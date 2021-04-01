Tourists will not be able to enter the country as of April 5 and for the rest of the month, while Chileans and resident foreigners will not be able to go abroad. The Chilean government also tightened other measures, such as increasing the curfew that was already in force in the national territory. On the other hand, the WHO warns that vaccination in Europe is “unacceptably slow”; while several countries in the world celebrate Holy Week amid limitations due to the pandemic.

Vaccination against Covid-19 is increasing little by little. Israel, the United Kingdom and Chile are the three countries in the world that have inoculated most of their population. There, between 60% and 35% of all citizens already have the dose, according to data from Our World in Data. Worldwide, more than 336 million coronavirus vaccines have already been applied.

But the application of the doses is not equitable in all countries, as the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. All this is reflected in the increase in infections during the new waves of the outbreak that cross multiple nations.

Throughout the pandemic, 129 million people have been infected in the world, of which 73.2 million have already recovered and another 2.8 million lost their lives due to the disease.

Next, the most relevant news about Covid-19 this Thursday, April 1:

Chile toughens measures just when it exceeds one million infections

From April 5, the Chilean reality will change again to return to tougher restrictions. From 5:00 on that day and throughout the rest of the month, the borders will be closed. This implies that the entry of any tourist to Chile will be prohibited and Chileans and foreigners living in the southern territory are prevented from leaving the country, as explained by the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, Katherine Martorell.

In addition, the authorities announced that the curfew will also be extended and that it will now begin at 9:00 p.m. and will continue until 5:00 a.m. This measure has been gradually expanded since February, since in that month the curfew began at 23:00 and now applies from 22:00. The new schedule of the mobility restriction will begin to apply on April 5.

Another restriction that changes is mobility permits. Currently, Chile divides the communes of the country according to the phase in which they are found by the number of infections. People who live in places declared phase 1 – those hardest hit by the pandemic – will now have two permits to go out during the week and, of these, they will only be able to use one to go out on weekends and holidays. In addition, in these communities the capacity for religious services will be limited and now only up to five people will be able to attend.

The authorities hope that the new limitations will reduce the mobility of people between 40% and 50%, something necessary to contain the spread of the virus in the middle of a new wave that leaves the highest number of infections. This Thursday, the Chilean Ministry of Health reported that in the country there was a record of 7,830 confirmed cases. That is, 204 more cases than on March 26, when the last record of the entire pandemic was recorded. The statistics join the streak that the country has had in the last week, in which for the first time almost every day the 7,000 positive diagnoses have been exceeded. With the most recent records, Chile has exceeded one million infections so far in the pandemic.

All this occurs in parallel with vaccination in the Chilean nation, the third in the world that has vaccinated the largest percentage of its population, according to the figures from Our World in Data. But the massive inoculation that is still mainly concentrated in the first dose still fails to contain the spread of Covid-19.

WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is ‘unacceptably slow’

Only 4% of Europeans have received both doses of the vaccine, and 10% have received the first inoculation. These are the figures of Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and for the same ones who assures that the vaccination scheme is very slow.

The panorama worsens in the 27 countries of the European Union. According to Kluge, only 5.6% of the inhabitants there have been vaccinated for the first time. The figure contrasts with the reality of the United Kingdom, where 46% of citizens already have the first dose.

#Vaccines present our best way out of this pandemic. Not only do they work, they are also highly effective in preventing # COVID19 infection. However, the roll-out of these vaccines is unacceptably slow. https://t.co/hfjMGViidu – Hans Kluge (@hans_kluge) April 1, 2021



Although he recognized that the vaccine is the “best way to get out of this pandemic,” the WHO director warns the governments of the old continent that they should not have “a false sense of security” for having started their immunization campaigns. these still do not reach most of the people. Therefore, he asked them to maintain biosecurity precautions such as the use of a mask and social distancing.

“As long as coverage remains low, we have to apply the same public health and social measures as in the past, to compensate for the backlog,” Kluge said.

The risk of Covid-19 is such in Europe that it remains the second most affected region in the world in terms of new infections and deaths from the outbreak, according to Kluge. The WHO maintains that there were 1.6 million new cases and almost 24,000 deaths in its European region last week. “The situation in the region is more worrying than what we have seen in several months,” said Dr. Dorit Nitzan, WHO’s head of emergencies in Europe.

With these figures, the international body explains that new infections are increasing in all age groups. The only population in which this is not happening is in people over 80 years of age. The WHO interprets that the infections of older adults are not increasing thanks to the fact that vaccination efforts are having an impact on the slowdown of the outbreak.

These are the restrictions on Easter in some of the most iconic places of the Christian celebration

In several countries with large Christian communities, where Holy Week is celebrated in an important way, a particular year was re-lived. In Mexico, the Christ of the Stations of the Cross in Iztapalapa will again go out without public this Good Friday due to restrictions due to the pandemic.

The celebration will be broadcast over the internet, which breaks the tradition of the celebration, since it usually calls for more than a million faithful to see one of the most characteristic representations of this religion. But the authorities made the decision to turn it into a virtual event given the continuation of the pandemic.

Mexico adds more than 2.2 million infections and close to 203,000 deaths, the third highest figure in the world. Although the number of daily confirmed cases has been reduced in the country gradually since February; Iztapalapa is located within the Mexican capital, which is the hardest hit by the pandemic.

The restrictions during Holy Week are also lived in Seville. This Andalusian city, in southern Spain, is famous for its processions that run through the city. But now, as happened in 2020, the inhabitants of the city and the tourists who used to visit it at this time of year will not be able to meet. The usual processions have been canceled. The only thing allowed is to go to the churches and chapels to visit the images that usually appear on the streets.

Priests wear a face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the Catholic foot washing ceremony at Holy Week at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem’s Old City, on April 1, 2021. © Ammar Awad / Reuters

In Jerusalem, they have more hope. This year the faithful were able to witness some of the acts of Holy Week again. This Thursday, April 1, the liturgies of Holy Thursday began with an early mass at the Holy Sepulcher. Last year, all the ceremonies were held behind closed doors.

With Reuters, EFE and AP