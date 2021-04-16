A clinical trial is not the same as a real application. And with the observation and presentation of its study, Chile has been able to confirm that CoronaVac serum also prevents hospitalizations by 85% and deaths by 80%. This information comes while the rare thrombi caused by AstraZeneca are being analyzed in Europe, but possibly originated by the FP4 protein. Precisely, German Chancellor Angela Merkel received her first dose of this vaccine.

The Coronavac vaccine, of the inoculated virus type, has also shown a slowdown of 89% of admissions to intensive care units, 14 days after the application of its second dose. Good news, when Italy and India manage the burial and cremation of their deceased as best they can.

At the same time, German politicians such as Chancellor Angela Merkel joined the application of AstraZeneca, well controversial, despite its few cases of thrombi, common in other viruses and medicines.

A vaccination that tries to ensure that the current 139 million cases, with almost three million deaths and at least 79 million recovered, according to data from John Hopkins University, are soon in the past.

Here are the most outstanding news about the Covid-19 pandemic, this Friday, April 16:

Chile specifies with data that the Sinovac vaccine is 67% effective

A report prepared by the Chilean Ministry of Health on the Sinovac vaccine presented this Friday has restored hope about the fight against the virus in the region. According to this first report, of which there will be more, the Chinese serum was 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations and 80% in preventing deaths, as well as 67% in stopping the spread of symptomatic infections, in its observation during the period from February to April.

These encouraging data are part of the first study of this vaccine in the real world, not observing the efficacy of the vaccine in the laboratory, but studying it taking into account, above all, the 14 days after the second dose. And it is not, for now, something common. Since only Chile, the United Kingdom or Israel have used their campaigns to collect information about their reception, beyond the trials with volunteers.

Results of Chile’s presentation today on the effectiveness of the Coronovac vaccine on day 14 after the second dose.

Studies, like the one in Israel, also cover a larger population; in his case, 1.2 million people. The Chilean report on the effectiveness of CoronaVac was based on 10.5 million Chileans from the public health system, including non-inoculated citizens, adjusting age, sex, nationality, income and even dose times. And what it shows is that, anyway, the results in trials were favorable.

“This means that out of a hundred people who would have had (the disease) Covid-19, there would only be 33 cases if we were all vaccinated,” Rafael Araos, advisor at the Ministry of Health, explained at a press conference.

Before these studies, nations like Indonesia approved the use of the vaccine contemplating an efficacy of 65%. Hence the importance of knowing in the real world the level of protection of the vaccine and its possible adjustments. For example, partially vaccinated people – with just one dose – have been found to be much more vulnerable to the virus. Also that the protection against mortality is lower than in the trials, but this is part of a second wave in the country, much worse than the first.

Important notes:

– Reduced confidence intervals: we are sure of the results

Italy will relax measures on April 26, with a pile of coffins in Rome

By this date, the country plans to relax the restrictions imposed due to the disease in many areas, according to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who thus advances the relief originally devised for the beginning of May, as will also happen in Belgium.

“The Government is taking a reasonable risk – Draghi said – based on data that is improving, although not drastically (…) This is based on a premise: that people and institutions follow the rules so that this reasonable risk is successful” .

Under this “reasonable risk”, thought about the economy and social life, Italy will open sectors such as bars and restaurants, although only outdoors on terraces, as well as schools, in all courses and in person in those areas of mild or medium risk. “The future can be viewed with cautious optimism,” Draghi encouraged, after meeting with his advisers.

People sitting in a cafe, the last day of restaurants and bars open, before the tighter restrictions on coronavirus disease, in Rome, Italy, on March 14, 2021. © Remo Casilli / Reuters

While it is good news, it comes amid a protest by gravediggers in Rome against the massive accumulation of coffins. According to the union, the city government would not be paying attention to the problem of deaths from the virus in cemeteries, which have had to be placed in containers, a problem that has dragged on since 2017, before the pandemic.

According to Reuters records, the directors of numerous funeral homes allege that more than 2,000 bodies are accumulating in the only Roman crematorium, when it can only handle about 50 cremations a day. Ditto for the mortuary rooms, full, waiting for several days how to do with the funerals, with hearses making long lines to be searched.

Even worse, these directors claimed that some of these bodies have been waiting since the beginning of the year. “Every few days they tell us that the cemeteries are blocked and that they have no more space to receive the dead,” said Giovanni Caciolli, director of the Italian federation of funeral workers and one of the participants in this demonstration to which funeral homes are they have added by writing “sorry, we are not allowed to bury your loved ones”.

In his defense, the company of the Roman mayor’s office that is in charge of cremations and burials (the AMA) admitted that it is facing an unprecedented situation, which is why it would be creating 60,000 new parcels in the city. And it is that in Rome, between October and March there were more deaths than in the same previous period, 4,763, with an upward trend, within a total of 116,000 national deaths.

Chancellor Angela Merkel received the first dose of AstraZeneca

Without photographers or cameras, the German Chancellor received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Berlin, later defending on Twitter, more publicly, that “vaccination is key to overcoming the pandemic.”

“I am glad to have received the first dose of AstraZeneca today. I thank all those who participate in this vaccination campaign and all those who allow themselves to be vaccinated,” said Angela Merkel, in a quote given by the spokesperson for the Executive, Steffen Seibert, who also showed an image of the president’s vaccination record and the document that certifies her first inoculation.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a picture in the context of elections in Germany, which will end her 16 years in power. © Annegret Hilse Pool / AFP / Archive

That of AstraZeneca, from the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company, is being one of the most controversial vaccines, even though cases of thrombi are common in other diseases and medications. Less common in the cases of Covid-19, they could have originated due to a protein called platelet factor 4 or FP4, according to two studies on 16 people in Germany, Austria and Norway, published in the American journal The New England Journal of Medicine .

Although, in the face of the commotion, Merkel’s vaccination contrasts with that of other German public officials – such as Seibert himself or President Frank-Walter Steinmeier -, who have allowed themselves to apply said serum in front of the media, with the in order to destigmatize and encourage citizens to be immunized with it.

Like Merkel, German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz was vaccinated this day with his first dose of AstraZeneca, complying with the calendar that since the beginning of April allows people over 60 to be vaccinated. Thus, in Germany, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 18.5% have at least one dose, while 6.4% of the population have full applications.

