The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported this Friday that after the first month of immunization against Covid-19, in the European Union (EU), with the Pfizer / BioNTEech vaccine “no new side effects were identified” or related deaths with the use of this drug. Meanwhile, EMA is expected to approve the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca in the next few hours. And in China, WHO experts sent to investigate the origin of the pandemic do field work in the hospital that treated the first infections.

A month after Europe approved the first vaccine that could mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic, the one from Pfizer / BioNTech, there is a green light on its use without side effects, at least so far.

Drugs are the hope to stop deaths around the planet, whose numbers today reach 2,192,912. In addition, at least 101,536,128 people have already been infected, according to the cases confirmed by the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

Next, the main news of the Covid-19 this January 29:

EMA: Pfizer’s vaccine has no side effects, after its first month of use

Among the countries of the European Union, the immunization process began on December 27, with the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, after it was approved 6 days before by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

This Friday, about a month later, the (EMA) announced that in the elapsed time there have been no “new side effects” in people who have received this injection, officially called Comirnaty.

Nor are deaths related to its application reported, according to the regulatory body.

The EMA refers to the fact that no symptoms other than those already presented during the clinical trial phases, such as fever, chills, fatigue and headache, have appeared, as indicated by the health authorities.

The agency noted that its safety committee evaluated all deaths that occurred after receiving this vaccine, including those of the elderly with health problems, and assured that the deaths do not pose a problem derived directly from the drug. However, he indicated that he will continue to “closely monitor” all cases.

CE published a contract with Astrazeneca, while EMA would announce approval of its vaccine this Friday

Although the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to announce its scientific conclusions on the vaccine against the new coronavirus developed by the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford in the next few hours, the European Commission (EC) has already published the text of the contract signed with the company.

Most of the document is crossed out, so it does not show the number of doses that would be distributed each month or their costs, among other data. Despite this, the Commission assures that it “welcomes the company’s commitment to greater transparency in its participation in the development of the EU vaccine strategy.”

Meanwhile, the EMA would announce the approval of this drug this Friday. If so, the European Union would already have three vaccines to immunize its population, since in addition to Pfizer’s, Moderna’s was endorsed on January 6.

However, doubts have arisen in recent months about the effectiveness of the Astrazeneca antidote, after it published interim results of its clinical trial last November, which generated confusion and delayed the evaluation by the EMA.

During this phase, not all the volunteers who participated received the same number of vaccines. One party was injected first with half a dose and then a full dose, due to a production error; while the rest of the participants received two full doses of the drug.

On Thursday, the German Vaccination Commission issued a report recommending that the supply of this drug should only be directed to people under 65. Although he did not explain the specific reasons, he said that “there is currently insufficient data to judge the effectiveness of the vaccine in people over 65 years of age.”

In response, both Astrazeneca and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended its effectiveness, noting that it is safe for the few reported side effects. Johnson claimed that the UK regulator stated that this antidote “provides a high degree of protection.”

File-Illustration of the vaccine against Covid-19, developed by the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca in association with the University of Oxford, approved on December 30 by the British drug agency (MHRA). Justin Tallis AFP / Archives

In case of receiving its license, the Astrazeneca vaccine would arrive just at a time when the community block and the companies in charge of the first two authorized antidotes are locked in a dispute, due to delays in the deliveries of new doses.

Pharmaceutical companies explain production problems, especially since it is the most massive inoculation process in history, but the EU demands to comply with the established deadlines, as several nations have already announced the suspension of the vaccination process due to the current shortage of these drugs.

Demonstrating that the justification for delays is not included in any of the clauses of the contracts with the pharmaceutical companies, would have been precisely the reason why the European Commission disclosed the document with Astrazeneca, before knowing whether or not it will be endorsed by the EMA.

Given the delay in deliveries, the EU even threatens to block the export of these vaccines anywhere outside the European bloc, which would further complicate the mitigation of the pandemic in the rest of the world, such as in Latin America, which also depends of these antidotes. Some nations in the region are taking the first steps to inoculate people from the populations most vulnerable to the virus, such as the elderly and health workers.

WHO visits Chinese hospital that received first Covid-19 patients to investigate the origin of the pandemic

The team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) sent to Wuhan, China, the place where Covid-19 emerged, proceeded on Thursday to field work at the Hubei Provincial Hospital for Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine. It is the medical center where the first patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus were treated.

This is the first field visit, after the experts had to serve two weeks of strict quarantine.

Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the Covid-19 virus, leaves the Hubei Provincial Hospital for Integrated Western and Chinese Medicine in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on January 29, 2021. © Reuters / Thomas Peter

The investigation into the origin of the pandemic begins with concerns about the independence with which the team could carry out its investigations, especially after the WHO reported that the contacts made by the group in Wuhan will be limited to visits organized by their Chinese hosts. Although he argued restrictions for sanitary reasons.

“The team will go out, but they will be transported by bus to any place, so they will not have any contact with the community. They will only have contact with several people who are organizing as part of the study,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris .

The team plans to visit laboratories, markets and hospitals for the remaining two weeks, including the Huanan seafood market, where the first group of infected was detected.

The Chinese government has tried to enforce a narrative that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in Wuhan. State media cited the alleged presence of Covid-19 in imported frozen food packaging and scientific articles that they said had been circulating in Europe in 2019.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has also hinted on several occasions that the sudden closure of a US Army laboratory at Fort Detrick, Maryland, in July 2019 would be related to the pandemic.

With Reuters and EFE