Brazilian authorities temporarily banned passengers from India from entering the country. Meanwhile, Venezuela approved the Sputnik Light vaccine, with a single application dose. In other news, four Latin American countries have vaccinated less than 1% of their population.

More than a year after the Covid-19 outbreak in various countries was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the virus continues to hit nations with the least access to vaccines hard.

Deaths and infections have drastically decreased in countries like the United Kingdom, with one of the most ambitious vaccination campaigns in the world, but in the poorest nations, where access to vaccines has been limited, the health emergency continues to overwhelm the Systems of health.

So far, 3,359,994 people have lost their lives to the virus and 161,990,001 have contracted the disease.

Here are the main news of the pandemic this May 15:

Brazil bans the entry of foreigners from India

The Government of Brazil issued a decree with which it vetoes the arrival of foreign citizens from India, a country that has registered a dizzying record of deaths and infections in recent days and where the new strain identified as B.1.617 was detected and which was classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global concern.

Brazilian citizens and their families, as well as their residents and diplomats, are exempt from this restriction.

File-A Boeing 737 MAX of the Brazilian airline Gol on the runway of the Salgado Filho airport in Porto Alegre (Brazil), on December 9, 2020 SILVIO AVILA AFP / Archives

According to the decree issued, the measure will be in force for at least 14 days. Likewise, that prohibition was renewed for the same period of time for travelers who come from or have passed through the United Kingdom and South Africa, in an attempt to stop other variants of the virus that emerged in those territories.

The new variant of the virus in India has spread rapidly, causing record deaths and infections. Currently the country accumulates 24.3 million infections and 266,207 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There, deaths from the disease have reached about 4,000 every 24 hours in recent days.

Meanwhile, Brazil, the third country in the world with the most accumulated infections after the United States and India, registers a total of 15,519,525 cases and 432,268 deaths.

Although infections remain at a high level, after the spread of the Brazilian variant known as (P.1), the number of deaths has gradually fallen. On Friday it registered 1,931 deaths, after the country reported more than 4,000 daily deaths in April.

Venezuela approves single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirmed this Saturday that Venezuela approved the Russian vaccine against Covid-19, which requires a single injection. It’s about the Sputnik Light.

Image of samples of the Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid-19, developed by the Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Gamaleya, published on May 6, 2021 by the Direct Investment Fund of Russia (RDIF). © Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) / Via Reuters

Developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, this reduced antidote is 79.4% effective against the new coronavirus, according to the RDIF. The first vaccine, Sputnik V, is more than 97% effective, according to Russian authorities.

The second antidote, in a lightweight version that costs less than $ 10 per dose, has been exported and billed as a way to help pandemic drug supplies reach more countries with high infection rates. .

This authorization comes after the successful use of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in the country, which “will help accelerate the vaccination campaign,” said Kirill Dmitriev, director of the RDIF, responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad. .

According to the Administration of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela registers about 213,000 infections in total and 2,366 deaths.

Four Latin American countries have vaccinated less than 1% of their population

According to a count by the EFE news agency, Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay and Venezuela have immunized less than 1% of their population with the two necessary doses against Covid-19. For its part, a country in the hemisphere, Haiti, has not inoculated any of its citizens.

In Guatemala, only 2,521 people have received the two doses of the vaccine, which corresponds to 0.01% of its inhabitants, while 257,247 have received at least one. That is, 1.36% of the population.

In Honduras, 55,000 people have at least one dose, 0.56%, and 2,639 people have both, representing 0.03% of its citizens, according to data released by Our World in Data, in April.

In Paraguay, 0.22% of its population has received both doses, and in Venezuela, 0.88% of citizens have received at least one dose.

