The southern country continues in the midst of a health crisis due to the record increase in infections, all despite being one of the global benchmarks in the vaccination plan. In other news, the European Medicines Agency is investigating possible cases of thrombi with Janssen’s vaccine.

The pandemic has worsened in Latin America in recent weeks. In the previous days, several countries in the region have set records of infections and deaths. In addition, the contagion curves seem upward and may worsen after the Easter holidays have passed.

This situation is affecting even countries with a high vaccination process, such as Chile and Uruguay, but it is especially worrying that the antidote inoculation pattern is going too slowly. The biggest fear is the Brazilian variant, which is causing a critical situation in the country and which seems to already be present in several neighbors, something that has made restrictions tighten.

Additionally, much of the world remains concerned about the safety of some of the virus vaccines.

Chile exceeds 9,000 cases of coronavirus for the first time

9,171 cases and 129 deaths are the data reflected today by the Chilean Ministry of Health, in what has been the worst contagion data so far in the pandemic. This situation occurs in the southern country at one of the worst moments of the pandemic, which has forced the application of restrictions and the suspension of conventional constituent elections until May 15 and 16.

“It is a situation that worries us very, very much. We are living a very critical moment, however, the key word is to prevent, avoid entering the ICU and respect quarantines,” said Health Minister Enrique Paris.

For weeks, the Chilean health system has been on the ropes with an ICU bed occupancy of 95% overall. In total, more than 24,000 people have died in the country from Covid-19 disease.

This situation is taking place in the country despite the fact that it is the one that advances the most in the vaccination process in all of America and that it is one of the benchmarks worldwide. Since last February, 7.2 million people have been inoculated with one dose and about 4.3 million with two injections. Chile has just over 19 million inhabitants.

The Government estimates that the effects of the vaccination will not begin to be felt until mid-April and hopes that they may be useful in the run-up to the May elections. What has been noticed is that now the majority of those infected correspond to the young population, which are those who have not yet received any dose of the vaccine.

The EMA analyzes possible cases of thrombi with the Janssen vaccine

The European Medicines Agency studies the possible side effects with thrombi of the Janssen preparation. The vaccine was approved by the European Union on March 11, but has not yet been distributed due to delays in the delivery of doses from this subsidiary company belonging to Johnson & Johnson.

To date, four cases of severe thrombi have been detected in people who have used these doses, something that has set off the EMA’s alarms, especially after all the controversy unleashed around the vaccine carried out by AstraZeneca and its possible consequences. in a small percentage of those inoculated.

The exterior of Johnson and Johnson’s subsidiary, Janssen Vaccines, in Leiden, the Netherlands, on March 9, 2021. © Piroschka van de Wouw / Reuters

Of the four cases, one occurred during the trial period and three in the United States, and all had unusual blood clotting caused by a lack of platelets. Of the four cases, one resulted in death.

The arrival of this vaccine was scheduled in Europe for April 19 and with it it is expected to accelerate the immunization process because it only requires one dose to protect people from the coronavirus.

This European agency is analyzing the preparations of Novavax, CureVac and the Russian Sputnik V with the aim of giving new approvals, especially given the division that exists in the community block regarding the advantages and disadvantages of the application of this vaccine.

Bolsonaro accuses the Brazilian Supreme Court of “political activism”

The controversy once again splashed the Brazilian Executive and the country’s Justice. President Jair Bolsonaro accused a Supreme Court magistrate of “political activism” for having ordered the country’s Senate to investigate him due to his management in the pandemic and the consequences that Brazil is paying for it.

“It is not to investigate deviations of resources from governors or some mayors. It is to investigate omissions of the Government,” Bolsonaro said about the announced decision of magistrate Luis Barroso, who accepted a lawsuit presented by senators to clarify the management of the pandemic.

– Barroso is omitted to determine the Senate to install impeachment proceedings against the Supreme Minister, even at the request of more than 3 thousand Brazilians. – Lack of moral courage and excess of improper political militancy. – Pres Jair Bolsonaro. – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 9, 2021



The Brazilian opposition has been trying since last February to prosecute the far-right president for the critical situation in Brazil due to the pandemic. During the last week, two daily records of deaths have been broken and they believe that it is due to the inaction promulgated by Bolsonaro not to shut down the economy.

Bolsonaro has accused both the magistrate and the left of wanting to “wear down the Federal Government” by trying to do “politicking.” In addition, he directly accused Barroso of being “involved with the left.”

