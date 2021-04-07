The European Medicines Agency confirmed the “possible link” between the rare cases of clotting reported in patients who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, but reaffirmed its position in favor of continuing to inoculate the drug because the benefits outweigh the risks.

Brazil is once again the focus of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Latin American giant confirmed more than 4,000 people died in the last 24 hours, a painful record that illustrates the magnitude of the emergency that has the country on the brink of health collapse.

And while dozens of countries implement new measures to slow the spread of infections, many others accelerate vaccination plans with the available doses as another means of escape from the pandemic.

The world accumulates 132.6 million infected people, 2.8 million deaths, 75 million recovered and 693 million doses of the different vaccines administered.

The EMA admits that cases of thrombosis with AstraZeneca are “very rare side effects”

The European Medicines Agency assumes the relationship between thrombosis and the receipt of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but ensures that these are cases of very rare and minority side effects. The organization reports that it could be an immune reaction.

The agency also highlights that it has only reported 169 cases of blood clots in the brain among a total of 34 million people who have received the vaccine in the European economic zone, as of April 4. All in all, the EMA makes a positive balance of the advantages of immunization with the Oxford vaccine against the risks, a position shared by the WHO.

The director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, has assured that “the vaccine is very effective and that it is saving lives”. A position that comes after the member of the EMA vaccine evaluation team, Marco Cavaleri, declared that he saw a “clear link” between the English vaccine and cases of thrombosis.

Cooke has called to “use the vaccines that we have.” After the regulatory agency’s statement, the European Union expects the vaccination rate of member states to be accelerated and coordinated, according to Reuters.

On the other hand, the agency’s safety committee has called for new studies and changes to what is already being carried out to gather more information on the side effects of the injection.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP