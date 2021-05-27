The Chinese Government, through the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rejected the call of US President Joe Biden to its intelligence services to investigate the origins of the virus. In other news, residents of the city of Melbourne, Australia, went into lockdown to contain the increase in infections associated with a variant of Covid-19. And in Argentina concern grows after the country surpassed the barrier of 75,000 deaths.

The lack of answers about the origins of Covid-19, which prompted Joe Biden’s call to his Intelligence team, turned into a new tension between China and the United States.

Biden’s request, which gave his intelligence team 90 days to conduct the investigations, would translate into a second attempt by the international community to determine the origin of the pandemic.

Amid the tension, the outbreak continues to advance in the world. According to an independent count from Johns Hopkins University, 168.5 million people have been infected with the virus and 3.5 million have died. Meanwhile, vaccination is progressing unevenly.

China accuses the United States of politicizing the origin of the virus

The Chinese government questioned the story, issued by the US intelligence community, that the Covid-19 virus could have emerged in a Wuhan laboratory and accused the Joe Biden Administration of trying to politicize the situation to divert attention from your responsibility for the high death rate in the American Union.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that the order issued by President Biden, who called for an investigation by his intelligence team, reflected that the United States does not “care about facts and truth, nor is it interested in a serious scientific trace of the origin. “

“He wants to use the epidemic to create stigmatization and carry out political manipulation by blaming others. This shows a lack of respect for science and an irresponsibility towards people’s lives. It also disrupts the global fight against the pandemic, “Zhao said during a briefing.

Biden’s order comes days after the American newspaper ‘The Wall Street Journal’ issued a publication, based on a classified report from the Intelligence Department, in which it affirms that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been infected with the disease in November, a month before the first cases in the city were known.

Officially, the virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, specifically around the month of December, and has since spread across the world. Among scientific experts, the theory about its origin remains that Covid-19 jumped to humans from an animal host in a natural event.

– Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@ zlj517) May 27, 2021



The Chinese newspaper ‘Global Times’ published on May 26 a conversation with the Dutch researcher, Marion Koopmans, head of the virology department of the Erasmus MC Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, in which, among other things, she refers that studies are needed monitoring on the origins of Covid-19 in countries that reported the sequence of the virus very early in 2019, as is the case in northern Italy where traces of the virus were found in sewage before the outbreak.

On the other hand, the social network Facebook reported that, after Biden’s announcement, it will not delete the publications that contain in its message that Covid-19 could have been created by man.

“In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that Covid-19 is man-made,” a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement. statement quoted by Reuters news agency.

Australia: Victorians go into lockdown

At least some seven million inhabitants of the state of Victoria, located in southeastern Australia, will have to stay in their homes, and will only be able to go out to carry out essential activities, while the authorities fight to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 in the area.

“We are dealing with a highly infectious strain of the virus, a worrisome variant that is spreading faster than we have ever recorded (…) Unless something drastic happens, this will become increasingly uncontrollable,” said James Merlino, first Acting Minister of the State of Victoria.

According to news agencies such as Reuters or AFP, Melbourne (state capital) registered 26 infections in 24 hours linked to the variant of Covid-19 detected in India.

Faced with this situation, Merlino held the central government responsible for the confinement due to the slowness in the vaccination programs. “If there were more people vaccinated, the circumstances would be very different from today. But unfortunately this is not the case,” he said.

According to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University, Australia has a cumulative contagion of 30,063 cases with 910 people dying from the disease. In the country, 3.7 million doses have been administered in a population of 25 million people.

Concern grows in Argentina after exceeding the barrier of 75,000 deaths

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Argentine Ministry of Health, the nation registers 75,588 deaths associated with Covid-19. The figure is presented on a day where the nation reached one of its days of greatest contagion with 35,399.

According to the Argentine newspaper ‘Clarín’, the increase in infections, which occurs on the fifth day of strict confinement announced by the Government of Alberto Fernández, forced the authorities to analyze how to handle the situation as of May 30, when the strict blockade is lifted.

Situation # COVID19 in Argentina Confirmed: 35,399 | Total: 3,622,135 cases Deceased: 532 | Total: 75,588 ICU bed occupancy: 6,644 Percentage of total occupancy of adult ICU beds: – Nation: 75%

– Ministry of Health of the Nation (@msalnacion) May 26, 2021



Argentina, which according to official figures accumulates 3.6 million infections, is the second nation most affected by the disease in Latin America, only surpassed by Brazil, and eleventh in the world, according to the independent count of the University Johns Hopkins.

