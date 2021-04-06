The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that it will publish a new report on April 7 or 8 in which it will pronounce on the safety of the doses of the British pharmaceutical company in the face of reports of thrombi in patients inoculated with the drug. In other news, Paris opened a new ‘vaccinodrome’ to speed up the immunization process and in Colombia they decreed new restrictions to stop the spike in infections.

The investigation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) “is underway,” according to what a source from the entity told the EFE agency. The regulatory authority is investigating whether there is a relationship between the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca against Covid-19 and the cases of blood clots that have occurred in some people who have received the compound in Europe.

To date, almost 132 million cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the world since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 2.8 million people have died and almost 75 million have recovered.

These are some of the news of the Covid-19 pandemic this Tuesday, April 6:

EMA to Present AstraZeneca Vaccine Report April 7-8

The EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has scheduled meetings from Tuesday 6 to Friday 9 to conclude its investigation on cases of thromboembolism after the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine. An agency official told EFE that “as soon as it completes its evaluation” of all the available reports, “the conclusions will be communicated” at a press conference.

The information contradicts what was stated by Marco Cavaleri, head of the EMA’s vaccine strategy, who stated in an interview with an Italian newspaper that there is a “clear” link between clots and AstraZeneca doses. “In my opinion, now we can say it, it is clear that there is an association with the vaccine. However, we still do not know the causes of this reaction, Cavaleri told the newspaper ‘Il Messagero’.

The EMA has repeatedly stated that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh the risks, while investigating 44 reports of a rare form of clotting in the brain known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST). Around 9.2 million people in the European Economic Area have received the vaccine, which is also endorsed by the WHO.

‘Vaccines’ in France to speed up immunization

The Stade de France, near Paris, will be adapted as a vaccination center against Covid-19 for at least six months. There they plan to inject at least 10,000 doses a week. The French government had resisted the installation of mega vaccination centers, but faced with the urgency of massing the campaign, it turned its strategy around.

First day of mass vaccination at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, on April 6, 2021. © Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Between now and the end of April, 46 mass vaccination centers will open throughout France and 15 are already in operation. In Lyon, at the Olympique Lyonnais stadium, they have been injecting vaccines since last Thursday and will be on a vaccination campaign every weekend in April and May. As in many places, there the firefighters have been trained to deliver the doses.

Other facilities, such as military hospitals, are being made available to the campaign. The Army has a goal of injecting 50,000 doses weekly, depending on the number of doses available.

Restrictions return to the main cities of Colombia

In the South American country, the third wave of infections is a fact and the Government of Iván Duque suggested measures for the cities with the highest occupation of intensive care units.

This Tuesday, in Bogotá, the capital, Mayor Claudia López reinstated the “peak and ID” restriction to limit circulation in public establishments based on the last digit of identity documents and the date.

In agreement with the National Government, we agreed that from tomorrow there will be a peak and a certificate and this Saturday, Sunday and Monday we will all stay at home. On Tuesday we will evaluate whether these measures continue or modify them. Thank you all for understanding and care # BogotáSeCuida pic.twitter.com/gdFhNzrrcp – Claudia López 👍 (@ClaudiaLopez) April 6, 2021



In Bogotá, both positive cases and ICU occupancy have increased in recent weeks, and to date the city has accumulated 694,715 infections and 14,506 deaths.

The mayor also announced that there will be a total quarantine from Saturday, April 10 until Monday.

With EFE and Reuters