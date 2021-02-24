The COVAX vaccination plan, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to guarantee equitable access to vaccines against Covid-19, started on February 24 in Africa with the delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca to Ghana. In France, the Government reported that 10 departments, including the Paris area, register a “worrying” situation due to the increase in infections. Meanwhile, Bolivia received its largest batch of vaccines with which it hopes to immunize all health workers.

Eight months after the launch of the COVAX vaccination mechanism, the plan begins to roll in Africa, a continent until now relegated in the distribution of antidotes.

While local governments and international authorities such as the World Health Organization, try to promote immunization plans, 2,487,890 people have lost their lives to the virus and a total of 112,229,910 have been infected with the disease, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the main news about the pandemic this February 24:

Ghana, first country in Africa to receive vaccines through the COVAX mechanism

A total of 600,000 doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford arrived in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on Wednesday, a shipment with which the COVAX plan begins to go to the African continent.

This batch of the British antidote arrived from New Delhi, as it was produced by the Serum Institute of India. Amid criticism from some governments and the United Nations for the hoarding of vaccines at the hands of developed countries, African representatives of the WHO and the UN agency for children UNICEF, described this step as the African country as “transcendental”.

A worker next to boxes of the first batch of AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines against Covid-19, which arrive in Africa under the COVAX mechanism. At Accra International Airport, Ghana, on February 24, 2021. © Reuters / Francis Kokoroko

“The only way out of this crisis is to ensure that vaccines are available to everyone,” Anne-Claire Dufay, UNICEF Representative in Ghana and WHO Country Representative Francis Kasolo said in a statement.

With the doses it received this Wednesday, Ghana plans to start its vaccination program on March 2. In it, health personnel on the front line against the pandemic and other citizens considered at high risk of contagion will have priority.

“The first segment of the population to receive the 600,000 doses will be health workers, adults aged 60 and over, people with underlying health problems,” the government reported after the designated Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, received the vaccines at the airport.

Despite individual efforts by some governments, most poor countries rely on the COVAX mechanism, co-led by WHO, the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), the Coalition for Innovations in Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) and UNICEF.

On Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged rich nations to share vaccine doses with COVAX, as the goal of equitable distribution is “in jeopardy.”

“So far 210 million doses of vaccines have been administered worldwide, but half of them are found in just two countries,” Tedros said in Geneva.

The African Union (AU) has tried to help its 55 member states buy more doses to achieve the goal of immunizing 60% of the 1.3 billion people on the continent over three years. Last week, its vaccine team said it has secured 270 million doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for this year.

Covax, for its part, plans to deliver about 2 billion doses during 2021, including 1.8 billion for the poorest countries, at no cost to their governments, and cover up to 20% of the population of those territories. However, that amount will not be enough for countries to achieve herd immunity and effectively contain the spread of the virus in the near future.

US: FDA endorses effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine

A panel from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported Wednesday that it supports the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against Covid-19, which requires a single injection.

Now, the final approval of the drug will depend on the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, which is scheduled to rule this Friday.

Breaking News: Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine strongly protects against severe Covid-19 and may reduce the spread of the virus by vaccinated people, new analyzes found. https://t.co/Xg65FLMq3m – The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2021

According to the panel, results from a global trial involving 44,000 people in South Africa, where a new variant has spread across the country, showed this vaccine to be 66% safe to prevent moderate to severe effects , of the Covid-19.

Experts indicated that this injection prevents 86% of serious cases in the United States and 82% in Latin America, which would mean that it is highly positive in preventing hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.

Overall, the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations 28 days after immunization, compared to 85% at 14 days, and there were no deaths from Covid-19 among those who received the injection instead of a placebo.

On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson reported that the data suggested that its vaccine reduced asymptomatic infections.

The United States, where the disease kills more than half a million people, has been struggling to speed up its vaccination program due to the limited supply of antidotes from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

France: the Government says that the infection situation is “worrisome” in ten departments and evaluates more restrictions

The spread of Covid-19 in 10 departments of the country, including the Paris-Ile-de-France area, around the capital, is “worrisome” and the Government is studying additional measures to mitigate contagions.

“The situation is deteriorating and is a source of concern in about 10 departments, and some regions require fast and strong measures,” said Elysee spokesman Gabriel Attal.

FILE- Groups of people walk in the Trocadero square, next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, on May 16, 2020. © Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Attal reiterated that the government is doing everything possible to avoid a new national isolation, something that would have more serious economic consequences and strong opposition from different sectors. Unlike some of the neighboring countries, this nation has resisted a new blockade to control more contagious variants, in the hope that a curfew in force from December 15 could contain the pandemic.

However, in the face of an emergency, some local authorities take measures on their own. The Mediterranean coastal region of the Alpes-Maritimes, around Nice, already announced last Monday a partial closure for the next two weekends.

France, with 3,689,534 cases, is the sixth nation in the world with the highest number of infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University ranking. In addition, it accumulates 85,195 deaths caused by the virus.

Bolivia receives 500,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

Bolivia received 500,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday. This is the largest batch of immunization injections that has reached the country so far.

“Now so to vaccinate” because “the people need it,” said Bolivian President Luis Arce, who added that, starting this Thursday, this dose shipment will be distributed in the nine Bolivian departments.

The Government of this nation, with around 11 million inhabitants, hopes with this amount of drugs to vaccinate all its medical personnel and the population most at risk from the virus due to the existence of previous diseases.

100% of the health personnel, 169,667 doctors, nurses, dentists, biochemists, assistants, administrators, residents, medical and nursing internship students, and traditional doctors have their complete vaccination schedules, that is, their two doses. – Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) February 24, 2021

The president noted that of the 500,000 Chinese vaccines from Sinopharm, 400,000 were purchased by Bolivia while the remaining 100,000 doses are a donation from the Xi Jinping government.

Bolivia registers a total of 11,508 deaths and 244,380 infections.

With Reuters and EFE