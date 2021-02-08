In Brazil, one of the epicenters of the pandemic, schools are returning to classes after almost a year of closure, a reopening that shows a huge educational gap. Meanwhile, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made his first public reappearance on Monday after contracting the coronavirus and the WHO made a new call for the equitable distribution of the vaccine in poor countries to overcome the pandemic.

Just over a month after the start of 2021, the world continues to face the global pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. As vaccination programs continue to advance across the globe, new variants of the virus and periodic outbreaks remain a global challenge.

Currently, the virus adds more than 106.3 million cases and more than 2.3 million deaths globally.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the most affected country continues to be the United States, followed by India, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and Spain.

Here are the most relevant news about the pandemic this February 8:

Reopening of schools in Brazil, marked by inequality

Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, is preparing to gradually open schools and resume face-to-face classes after almost a year suspended due to the virus.

According to UNESCO, the tropical country was one of the nations that kept educational centers closed for the longest time, leaving 5.5 million children and adolescents without access to education for 43 weeks, double the world average.

Of the twenty states that hope to reopen their educational centers between February and March, this Monday it was the turn of São Paulo, the richest and most industrialized region in Brazil, but also one of the most affected by the virus.

This was announced by the governor of the region João Doria on social networks this February 8, starting the “school year” in São Paulo. Although the reopening of the schools has not been easy for the state government, which had to face the teachers union in court.

With a maximum occupancy of 35% in classrooms, there are many regions that have decided to bet on a hybrid regime between face-to-face and remote education in order to guarantee social distancing. Although remote education represents a big problem for Brazilian society, since almost 40% of students in urban public schools in Brazil do not have a computer or tablet at home.

Furthermore, this inequality in access to education is also evident in the fact that one in four Brazilians still does not have access to the internet, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Without access to the technology necessary to teach at a distance or to the Internet, attending virtual classes will be a challenge for many of the Brazilian students.

Mexican President López Obrador reappears after overcoming Covid-19

After two weeks confined and facing the coronavirus in the National Palace, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reappeared publicly this Monday after overcoming the disease.

With his traditional “good morning, courage!”, The president appeared by surprise at the government’s daily press conference and confirmed that he would continue with his controversial strategy against the virus: without wearing the mask in public and continuing with his national tour.

“No (I’ll wear the mask), no. Now, according to what the doctors raised, it is no longer contagious, “said López Obrador during his appearance on February 8.

Since his imprisonment, the health authorities limited themselves to saying that López Obrador was “practically asymptomatic” and chose to keep his health and evolution a secret.

“They began to apply antivirals from Monday (January 25) and anti-inflammatories. Fortunately, it gave good results. I had discomfort: body aches, fortunately low temperature and I was leaving as they applied the treatment,” clarified this Monday the leader.

The president said that he was infected because he “had to”, being in contact with many people on a daily basis, and thanked the medical team that assisted him for the treatment, led by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer.

He also confirmed that he had taken a commercial flight despite having symptoms on January 24, after having tested negative for antigens.

In addition, he said that during his illness he closed the purchase of 24 million doses of Sputnik V and that in the next few days one million AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Mexico from India.

WHO considers it essential to vaccinate in poor countries to overcome the pandemic

On Monday, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that it was essential to distribute vaccines in poor and developing countries for global economic recovery.

This was expressed in a debate organized this Monday by the OECD, a multilateral forum based in Paris that encompasses most of the rich countries, in which the “nationalism” of some countries was criticized for ignoring the global fight against the pandemic.

During his speech, the manager said that the equal distribution of vaccines against Covid-19 is essential for both “moral and economic” reasons and took the opportunity to point out that 75% of the vaccines have been inoculated in only ten countries.

According to the Geneva-based agency, not a single dose of vaccine has been given in 130 nations that are jointly home to a population of 2.5 billion people.

As a possible solution to the great inequality in the distribution of doses, the WHO mentioned the COVAX mechanism, created with the intention of guaranteeing the vaccine throughout the world through public and private platforms.

In addition, the Secretary General of the OECD, the Mexican Ángel Gurría, reminded all the countries present that universal vaccination “is not only about a moral imperative; it is also about the key to global economic recovery. We must fight together “.

