Colombia began its mass vaccination process this Wednesday, February 17, after the first 50,000 doses arrived in the Latin American country on Monday amid the controversy over the scarcity of the first batch. Meanwhile, schools in Argentina reopen after almost a year of virtual classes and the European Union announced an agreement with the American pharmaceutical company Moderna to purchase 300 million doses of its vaccine.

More and more countries worldwide are beginning the mass vaccination process, which is developing unevenly between countries with more and fewer resources. Meanwhile, the world has already reached the figure of 109,627,990 infected and 2,422,024 deaths from Covid-19 worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In this ranking, the United States continues to be the most affected country and is approaching the fateful figure of half a million deaths and more than 27 million cases since the pandemic began.

These are the main news about the health crisis this February 17:

Colombia begins its vaccination process

This Wednesday, February 17, Colombia began its mass vaccination program with the injection of the first dose to nurse Verónica Machado, 46, head of the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hospital Universitario de Sincelejo, in the Caribbean department of Sucre.

The event was attended by Colombian President Iván Duque, who assured that “today a new chapter begins in what is the defeat of this pandemic.”

Duque highlighted Verónica Machado as “a woman who has saved lives and who has been in the first line of care against covid-19.” Along with him were the Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez and the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz.

Colombian President Iván Duque (C) gives a speech after the arrival of 50,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19, at the El Dorado airport in Bogotá on February 15, 2021 Nicolas GALEANO Colombian Presidency / AFP

Vaccination will begin in the afternoon in Montería, capital of the department of Córdoba, and the start of the process is expected tomorrow in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and the rest of the main cities of the country. The arrival last Monday of the first 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Belgium led to the advancement of vaccination, not without controversy.

The joy shown by President Duque was opposed by the criticism of the opposition and part of the Colombian public opinion for the shortage of vaccines received and the delay compared to other neighboring countries in the region, such as Peru, Chile, or Mexico.

The Government reported the arrival of a new batch of another 50,000 vaccines for next week and a weekly arrival of 100,000 from the following week.

Argentina reopens classrooms after almost a year of face-to-face classes

The children returned to face-to-face classes this Tuesday in Buenos Aires and various Argentine provinces after almost a year with classrooms closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The measure is surrounded by controversy between the government and groups of parents and teachers due to the possible lack of security in the classrooms that according to critics could lead to an increase in infections.

“It is something expected by everyone, a careful return to the complexity that we continue to go through. It is a different school from the prepandemic, which has to apply the protocols,” the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, told El Uncover radio.

🚌🧑🏻‍🏫RETURN TO CLASSES Classes begin tomorrow in the City of Buenos Aires and, given the possible increase in the number of people who will travel by public transport, a special operation will be implemented to take care of the health of all the people who travel to school. We open thread 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/5RWacB6TCJ – Ministry of Transport (@MindeTransporte) February 16, 2021

In Buenos Aires, this first day was the turn of a total of 370,493 students in early childhood education, the first three grades of primary and special modality and the first two of secondary. In most cases, face-to-face classes will be combined with others virtually.

“We had promised to start today and we started, but we had been working a lot to be able to reach this day and have the children with the greatest possible presence and in a careful way,” said Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, an opponent of the Government, at a ceremony Alberto Fernández, who announced the measure last Friday after a meeting with the ministers of Education of all the country’s provinces.

The EU announces the arrival of more than 300 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday the approval of an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Moderna for the purchase of 300 million vaccines. These will be added to the 160 million doses previously agreed with the company in 2020.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels on February 10, 2021. JOHANNA GERON POOL / AFP

“This brings us closer to our main goal – to ensure that all Europeans have access to safe and effective vaccines as soon as possible,” said Von der Leyen. The agreement includes the purchase of half of the doses in 2021 and the right to leave the other 150 million for 2022. This Wednesday Pfizer and BioNTech also announced the purchase of another 200 million vaccines by Brussels.

Von der Leyen also reported that at the moment Russia has not requested authorization of its Sputnik V vaccine from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The president added that if Russia requested it in the future, its vaccine “would have to present all the data it has and pass the entire examination procedure”, as the rest of the pharmaceutical companies have already done.

With EFE.