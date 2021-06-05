Colombia reaches its maximum peak of daily Covid-19 infections after more than a month of social protests. Meanwhile, in India the infected drop to 120,000, and the Government lowered the restrictions. And in Codogno, the first “Red Zone” in Italy closed the coronavirus area, after discharging the last patient.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hit many parts of the world hard, although it is true that the first effects of mass vaccination are being felt in continents such as Europe.

Right now the global region that is being most affected is Latin America, which despite having started vaccination months ago, is facing an extremely slow process and a lack of doses for its entire population. The case of Colombia is of particular concern, which is experiencing its worst epidemiological moment in almost a year and a half.

Meanwhile, the crisis seems to be reducing in former foci such as India, which in April and May experienced extreme situations with lack of oxygen, hospital collapse and global records of daily cases. In Europe the situation is also much better thanks to vaccines and it is expected that throughout this summer life will go back to normal little by little.

So far, 172.6 million cases have been detected worldwide, of which more than 3.7 million deaths have occurred. In addition, more than two billion doses have been administered globally according to the Johns Hopkins University accountant.

Next, the most outstanding news of this June 5, 2021:

Colombia registers maximum infections in the middle of the health crisis

The Colombian Ministry of Health reported in its epidemiological bulletin, issued on June 4, that the nation registered 30,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. The figure is set as a new record in terms of daily infections and brings the number of accumulated infections in the country to 3,518,046.

On the other hand, the nation registered 537 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the accumulated to 90,890 deaths associated with the disease. To these numbers it is added that the ICUs are collapsed at 97% of their capacity.

The city of Bogotá, capital of the country, was the most affected on the day with 11,398 new infections, a situation that was lamented on social networks by the mayor of the capital, Claudia López, who associated the growing number of cases with the protests that take place in the country since April 28.

“The third peak of Covid-19 had begun to fall the first week of May. The agglomerations of the protests of the Unemployment Committee caused more than 25,000 additional infections, took over the hospital system and are causing the highest mortality since the pandemic began” López wrote on his personal Twitter account.

The mayor also criticized the recent measure of the Government of Iván Duque of not asking international travelers for the negative PCR. Given the serious epidemiological situation the country is going through, he pointed out that this measure “is an unnecessary error.” And he was more forceful when he said that “the policy of the current administration” is to let people get sick and die. ”

At the peak and rise of cases, Duque issued a decree, this week, that defines how the economic reactivation will be carried out in the country. One of the issues that stands out is the reopening of concerts and sporting events with a 25% occupancy rate.

India lowers contagion figures after two months

After almost two months of a health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India had the lowest number of cases of infected. There are 120,529 daily infections, a decrease of 70% compared to the 400,000 that the authorities had been reflecting weeks ago, at the highest peak.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, India has 28.6 million reported cases of coronavirus to date. The numbers of deaths are quantified at 344,082. It is the second most affected country only behind the United States.

Amid falling numbers of infected, some states in India are partially reducing lockdown restrictions. Back to work has been allowed in construction and factories, and more opening measures are expected next week.

04 June #CoronavirusIndia 🇮🇳

Cases – 120306, Deaths – 3357 (MH 1377), Recovered – 197348, Tests – 22.8L, Positivity – 5.3%, Vaccinations – 36.3L – Covid Tracking India (@CovidTrackingIn) June 4, 2021



“The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is slowly improving. It is important that the economy get back on track. From Monday, lockdown will continue, but we will allow the reopening of many activities,” Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

Likewise, the markets and shopping centers will open at 50%, alternating the stores between odd and even days, and the subway will also operate at 50%.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that only 500 cases have been recorded in the capital New Delhi in the past 24 hours, the prime minister has also said they are preparing to face another infection spike of about 37,000 cases a day.

Arvind Kejriwa warned of this possible regrowth, for this reason in New Delhi they are preparing 420-ton oxygen storage, conditioning ICU beds, and establishing genome sequencing laboratories to study the variants of the coronavirus.

Italy closes Covid-19 area in the area where the first outbreak was registered in Europe

After more than fifteen months of battle against the coronavirus, the hospital in Codogno, a town in northern Italy, and the first to be confined in Europe after detecting the first case of coronavirus, discharged its last patient and closed the Covid-19 area.

The mayor of Codogno, Francesco Passerini, confirmed the news to the EFE agency and stated that it is “a first step towards that normality that has been so lacking” in that town, the first “red zone” in Italy.

As a precaution, in case a neighbor becomes infected, and needs to be admitted, they will resort to the isolation cabins they already have.

Codogno has a population of 16,000 inhabitants and, for now, there are only four patients isolated in their homes with mild or no symptoms. Half of the population has already been vaccinated, including all risk categories. The forecast is to reach 75% throughout the summer, according to the mayor’s estimates.

