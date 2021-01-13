The southern country received the largest shipment of vaccines to date from this pharmaceutical alliance, which will serve to start vaccination in all regions and continue with the immunization of health personnel. In other news, the Lima metropolitan area is on the verge of sanitary collapse, marking 95.5% occupancy in ICU beds.

The coronavirus continues to advance strongly in various parts of the planet. Countries in Europe, America or Asia are on high alert to the increase in infections and deaths in their territories. A recrudescence of the pandemic that occurs at a time when the first doses against the virus are being inoculated.

Latin America is facing the situation of returning to the restrictions of mid-2020 and putting the economy back on the ropes or implementing partial measures that are proving ineffective in the face of the rapid advance of the virus.

To date, nearly 92 million people have been infected worldwide from the disease, more than 50 million have recovered and 1,965,000 have died, according to an independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

Next, the most outstanding news of this January 13 about the pandemic:

Chile receives third batch of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech

The third shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived in Chile on Wednesday. This shipment was the largest received to date, since it has 88,725 doses that will serve to continue immunizing the country’s health personnel as quickly as possible.

“This will allow us to reach all regions of Chile and we will finish vaccinating all health personnel and start vaccination in older adults,” explained Sebastián Piñera, who is in preventive quarantine due to contact with a case of Covid- 19.

The previous batches sent from Belgium only had 11,000 doses each. That is why the new shipment is received with great expectation, to advance faster in the protection of people on the front line.

The objective of the Chilean authorities is to be able to vaccinate 80% of the population in the first half of 2021, something that would lead the country to achieve the required mass immunization in June. During the first quarter, they want to have all health personnel, armed forces, older adults and people with diseases vaccinated, something that would already significantly reduce the number of deaths due to the pandemic.

Ombudsman’s Office: only four ICU beds remain available in the Lima metropolitan area

The Government of Peru admitted this Tuesday, for the first time, that the country is immersed in a second wave of Covid-19 infections, the increase of which has again collapsed the health system, with waiting lists to be able to enter the units of intensive care (ICU) of hospitals.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, in the Lima and Callao metropolitan area there are only four ICU beds available for Peruvian patients. In total, there are more than 800 ICU beds occupied in the capital, something that puts an already deficient health system at risk. This means that 99.5% of the beds in Lima and Callao are occupied.

“The system is going from regrowth to faster growth. We are in a second wave. Next year we will be in more normal conditions,” Minister Pilar Mazzetti said today during her participation in the #CADEejecutivos. pic.twitter.com/JnSoL5Ev0h – Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru) January 12, 2021

The official version of the Government until yesterday was that the country was experiencing specific outbreaks, but the situation has become so serious that it has been necessary to admit the existence of a second wave.

But despite the health severity, the head of the Health portfolio, Pilar Mazzetti, did not confirm that the country is going to enter a strict quarantine such as that experienced between March and July 2020. Only calls have been made to mobilize what less possible and always use the mask.

The Peruvian government is waiting for the arrival of the first million of the 38 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm, a batch scheduled for this January and whose cost was about 26 million dollars.

In addition to the agreement with Sinopharm, the Executive of Peru also agreed with the British laboratory AstraZeneca the purchase of 14 million doses, which together with the 13.2 million that the multilateral initiative will provide Covax hopes will be enough to cover all its population.

Evo Morales begins treatment after testing positive for Covid-19

This Tuesday the former Bolivian president, Evo Morales, tested positive for Covid-19 and began his medical treatment this Wednesday. The information was broadcast by a radio in the coca-growing region of Cochabamba, the main political stronghold of Morales’ party.

According to the first reports, the former president had symptoms of a cold and is stable. The media had been covering his health for a couple of days after visiting a clinic in his region.

I am grateful to so many people who are constantly concerned about my health and well-being. Thanks to God, to the Pacha and to so many expressions of solidarity from our people, I feel very well. – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 12, 2021

“I am grateful to so many people who constantly worry about my health and well-being. Thanks to God, to the Pacha and to so many expressions of solidarity from our people, I feel very well,” Morales wrote on Twitter after the first suspicions of having been infected.

Morales, who is also president of the government’s Movement to Socialism (MAS), joins the list of some authorities close to President Luis Arce who were infected with the virus, such as the ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Public Works.

Bolivia faces a second wave of infections due to the pandemic that has reached over 2,000 cases a day, similar to what happened in July and August, although this time without total or partial restrictions on activities.

With EFE and local media