This makes the Asian giant the country that has applied the most doses to its citizens in total numbers, although it is the eighth in the world when comparing those vaccinated per 100,000 inhabitants. On the other hand, the third case of the Delta variant is reported in Argentina, at the hands of a traveler from the United States; and in Brazil, they commemorate the 500,000 deaths from Covid-19, with red roses on the beaches of Copacabana.

In the world, more than 2,500 million doses have already been supplied against Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. And although vaccination is advancing in certain countries, the pandemic still does not give truce, especially due to the spread of the variants.

Just two days ago, Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, warned that the Delta variant first found in India is now on “its way to becoming the dominant variant in the world due to its greater transmissibility ”.

The health authorities of the United States, for example, foresee that this will be the variant that will predominate in the country; in Germany and France they ask to maximize the care before the possible spread of the Delta; while in other places such as India and the United Kingdom it is the cause of most recent infections.

In total, during the entire pandemic, more than 178.3 million people have contracted Covid-19. Of these, 3.8 million died from the outbreak.

Next, the most important news of the Covid-19 in the world this Sunday, June 20:

In China, more than one billion doses have been supplied against Covid-19

The Ministry of Health of China confirmed this information this Sunday and added that all the vaccines applied in its territory have been developed by pharmaceutical houses of the country itself.

The portfolio specified that of the one billion doses applied, 100 million were inoculated in the last six days. Although it is not clear how many of the vaccines correspond to a single dose and how many to the complete vaccination schedule, this figure represents a third of immunizations worldwide.

This photo taken on June 3, 2021 shows residents queuing to receive Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine. Picture taken in Rongan, in the southern Guangxi region of China. © STR / AFP

However, it must be borne in mind that China is the most populous country of all. In fact, when comparing the number of doses applied per 100,000 inhabitants, the Asian giant is the eighth with the largest vaccinated population in the world, according to the data from Our World in Data.

The Chinese entered the “new normal” in the spring of 2020, when shops, bars and restaurants reopened. This has been possible thanks to its vaccination campaign and the reduction in numbers.

So far, there have only been 23 new cases in the last 24 hours. And all from abroad. In addition, only two deaths have been reported in the last 13 months due to the coronavirus.

With these advances at home, China has strengthened its health diplomacy by distributing biosafety equipment at the time and now vaccines to different countries. Such is the case of Vietnam, a neighboring nation to which today half a million vaccines were delivered from Sinopharm, one of the Chinese laboratories.

However, these vaccines will be used to inoculate three groups of people, all related to the Asian giant. First, they will apply to Chinese citizens who are in Vietnam; Second will be those citizens who plan to work or study in China and lastly, there will be those who live near the border with China.

In Argentina, a passenger from the United States was detected with the Delta variant

A 26-year-old young man who landed in Ezeiza from the United States on June 4, tested positive for Covid-19, despite the fact that the PCR test that was carried out 48 hours before traveling was negative. After the sample was analyzed by the National Administration of Laboratories and Institutes of Health ‘Dr. Carlos Malbrán ‘, it was confirmed that it is the Delta variant, originally from India.

The person accompanying the young man underwent two tests and both came out negative. However, he complied with home isolation, while the infected did so in a hotel in Buenos Aires for 10 days. They are both fine.

This is not the first case of the Delta variant that has been detected in the South American country. At the beginning of May of this year, the first two cases of this variant were confirmed in two young people arriving from Paris.













Delta worries the authorities about the speed with which it is spreading, as has been evidenced in countries such as the United Kingdom and India.

Brazil: they pay tribute to the half million killed by Covid-19 by planting red roses in Copacabana

One of the most recognized beaches in Brazil dressed in red this Sunday with 500 roses, to pay tribute to the more than 500,000 people who have died from Covid-19 in the country so far in the pandemic.

The Río de Paz organization was the one behind this symbolic display that, in addition to being a tribute, was intended to be a criticism of the Federal Government led by President Jair Bolsonaro.



A Brazilian national flag is seen amidst red flowers that the Rio de Paz NGO put up on Copacabana beach to pay tribute to the half a million deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil. Picture taken in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 20, 2021. © Lucas Landau / Reuters

Where did we go wrong? Where did we go wrong? ”Asked Antonio da Costa, president of the NGO. “Society has to answer that question because, unfortunately, part of the answer lies in the unconditional political fanatics who never showed empathy for the Brazilian people during this pandemic,” he added.

Río de Paz has organized several public events to criticize Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic. This same organization was the one that, in April, filled the beaches of Copacabana with bags to carry the bodies, just when the country reached 400,000 deaths due to Covid-19.

Another of the performances he was in charge of occurred in 2016, when the NGO arranged more than 400 panties in the same place as a way of protesting against rape.

With EFE, Reuters and AP