This Tuesday, Cuba reported 1,041 new infections of Covid-19, the second highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic in the Caribbean country, a benchmark for medical development in Latin America and the only one that is developing its own vaccines in the region. Meanwhile, Italy announced that it will be the first country in the European Union to produce the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. And, on the Asian continent, China launched an application with which its citizens can show their vaccination certificates abroad.

A third wave of coronavirus infections continues to spread in the world, accelerated by the emergence of new variants of the virus and amid ambitious vaccination plans in all countries.

According to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University, the planet registers a total of 117.2 million infections and 2.6 million deaths. The United States, India and Brazil appear as the countries most affected by the disease in terms of the number of infections and deaths.

Here are the most outstanding news about the pandemic this Tuesday, March 9:

Cuba registers the second highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic

According to Cuban health authorities, this Tuesday the country registered 1,041 new infections during the last 24 hours, a worrying figure for experts. This would be the second highest number of infections registered on the island since the beginning of the pandemic, only behind February 2 – in which 1,044 cases were added.

During an appearance on Cuban national television, the director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán, said that this time most of the cases were local – with only 11 imported. Fact that makes a big difference with the rebound of February 2.

Durán called for civil responsibility and respect for measures against the coronavirus, ensuring that “it is not only because of the number, but because of the behavior that one sees in part of the population.”

1,041 new cases of # COVID19, for a cumulative of 57607. 4606 active cases

4538 stable clinical course

27 critically ill patients

41 patients in serious condition

352 deceased (2 in the day)

52,593 recovered patients

2 evacueeshttps://t.co/0XKepZ6Pgv pic.twitter.com/WKSH0KHWGE – Ministry of Public Health of Cuba (@MINSAPCuba) March 9, 2021

Havana, the capital of the country, is the current epicenter of the outbreak and took 491 of the total cases registered on Tuesday. In the city there are several containment measures against the virus, such as the night curfew or the mandatory nature of the mask, but the economic crisis that plagues the socialist island forces people to go out and stand in long lines to buy food and other basic products; a phenomenon that generates agglomerations and more probabilities of transmission of the virus.

Cuba is the only country in Latin America that has refused to receive vaccines from abroad and, instead, has decided to manufacture its own doses. As a benchmark in medicine, Cuba is developing five candidates against Covid-19, with which the authorities hope to be able to vaccinate its entire population this year. Soberana 02, which is in its final testing phase, is the one with the best chance of success.

This is the fourth time that the Caribbean country exceeds the barrier of 1,000 infections. Since the start of the pandemic, Cuba has accumulated 57,607 positives, and 352 deaths, two of them in the last day.

Italy will be the first country in the European Union to produce the Sputnik V vaccine

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, assured this Tuesday that his body has reached agreements with production facilities in Italy to launch the Sputnik V vaccine. During his statements to the state channel ‘Rossiya 24’, Dmitriev did not elaborate, but said that talks had also started with Spain, France and Germany.

The news was confirmed by the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) in a statement, in which it stated that this is the “first agreement for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Italy and the first of its kind in Europe.” . The company Adienne Srl will be in charge of producing the doses in Italy.

Production should start in June and production of 10 million doses of the vaccine is expected in Italy before the end of the year. Sputnik V has not yet been approved in the EU, but Hungary is already using it and the Czech Republic also plans to do so.

“The agreement between Russia and our partner company is the first with a European partner. It is a historic agreement that shows the state of health of relations between our two countries and highlights how Italian companies know how to see beyond political controversies, “commented the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Vincenzo Trani.

Meanwhile, the relationship between the developers of the Russian vaccine and the Administration of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) remains tense. This week members of the Russian laboratory asked the president of the body, Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, to apologize for asking member states not to use the vaccine until the approval of their report and accused the EMA of being politically positioned.

China launches a digital vaccination certificate for its citizens abroad

China launched a digital vaccination certificate on Tuesday so that its citizens can use it abroad. Through an application, the Chinese will be able to show abroad the doses they have received and the screening tests they have undergone.

To be able to use it, users must indicate which country they plan to visit or from which they return, although the program, called “Health Code against the epidemic, international version”, at the moment still does not allow to see the results of the vaccination and is restricted to Chinese citizens.

The launch of the application was announced on Sunday by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who assured that the application was aimed at “facilitating the safe and orderly transit of people.” However, it remains to be seen whether the rest of the countries will accept this method as proof of vaccination.

People wait in line to receive the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Beijing on March 8, 2021. © Greg Baker / AFP

After remaining with the borders closed almost completely since March 28 of last year, China is considering a possible reopening. The chief epidemiologist of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of China, Wu Zunyou, raised the possibility of resuming the flow of travel with the United States, given the forecast that the country will have 90% of its population vaccinated by August.

At the moment, China is one of the countries with the most difficult access. Foreign travelers have to undergo a coronavirus test in their country of origin before their flight, one just upon arrival at the destination and another after a 14-day quarantine in a hotel, to which other periods must be added. additional isolation depending on each province.

With EFE, Reuters and local media