In the midst of the religious festivities of Holy Week and in the face of the increase in infections, the Ecuadorian authorities have decreed a state of exception in eight provinces of the country, to avoid hospital collapse. France is preparing for the new national confinement and England extends the “red list” of countries whose travelers who are not allowed to enter the United Kingdom.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) criticizing the vaccination rate of European countries and the arrival of a third peak of infections in the old continent, many countries are rushing to impose new restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease and make against new variants of the virus.

In France, financial authorities say the new measures will affect economic growth in 2021, as the country heads for its third lockdown. While England prepares to veto the entries of passengers from four new nations and advances in the vaccination of its citizens.

During the entire pandemic, 129.7 million people have been infected in the world, of which 73.5 million have recovered and another 2.8 million lost their lives due to the disease.

Next, the most relevant news about Covid-19 this Friday, April 2:

The spike in infections alarms the Ecuadorian authorities

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno declared a state of exception for “public calamity” in eight Ecuadorian provinces. The reason? The high number of new coronavirus infections in recent days, adding more than 1,600 cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 330,388 infections and almost 17,000 deaths since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The new restrictions imposed by the authorities through a decree are intended to prevent the spread of the virus and its new variants, as well as to avoid a health collapse in the face of the new peak of infections by the pathogen.

The measures will be in force from this Friday, April 2 for a period of 30 days and include a night curfew during the Easter holidays until April 9, so that Ecuadorians will not be able to circulate on roads and public spaces between the eight at night and five in the morning.

I have signed Decree 1282 declaring a State of Exception for 30 days in the provinces of Pichincha, Guayas, Manabí, Azuay, Loja, Santo Domingo, El Oro and Esmeraldas, with a curfew from April 2 to 9, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. .

The pandemic does not end, we must take care of ourselves! pic.twitter.com/vfqAkBfNfO – Lenin Moreno (@Lenin) April 2, 2021



The provinces affected by the targeted state of emergency are: Azuay, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Guayas, Loja, Manabí, Pichincha and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas. The decree of the Government of Ecuador also prohibits large-capacity meetings and events in these locations.

“The pandemic does not end, we must take care of ourselves!” The Ecuadorian president wrote on Twitter while announcing new measures to deal with the disease, a recommendation from the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE). Last December, during the Christmas holidays, Moreno also imposed a similar measure.

France alarms about its economic growth due to new restrictions

On the eve of the entry into force of the third national lockdown in France since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Brune Le Maire said that the restrictions will affect “the economic growth of the year”, but it is still too early to “say to what extent.”

France reported more than 50,000 infections on Thursday and is mired in the third wave of the disease, which especially affects the capital, Paris, and its metropolitan area, where a hospital collapse is taking place.

For this reason, President Emmanuel Macron announced last Wednesday the entry into force of a criticized national closure starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, which includes the cessation of school activities for three weeks, and restrictions on mobility, with the purpose of alleviating the saturation of the health system.

“These measures will have an impact on economic growth in 2021. We are in the evaluation process. There will be a new evaluation in the next few days, ”Le Maire said in an interview on CNews television.

The Finance Minister announced that they plan to grow 6% by 2021, but reiterated that the new blockades will force the temporary closure of some 150,000, at a cost of 11,000 million euros per month. Faced with this panorama, which affects several European countries, mired in the so-called third wave of the pandemic, Le Maire called on the European bloc to accelerate the economic stimulus in order to alleviate the economic and social effects of the disease.

In a more hopeful tone, Le Maire pointed out that the monthly cost of the new closure “costs less than a wave of bankruptcies, than a tsunami of layoffs, than the need to rebuild companies and businesses later, to train and have qualified employees who they would have lost their training and qualifications ”, adding a message of confidence to the French:“ this is what will allow us to recover strongly as soon as the sanitary restrictions are lifted ”.

Interior of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Cambrai hospital, France, April 1, 2021. REUTERS – PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, France has reported more than 4.7 million coronavirus infections and more than 96,000 deaths, being the country in Europe hardest hit by the disease at this time.

An alarming situation that is reflected in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) under pressure, with almost 29,000 patients related to Covid-19 admitted to French hospitals, more than 5,000 in serious condition. To which is added the physical and psychological exhaustion of health personnel in the areas most affected by the pathogen.

“We are always taking care of others, we do not manage to de-stress between shifts, we are always concerned about the health situation, we are always concerned about the patients and again concerned about what will come, because it does not calm down,” said the head of the ICU of the Cambrai hospital, Mustapha Hajjar.

England vetoes the entry of passengers from four new countries due to Covid-19

The English authorities added four new countries to the “red list” on Friday: Kenya, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Philippines will not be able to travel to England from Friday, April 9.

Entry will not be allowed to people who have passed through these destinations in the 10 days prior to the restriction, except for British and Irish citizens or those who have a residence permit in the United Kingdom, having to remain in quarantine in hotels at his arrival.

The Ministry of Transport announced the measure imposed due to fear of new variants of the virus such as the Brazilian and the South African that are already circulating around the world.

“The Government has consistently made it clear that it will take decisive action if necessary to contain the virus and has added these destinations to the red list to protect public health,” reads the institutional statement.

With the new additions, there are already 39 countries that make up the “red list”, including many South American nations, as well as the United Arab Emirates or South Africa.

Despite the fact that various sectors of society ask the Government of Boris Johnson to extend the restrictions to the nations of the European bloc most affected by the new outbreaks, such as France or Germany, this measure does not affect any European country.

The United Kingdom has reduced infections within its territory with the imposition of strong measures and blockades, but it is still the European nation with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19, more than 127,000. The country has already vaccinated with the first dose more than 31 million people, 46% of its population.

With Reuters, EFE and local media