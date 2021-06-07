The city of Brussels, in Belgium, will stop requiring its inhabitants to wear masks outdoors as of Wednesday. To the extent, very busy shopping streets and other crowds are excepted. Meanwhile, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) accuses the European Union (EU) of stopping negotiations for the release of patents for the vaccine and Moderna requests the authorization of its vaccine for adolescents in the EU and Canada.

The advance of vaccination processes in various countries of the world is facilitating the relaxation of restrictions in many of them, especially in the United States and several countries of the European Union, where a summer with a greater influx of tourists is expected, also propitiated for the implementation of the vaccination passport.

Countries such as Spain have also opened their borders to non-EU tourists already vaccinated and plan to relax restrictions such as the use of the mask outdoors, something that Brussels, capital of Belgium and headquarters of the European estates, will begin to do from next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, vaccination continues at uneven steps. While in Europe and the United States there are already more than 91 and 138 million people immunized respectively according to Our World in Data, in South America only 41 million people have received the two doses of the vaccine, more than half of them in Mexico and Chile .

According to data from Johns Hopkins UniversitySince the pandemic began, the world has already registered 3,730,699 deaths from Covid-19.

Here are the most outstanding news about the pandemic this Monday, June 7, 2021:

Brussels will eliminate the mandatory use of face masks outdoors

“Vaccination is advancing and numbers are falling! Therefore, as of June 9, it will no longer be mandatory to wear face masks outdoors, except on busy shopping streets.” With this message on his Twitter account, the mayor of Brussels, capital of Belgium and headquarters of the European estates, announced on Monday the end of the use of the mask in the open air.

Brussels has been one of the European capitals where restrictions have lasted the longest during the pandemic. With this step, a gradual de-escalation continues that began in May with the opening of the terraces. For the moment, this new measure will not apply in the rest of the country.

The Belgian capital is already vaccinating the population born after 1985 and has opened a waiting list for those born until 1990. In Belgium in general, 54.8% of adults have already received at least one dose of the vaccine and 27.1% are immunized.

Doctors Without Borders accuses the EU of slowing down negotiations for the suspension of patents

The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) accused this Monday in a statement to the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway of trying to stop negotiations in the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a possible suspension of patents on vaccines and other tools against Covid-19.

MSF affirms that these four actors are using “delaying tactics” to reach an agreement by launching a counterproposal to the one raised eight months ago by more than 60 countries, which calls for the total suspension of patents.

According to MSF, the new EU proposal, which asks only to “make patents more flexible,” “does not add anything new and is actually a maneuver to delay the negotiation process.” At the moment, the reaction of the EU and the other countries to these accusations is unknown.

Moderna requests authorization of its vaccine for adolescents in the EU and Canada

The American laboratory Moderna announced on Monday that it has asked the EU and Canada for the green light for the use of its vaccine in adolescents over 12 years of age, since so far it is only used in people over 18 years of age. According to Moderna, his request is based on favorable data obtained from a study carried out on 3,732 adolescents in the United States.



File photo of Moderna’s vaccination kit, a company that has announced its effectiveness and safety among adolescents. © Joel Saget / AFP

“We are encouraged that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine was very effective in preventing Covid-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infections in adolescents,” said the firm’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel. In its note, the laboratory confirmed that it will soon make the same request to US regulators.

With this request, Moderna seeks to be the second company to be able to use its vaccine in minors after Pfizer and BioNTech.

With EFE, Reuters and local media.