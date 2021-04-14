The Danish General Directorate of Health made official this Wednesday the definitive suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Nordic country is the first European nation to make this decision after a month studying a possible relationship between the drug and rare cases of thrombi. In other news, the Pfizer laboratory will advance 50 million doses for the European Union and France will continue with its plan to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine despite the warnings coming from the United States.

Thus, the total infections exceed 137.5 million, close to three million deaths according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In addition, 825.09 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data.

Next, we update all the information about the pandemic this April 14:

Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine permanently

Denmark suspended the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 on Wednesday. Paralyzed for a month by an alleged connection with abnormal cases of thrombosis, the British vaccine will not be used again in the Nordic country.

The health authorities consider that there are enough options on the market and that they control the epidemic situation at their borders.

The country further noted that it “completely agrees” with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and effective”, but that the final decision rests with the nations.

Danish authorities have estimated that the probability of contracting a thrombosis for those who have received this vaccine is 1 in 40,000.

Therefore, the director of the Directorate-General for Health, Søren Brostrøm, said that Denmark does not refuse to be able to retrieve the vaccine in the future if necessary.

European Union: Pfizer to advance 50 million doses for the second quarter

The American multinational Pfizer and the German laboratory BioNtech will advance to the second quarter the supply of 50 million doses of their vaccine, initially planned for the end of the year.

The handover will help the bloc continue with its current rate of vaccination, despite the brakes on its campaign due to AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson problems.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, appeared before the assembly Wednesday, April 14 © JOHN THYS POOL / AFP

“It has proven to be a trusted partner. It has fulfilled its commitments and responds to our needs. This is of immediate benefit to the citizens of the EU,” said the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen on Wednesday. , which had charged hard against the British AstraZeneca for not delivering the requested quantities.

In total, 250 million doses of Pfizer / BioNtech will arrive in Europe between April and June.

A boost that could allow the European Union to maintain its goal of vaccinating 70% of its adult population against the coronavirus by the end of summer 2021. Currently, 100 million first doses have been administered and more than 27 million people already they are fully vaccinated.

France will maintain its vaccination plan with the American Janssen

The French government made the decision to continue with its plan to administer the Johnson & Johnson laboratory vaccine despite the fact that the United States has recommended temporarily suspending its use.

Gabriel Attal, spokesman for the French Executive, explained that, as for the AstraZeneca vaccine, the compound will be reserved for people over 55 years of age. The spokesperson also stressed that the product had received the go-ahead from the French and European health authorities.

The country received this week a first batch of 200,000 doses that are already being distributed in medical centers and pharmacies to begin vaccinating next week.

France is counting on the Janssen vaccine to accelerate its vaccination campaign and its goal of immunizing the maximum number of French people before the summer. Eight million doses should arrive before the end of June.

Currently, just over 11 million French people have received at least a first injection of a coronavirus vaccine.

Vladimir Putin received his second dose of the Russian vaccine

President Vladimir Putin has received the second injection of a Russian vaccine against Covid-19, the Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.

Putin declared on public television: “I want to inform you that right now, just before entering this room, I have been vaccinated for the second time and I am sure that everything will be fine.”

An advertisement to try to convince the majority of Russians to get vaccinated. The campaign in the country is having difficulties. Currently, only 14 of the 146.7 million people in Russia have received a first dose.

The Kremlin reported last month that it had administered the first injection to the Russian president, without revealing which of the three Russian vaccines it had been. Currently, the most widely distributed option in Russia is Sputnik V.

