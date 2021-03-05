The North American country gave the green light to the drug from the American multinational, which becomes the fourth to be approved. In other news, the Paraguayan Minister of Health resigned after criticism for his management during the pandemic and in Chile, President Sebastián Piñera asked to extend the state of emergency for three more months.

Globally, infections from the new coronavirus pandemic reach 115,781,100 cases, of which more than 2,572,000 have died and more than 65,496 have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, vaccination processes continue to advance. According to the Our World in Data portal, a total of 283.58 doses have been inoculated globally. The countries with the most vaccines applied per 100 inhabitants are Israel, with 98.9; United Arab Emirates, with 62.7; United Kingdom, with 32.3 and in the Latin American region, Chile, with 22.3.

Here are the main world news about the pandemic this March 5:

Canada Approves Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 Vaccine

It is the fourth vaccine against the disease that receives the green light from the Canadian drug regulator, according to information provided this Friday by the Government of the country.

This vaccine, which only requires the administration of one dose, has been shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe infections, according to Supriya Sharma, a senior health ministry official.

“By evaluating all the data, we concluded that there was strong evidence showing that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the potential risks,” Sharma said.

Health Canada, the national regulatory body, had already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines in December and gave the green light to the AstraZeneca vaccine in February as well.

The announcement made this March 5 eases the tension in the face of the slow start of vaccination in the North American nation, especially since the drug only needs a single dose and can be stored in normal refrigerators, while the injections of Pfizer-BioNTech and Modern should be kept in very low temperatures.

Paraguay’s Minister of Health resigns amid the health crisis

The country’s Minister of Health, Julio Mazzoleni, retired from office after a meeting with the president, Mario Abdo Benítez. His resignation takes place in the midst of a crisis that affects the health system due to the lack of supplies and medicines, which aggravates the situation of the pandemic.

“We have agreed together that I leave the post of the Ministry of Public Health so that the peace that is needed can really be generated to face this challenge,” Mazzoleni said in statements to state television.

This week the country’s health personnel and specifically the nursing union criticized the minister’s management. The latter union held demonstrations in various health centers in the nation to protest the lack of medicines, especially for coronavirus patients.

The slow arrival of vaccines to the country, where so far only 4,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have arrived, has been another reason for social discontent against Mazzoleni’s management that contributed to his resignation this Friday.

Chile: Sebastián Piñera asks Congress to extend exceptions due to catastrophe

The president of the southern country, Sebastián Piñera, asked the Legislature this Friday to extend the state of catastrophe declared in the country as a result of the health emergency. The measure was first enacted nearly a year ago, on March 18, 2020.

This measure allows to decree quarantines, movement restrictions and quarantine curfews. This has already been extended three times, the last time was on December 3 of last year. Because on this occasion the state of emergency would last for more than a year, the Government needs the approval of Congress.

“Despite being in the process of vaccinating the population, in view of the current epidemiological process, it is relevant to extend the constitutional state of emergency for catastrophe, throughout the national territory, until June 30, 2021,” said Piñera.

The request entered the Chambers this Friday, when the Ministry of Health reported 5,325 new cases of Covid-19, which is the highest number since the toughest stage of the pandemic, in June 2020, when the contagions came to graze the 7,000. The country has already vaccinated more than 3.9 million of its citizens.

With EFE and Reuters