to relative normality, other regions such as Latin America continue to report a high number of deaths from coronavirus. In addition, the Delta variant, first identified in India, appears to gain traction in South Africa, where a third wave of Covid-19 is recorded.

The American continent continues to top the list of deaths from Covid-19 worldwide. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 3,911,479 people have died worldwide from the respiratory virus, of which 1,878,358 have been in America.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization warned that the Delta variant, initially detected in India, is much more contagious than the variants identified so far and is found in at least 85 countries.

Next, the most relevant news this Saturday, June 26:

The situation improves in Europe, where the health crisis is not over yet

Infections and deaths from Covid-19 in Europe have dropped considerably thanks to the care that continues to be taken, but especially because of the vaccination campaigns that have managed to immunize a good part of the population.

At this time, the health crisis in Europe has killed 1,178,896 people. It is the second region, after the American continent, to register more deaths from coronavirus.

With the arrival of summer, it seems that 2020 is repeating itself, when infections were considerably reduced.

Spaniards, for example, are already allowed to go for a walk in the open air or go to the beach without wearing masks, however, some people are still in no hurry to do without this element to go outside.

In Italy, a country that in 2020 was the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, this Friday registered 56 deaths compared to 28 the previous day, while the daily count of new infections fell from 927 to 753, according to information published by the Ministry of Health .

📢 As of June 26 and, in general, it will no longer be mandatory to carry #face mask 😷in outdoor spaces, as long as there is a safety distance ↔️ of at least 1.5 meters, between people who are not living together. (We open thread) 🧵⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ITUV7ZKwgM – Ministry of Health (@sanidadgob) June 24, 2021



The number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 in Italy also continues to decline. This Friday, 1,899 were reported, compared to 2,027 the day before.

Another country that is slowly beginning to return to normal is France. The death rate is not very high and since last week the use of the mask in outdoor spaces is no longer mandatory, except in certain circumstances such as mass meetings, stadiums or very crowded places.

In Iceland, authorities lifted restrictions such as the use of a mask and social distancing, according to the Ministry of Health.

While some nations report a more stable situation, others, such as Russia, are not experiencing the best of their moments.

The city of Saint Petersburg on Friday registered the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. The authorities reported 107 deaths in the last 24 hours, surpassing for the first time Moscow, capital and epicenter of the crisis sanitary.

In addition, a region in central Russia suspended vaccinations for two days on Saturday due to dose shortages, as the country reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases since mid-January.

Russia registered 21,665 new cases on Saturday, including 8,457 in Moscow, bringing the official national count to 5,430,753.

Mortality in Latin America due to coronavirus cases

The inequity in access to vaccines against Covid-19 in the world is vastly evident if the American continent is compared to countries like the United States, where 321 million doses have been applied, while in Haiti they have not even started with the vaccination campaign.

Several Latin American countries hope to start or reinforce vaccinations with programs such as COVAX, created by the WHO, but the process is slow and a few batches are just beginning to arrive in certain countries.

The lack of speed in the vaccination process in Latin America has three countries in the region among the ten with the most cases of infections worldwide. This is Brazil, with 18,322,760 positive cases; Argentina, with 4,374,587 infections and Colombia, with 4,092,746 cases.

As for mortality rates, at this time, the health crisis in America has taken the lives of 1,878,358 people. If we only look at Latin America, the five countries in which the most deaths have been recorded per 100,000 inhabitants are: Peru (579.5), Brazil (238.57), Argentina (201.32), Colombia (200.36) and Mexico (179.82).

More than a year after reporting its first case of Covid-19, Latin America is still the global epicenter of the pandemic. Even in countries like Chile, which has an effective vaccination plan, cases continue to increase. According to analysts, one of the factors to explain this is the fact that it is a region with a large informal economy, which produces its livelihood on the streets and often within large agglomerations.

Delta variant of coronavirus gains momentum in South Africa

Several scientists agree that the Delta variant, first identified in India, is more aggressive and is rapidly spreading across South Africa.

Concern about the increase in infections has forced the South African health authorities to impose new restrictions.

The country is experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 and this Friday registered more than 18,000 new cases, being the nation that is currently affected the most on the African continent.

Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that the peak of the third wave was likely to exceed the peak of the second wave in January.