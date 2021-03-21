The Brazilian health authority will allow gas cylinders to be filled with medical gas and sedatives to be imported without the need for approval from local regulators. In Europe, marches against lockdowns and vaccination spread to various cities in more than five countries; while Peru exceeded 50,000 deaths and remains the second country in Latin America with the most deaths in relation to the number of inhabitants.

More than 400 million people around the world have been vaccinated against Covid-19, but even so the pandemic persists. In some countries like Brazil, the third wave of the outbreak is hitting harder than ever and has the health system on the brink of collapse.

In other parts of the world, such as Italy and France, lockdowns have returned and with them have sparked demonstrations against restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Anti-vaccine movements that oppose the limitation of meetings and the use of masks are increasingly visible, as evidenced by multiple protests in Europe over the weekend.

Since the pandemic began, 122.9 million people have contracted the virus worldwide. Of these, 69.6 million have already recovered and 2.7 million have died from the infection.

Next, the most relevant news of the Covid-19 this Sunday, March 21:

The four measures that the Brazilian health authority took to avoid shortages

In Brazil, they fear that there will be a shortage of oxygen and medicines against Covid-19, now that the country is going through a rebound in infections and deaths due to the outbreak. The situation reached the point that the highest Brazilian health authority announced a series of measures to reverse this situation.

On Saturday, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) indicated that the first of these will be to allow industrial gas cylinders to be filled with medical gas. “For this, companies must meet some quality criteria such as tested and approved valves, proper cleaning of industrial cylinders to eliminate cross contamination and proper labeling for medicinal gases,” said the institution.

People line up in Manaus, Brazil, waiting to fill oxygen pipettes for their relatives hospitalized by Covid-19. Picture of January 15, 2021. © Edmar Barros / AP

The second decision was to allow the importation of drugs that are not currently regulated in Brazil; but they are essential, for example, to intubate a patient or to care for those hospitalized in an intensive care unit. The list It includes sedatives such as propofol and midazolam, which have been in short supply in several countries around the world due to the pandemic.

“Medicines and medical devices to be imported must be prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO) or have a valid regulation in a country that has a predetermined regulatory authority,” the agency explained.

In the same sense, Anvisa shortened the processes to grant health registration faster to anesthetic drugs produced within the country and, now, many supplies can be approved through a method called notification. “The notification allows the products to be manufactured immediately and made available to hospitals and clinics throughout Brazil. The measure does not apply to the sale of drugs in the pharmacy ”, the agency specified.

Finally, the institution changed the procedure to verify that the drugs supplied to patients were properly sterilized, that is, all contaminants were removed. Now, manufacturers can bring drugs to distributors and health institutions without first having to go through quality control. Anvisa maintains that this “does not represent a risk for the patient, since other measures are used throughout production to ensure the sterility of the drug.”

The flexibility in the face of drug regulation comes at a time when in various parts of the country there have been problems with supply chains or even a lack of supplies. In São Paulo, the Brazilian city hardest hit by the pandemic in absolute numbers, a dozen patients were transferred to another hospital due to a delay in the delivery of oxygen cylinders by the responsible company. In the Porto Alegre metropolitan region, in the south of the country, at least six people infected with Covid-19 died after “problems in the distribution of oxygen,” according to local authorities.

The health crisis also has several intensive care units in the country on the brink of collapse. In the city of Rio de Janeiro, 95% of the intensive care beds are already occupied. For this reason, the city closed its iconic Copacabana and Ipanema beaches this weekend.

And in Recife, in the northeast of the country, many patients were treated outside hospitals between Friday and Saturday. Even in some clinical centers, nurses and doctors waited for people in the street with oxygen pipettes due to lack of beds to attend them within the clinical center.

Protests against confinement spread in Europe

The scene was repeated over the weekend in various parts of the old continent: thousands of protesters without social distancing and, many times, without a mask. Its objective was to protest against the confinements that have returned to certain European areas.

Police forces are on duty at a demonstration against Covid-19 measures under the slogan “Free citizens of Kassel: basic rights and democracy” in Kassel, Germany, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. © Swen Pfoertner / DPA via AP

In the central German city of Kassel, at least 20,000 people marched calling for vaccination not to be mandatory and warning that “democracy will not tolerate censorship”, as read on some of the banners. Those protests were organized by the conspiracy movement ‘Querdenker’ (lateral thinkers, in German) and ended in a confrontation with the police. In contrast, other Germans marched carrying signs that said “vaccinated.”

In London, protests against lockdown have prompted more than 60 British lawmakers to write to Home Secretary Priti Patel to allow demonstrations despite a ban on large gatherings. They say that attending a protest should not be a crime, because in the UK breaking social distancing measures can be punished with fines or arrests.

However, the Interior Ministry ratified that the stay-at-home order remains in effect until March 29 and that protests can resume only after that. “As long as we remain in a pandemic, we will insist that people avoid mass gatherings, in line with the broader coronavirus restrictions,” a spokeswoman said.

In Switzerland, the Liestal community was the scene for more than 5,000 protesters to march in silence against the vaccine and restrictions. This occurred hours after the Swiss government postponed the relaxation of some measures. From Monday it was expected that outdoor events, concerts with up to 150 people and the reopening of restaurant terraces would be allowed. But the authorities stopped their decision due to the increase in infections and insufficient progress in the vaccination plan.

A group of people hold banners during a protest against the Finnish government’s regulations to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The sign says “freedom” in Finnish. Picture taken in Helsinki, on Saturday March 20, 2021. © Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Lehtikuva via AP

There were also protests in Finland, with about 400 people without masks on the streets of Helsinki, according to police. While in Romania’s capital Bucharest, protesters waved national flags and chanted messages such as “block vaccination” and “freedom.”

In many of those countries, marches against the measures imposed by Covid-19 have been backed by far-right and nationalist parties, such as the AUR movement in Romania or the AfD in Germany.

Peru already has more than 50,000 deaths from Covid-19

The figure was confirmed by the Peruvian Ministry of Health. Authorities recorded 188 deaths from the outbreak on Saturday afternoon, raising the statistic of all coronavirus deaths to 50,085.

In mid-2020, Peru was the country with the highest mortality rates per capita of all the world. That is, it is where the most people died from Covid-19 compared to the number of inhabitants. Although its death rate is already below countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain; it remains one of the Latin American nations where proportionally more people have lost their lives due to the outbreak.

Data from Our World in Data, a portal endorsed by the University of Oxford, shows that Peru ranks second in the countries of the region with the most deaths per capita, second only to Mexico.

With Reuters, EFE, AP and AFP