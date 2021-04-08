Lenín Moreno appointed Camilo Aurelio Salinas as the new head of the Health portfolio after Marco Antonio Falconí submitted his resignation, due to the chaos in the country’s vaccination process. On the other hand, Germany received the green light from the European Union to negotiate the purchase of the Sputnik V vaccine, something that the other member states will also be able to do.

The planet is in the process of vaccination against Covid-19. The processes seem to accelerate in member countries of the European Union, which aim to be able to reopen in the boreal summer, albeit partially, to give oxygen to their failing economy.

In this attempt, countries such as Germany have received the green light to begin negotiating with Moscow to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine on an individual basis. It is not ruled out that more European members opt for this measure with the aim of accelerating their herd immunization processes. Although this dose model was initially rejected by Brussels, in recent weeks the product made by Russia has begun to be seen with better eyes.

In Latin America, the health crisis seems to have worsened in several countries, especially Brazil, in the face of what appears to be a clear advance of the Brazilian strain of the virus, which has been shown to be considerably more contagious than the original virus. Despite this, the vaccination process continues, although somewhat slower than in other parts of the world. Chile and Uruguay are the two countries that go in the head of people who have at least one dose.

The world accumulates 133.3 million infected people, 2.9 million deaths, 75.9 million recovered and 710 million doses of the different vaccines administered. These are the most outstanding news of the pandemic this Thursday, April 8, 2021:

A new Minister of Health takes office in Ecuador, the fifth in a pandemic

Three days before the elections, the president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, appointed Doctor Camilo Salinas as the new Minister of Health, after the incumbent Marcos Antonio Falconí resigned. A few days before the end of Moreno’s term, this is already the sixth representative of the Health portfolio in four years, the fifth since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The main cause of Falconí’s resignation is the chaos the country is experiencing in the vaccination process. Last Wednesday, in Quito, dozens of elderly people waited for hours in endless lines to receive their dose of vaccine against Covid-19. The delays in the appointments were attributed to the delay of the Ministry of Health in the distribution of the drugs, according to Ecuadorian media cited by Reuters.

On the other hand, days before, the audio of an inter-territorial meeting was leaked in which the former minister Falconí was angry with his provincial delegates for not having a database of the people who had been vaccinated.

Mauro Falconí’s career at the head of the Ministry of Health has lasted a short month. Falconi replaced Rodolfo Farfán, who did not stay in office for twenty days. In turn, Farfán was the replacement for Juan Carlos Zevallos, the president who was in charge of the health portfolio during almost the first year of the pandemic, but who was dismissed as a result of the Ecuadorian vaccination.

Ecuador, with 340,000 infected, 17,000 deaths and 355,000 vaccines administered, faces the third wave of the pandemic waiting to receive one million doses of the Chinese drug Sinovac next Saturday, April 10.

EU gives Germany free rein to buy Sputnik V

Germany had been showing interest in Sputnik V for days, despite the fact that the Russian vaccine was not part of the joint purchase package of the European Union. Finally, Berlin has announced the start of bilateral negotiations with Moscow. Moreover, it has opened the door for the member states of the Union to acquire drugs that are not included in the community batch.

A doctor holds a dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia. January 18, 2021. © Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters

The European Commission does not seem interested in negotiating with the Kremlin the purchase of the Russian vaccine. However, in Brussels they see no objection to member states doing it on their own. European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer stated that: “We have a European vaccination strategy that is based on agreements with a certain number of companies that have been identified. The fact that member states decide to buy other vaccines has already happened. This has been the case in Hungary. That does not mean the end of the European vaccination strategy ”, in a statement collected by the newspaper El País.

Germany hopes that the entry of the Russian drug will speed up a campaign slowed down by the reluctance generated by the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, Berlin will wait for the Russian substance to be approved by the European Medicines Agency, something they did not do in Hungary, where they validated Sputnik V via an emergency protocol.

The German federal government’s announcement comes a day after the Chancellor admitted the possibility of returning to national confinement, until the vaccination campaign has generated sufficient immunity.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office will investigate a mayor for marking the houses of people with Covid-19

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it will investigate Luis Adrián Duque, the mayor of the municipality of Sucre, in Yaracuy, of about 20,000 inhabitants, for marking the houses of neighbors infected by the coronavirus with red symbols. In addition, Duque threatened sanctions and voluntary work to those who break the quarantine. Both actions are shown in a video that he posted on his Instagram account.

In the video published on his Instagram account on April 7, the mayor says “we are protecting our town” while pointing to the red sign placed on the facade of a house, “Covid-19 case or suspicious case, this is what which indicates, for our people to be alert (…) the best vaccine is the awareness that we must have in the fight against the pandemic ”, he concludes.

On local radio, Duque assured that he would cut social aid, including food baskets, for those who did not respect the quarantine. The actions of the mayor, from Maduro’s party, have generated some controversy. However, he challenges anyone who considers his acts unconstitutional to bring him to trial. It maintains that until a judge says otherwise, the orders are binding.

